psychologytoday.com
The Anxiety Boom
The Covid-19 pandemic helped Gen Zers see that anxiety wasn't unique to their generation. Anxiety shouldn't be thought of as something we "have"; rather, it's a natural emotion that's woven into the fabric of human nature. If anxiety is still around in 21st century humans, it must serve an important...
parentherald.com
Adults Should Not High-Five a Child, Parenting Columnist Urges
A parenting columnist and author argued in an op-ed that adults should not high-five children because a kid is not an adult's equal; thus, it can lead to disrespect and disobedience in the long run. John Rosemond, a family psychologist, husband, father to two successful adults, and grandfather to seven...
Psych Centra
What is Narcissistic Parental Alienation Syndrome?
Is your child being coerced into disliking you? This is known as narcissistic parental alienation syndrome. You may have found that your once-healthy relationship with your children has become increasingly strained after your difficult divorce. Your children are now avoidant, disrespectful, or even cruel. You may have noticed your kids...
psychologytoday.com
When Kids Talk About Previous Lives
Most people believe in the existence of some kind of afterlife, and a quarter of people in some countries believe in reincarnation. Some people have claimed that there is evidence for reincarnation in some of the creepy things that children say about their "past lives." Researchers have been investigating evidence...
Psych Centra
Childhood Emotional Neglect Test
This quiz was adapted from this source: Stewart C, et al. (2014). Development and psychometric evaluation of the child neglect questionnaire. https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/abs/10.1177/0886260514563836. Abuse affects thousands of children each year in the United States. Neglect is the most common type of abuse seen. According to the National Children’s Alliance, nearly 75%...
Why Many Psychopaths Become “Parasitic” Fathers, According To Science
From what you know of psychopaths, you’d think that they wouldn’t want to become parents and would instead just be happy focusing on themselves. But a new study has found that while men with psychopathic traits really do want to become dads, spending time raising those kids is an entirely different matter.
psychologytoday.com
Learning to Embrace the Full Catastrophe
Focusing on the present is a key part of mindfulness. Acceptance of the present and being nonjudgmental about one’s emotions are parts of mindfulness. This can include accepting that something is bad, uncomfortable, or unhappy. Throughout my training as a psychologist, I’ve learned many useful and interesting facts and...
The Post and Courier
Ghosts and Angels: How to banish past parenting and embrace positive connections
Parents everywhere are being followed by ghosts and angels. No, this is not a spooky story to get you ready for Halloween. Research shows that we all tend to parent from a place deep in our subconscious where we hold memories of our childhood experiences, and the way we ourselves were parented.
psychologytoday.com
How to Break a Downward Emotional Spiral
The negative consequences of our actions can send us into a spiral of avoidance. Self-compassion can change your trajectory from negative to positive. Think about how you want to be remembered and the legacy you want to leave behind. When we fail the fourth, fifth, or tenth time after promising...
psychologytoday.com
The First 4 Fundamentals About Consciousness and the Brain
Over the years, I have learned which fundamentals should be taught first in my lab on consciousness and the brain. The terms "conscious content" and "conscious field" are important to learn and reveal the function of the conscious field. Much of processing is unconscious, and stimuli can activate these processes.
psychologytoday.com
Find Genuine Love
Don't be turned into a doormat or punching bag. Let love protect and fuel you. Let love be there in whatever else is present in your relationship with other people. Open to a natural warm-heartedness. Choose to love. Many years ago, I was in a significant relationship in which the...
Lima News
Living with Children: ‘Gentle parenting’ appeals to emotion, not reason
Q: My husband and I recently visited our son’s family. We live 2,000 miles apart and with the pandemic and all, we hadn’t seen one another in several years. We were appalled to discover that they — our daughter-in-law in particular — practice “gentle parenting,” which seemed to explain our two grands’ generally disrespectful and disobedient behavior. When we confronted our son about the craziness in his household, he told us it was his wife’s “thing” and he was going along with it to keep the peace. Is it us, or is it “gentle parenting”?
Psych Centra
A Look at and Beyond Mom (or Dad) Guilt
Many parents have felt that they aren’t doing a good job raising their kids, leading to “mom guilt.” While the term refers to mothers, dads and other caregivers can experience parental guilt, too. While some guilt is OK, it can become a problem. Guilt can:. diminish your...
Tell us: have you taken a ‘grey gap year’ in later life?
Increasing numbers of people aged 60 and over are deciding to take extended breaks. While some are relentlessly ticking off bucket list items, others are simply using the time to relax and get away from the stresses of everyday life. It has even become known as the ‘grey gap year’ or the ‘grownup gap year’.
psychologytoday.com
When You Loathe Your Adult Child's New Love
Disagreement over love and marriage puts parents and adult children at risk for estrangement. Avoid estrangement by expressing concerns gently and once, giving the love the benefit of the doubt and avoiding ultimatums. Also avoid taking sides; let your child's peers raise alarms and don't boycott a wedding, even when...
Parenting expert says parents should never high-five their children
A parenting expert has said adults should never high-five children and it's for a reason many wouldn't expect. Yep, while you or I may not think twice about giving a quick high-five to a younger relative as a greeting or a way to say ‘well done’ - one expert says it should be ‘reserved for individuals of equal, or fairly equal, status’, and not for little ones.
Harper's Bazaar
Jennette McCurdy and the Pain of Complicated Moms
Jennette McCurdy’s debut memoir, I’m Glad My Mom Died—in which she speaks about the abuse she suffered from her mother including sexually, physically, and emotionally—has ushered the former Nickelodeon child star of iCarly fame into the storied pantheon of depictions about mother-daughter relationships from the perspective of a woman who hates her mother.
psychologytoday.com
Nurturing Positive Emotions Leads to Financial Success
Positive emotions can promote better money management practices. Cultivating a happy, full, and meaningful life results in a greater capacity to earn and save money. It's also important to maintain a positive outlook during challenging economic times. A new study published in Personality and Individual Differences suggests that positive emotions...
psychologytoday.com
The Power of Positive Expectations
Your expectations can determine your experience. What you pay attention to changes your perception. You can change both expectations and attention to increase happiness and well-being. “What you see reflects your thinking, and your thinking but reflects the choice of what you want to see.” –A Course In Miracles...
psychologytoday.com
How to Distinguish Racelighting From Gaslighting
Racelighting can be rendered to victims consciously and unconsciously. Racelighting differs from gaslighting in that the messages are racial and racist. Racelighting can occur at an individual or group level. Darren is a Black male and is a successful manager at a local company. One day, he was walking up...
