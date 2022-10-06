ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
gameman007
4d ago

that means it's all about money not fame, no good woman leaves her man period, she's a trip thinking that body and looks last forever, answer to that NOT

The Spun

Report: Who Gisele Saw After Leaving Tom Brady

While Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen have yet to officially separate, the writing appears to be on the wall. Brady and Bundchen, who have been married since 2009, have reportedly hired divorce lawyers. They've reportedly been living apart for months. Now, according to TMZ Sports, Bundchen made an interesting move...
FOOTBALL
RadarOnline

Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen Forced To Reunite In Miami After NFL Star Evacuates Their Family Compound, Marriage Still In Jeopardy

Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen have been reunited with each other after weeks apart due to their ongoing marriage problems — but they didn’t have a choice, RadarOnline.com has learned.Sources close to the couple revealed Tom has fled the family compound in Tampa, Florida as Hurricane Ian threats to destroy the area. An insider said Tom and his three kids — Vivian, 9, Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, who he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan left the mansion and headed over to the family’s home in Miami.Gisele had been staying at the Miami home alone for months as her problems...
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

Tom Brady's Ex-Girlfriend Made Opinion On Relationship Clear

Tom Brady's had two notable relationships since becoming an NFL quarterback. His most notable one, of course, is his marriage to supermodel Gisele Bundchen. Brady and Bundchen have been married since 2009. They have two children together. However, Brady and Bundchen could reportedly be ending their marriage. According to reports,...
NFL
Footwear News

What Is Gisele Bündchen’s Net Worth? Here’s How Much Money She Makes & How She Spends It

Gisele Bündchen is the textbook definition of a supermodel. Since starting her modeling career in the mid-’90s, the Brazilian-born international celebrity has been the face of countless luxury brands, commanding attention on runways and red carpets. Throughout her prolific career, she’s also starred in countless designer campaigns, dabbled in movies (yes, she’s in “The Devil Wears Prada“) and authored a book. Bündchen has even launched some significant entrepreneurial endeavors in fashion and beauty to fill her copious spare time. With this undeniable top-model status and empire-building behavior, you may wonder how much Bündchen is actually worth at the end of the...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady, Adult Film Star News

Tom Brady has an offer from an adult film star in the wake of his divorce rumors with his wife, Gisele Bundchen. The legendary NFL quarterback and his supermodel wife have reportedly hired divorce lawyers. While the divorce has not been finalized yet, it's difficult to see Brady and Bundchen reconciling at this point.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Adult Film Star Has An Offer For Tom Brady

An adult film star has an offer for Tom Brady in the wake of his divorce rumors. Brady, 45, and his longtime wife, Gisele Bundchen, have reportedly both hired divorce lawyers. They have reportedly been living separately and have been fighting for a couple of months. With Brady potentially being...
FOOTBALL
NESN

Antonio Brown Takes Another Shot At Tom Brady With Divorce Tweet

If you thought Antonio Brown’s recent social media dig at Tom Brady was bad, what the troubled pass-catcher tweeted Sunday morning at the expense of the star quarterback is flat-out off the rails. Brown, who was both a New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammate of Brady’s in...
TAMPA, FL
People

Gisele Bündchen Shares Daughter's Confused Reaction When Attending Fashion Shoot with Her Mom

The model recently brought her 9-year-old daughter along to a fashion shoot for the first time in years Gisele Bündchen is teaching her daughter about the world of fashion. In a cover interview for ELLE's October issue, the model, 42, shared that her 9-year-old daughter Vivian didn't quite understand all the behind-the-scene happenings when recently attending a fashion shoot with her mom. Bündchen, who shares Vivian plus son Benjamin, 12, with husband Tom Brady, told the outlet she took Vivian to a fashion shoot in Paris for the first...
NFL
SheKnows

Brad Pitt Reportedly Has His Eye on This Newly-Single Supermodel & We Never Saw This Couple Coming

After Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie split up back in 2019, both have been seen attached to some pretty unexpected celebrities. (Yes, we’re talking about those Jolie and The Weeknd rumors, and Pitt being linked to Arrested Development alum Alia Shawkat!) But this new match may be the most unexpected one yet. According to Page Six, Pitt has been out a few times with newly single model Emily Ratajkowski. We know; we didn’t expect that either. Per the new report, they “have been out a few times together,” but “are not officially dating.” Another source said, “People have been speculating about this...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Ben Affleck & Ex Jennifer Garner Reunite To Visit Son Samuel, 10, At School: Rare Photos

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner reunited on Friday (October 7) as they both stopped by their 10-year-old son Samuel’s school in the tony Los Angeles neighborhood of Brentwood. The former power couple put on a solid show of co-parenting by arriving with smiles on their faces, as they both appeared to be in high spirits. Ben kept it cool and casual in a in a grey puffer jacket and matching pants, while Jen looked fitness-chic in her camouflage leggings, sweatshirt and baseball cap.
LOS ANGELES, CA
insideedition.com

Did Kelly Ripa Exclude Former Co-Host Michael Strahan From Her New Memoir?

In Kelly Ripa's new memoir, "Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories," there's no mention of her former co-host Michael Strahan. The book also excludes when she furiously walked out in 2016 after learning Strahan was leaving for “Good Morning America.” Ripa felt blindsided and refused to come to work for four days. TV personality Erin Andrews was booked to take her place. When she finally came back to work, she vented on the air about the situation.
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Tom Brady 'feels very hurt' by Gisele Bündchen amid marital troubles: Reports

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's marital woes continue to make headlines as multiple reports claim the NFL star is "hurt" as the supermodel is the one spearheading their likely divorce. People and Entertainment Tonight posted similar articles with Brady sources alleging, "Tom isn't taking things well." "He wants to...
