gameman007
4d ago
that means it's all about money not fame, no good woman leaves her man period, she's a trip thinking that body and looks last forever, answer to that NOT
2
Report: Who Gisele Saw After Leaving Tom Brady
While Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen have yet to officially separate, the writing appears to be on the wall. Brady and Bundchen, who have been married since 2009, have reportedly hired divorce lawyers. They've reportedly been living apart for months. Now, according to TMZ Sports, Bundchen made an interesting move...
Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen Forced To Reunite In Miami After NFL Star Evacuates Their Family Compound, Marriage Still In Jeopardy
Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen have been reunited with each other after weeks apart due to their ongoing marriage problems — but they didn’t have a choice, RadarOnline.com has learned.Sources close to the couple revealed Tom has fled the family compound in Tampa, Florida as Hurricane Ian threats to destroy the area. An insider said Tom and his three kids — Vivian, 9, Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, who he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan left the mansion and headed over to the family’s home in Miami.Gisele had been staying at the Miami home alone for months as her problems...
Tom Brady's Ex-Girlfriend Made Opinion On Relationship Clear
Tom Brady's had two notable relationships since becoming an NFL quarterback. His most notable one, of course, is his marriage to supermodel Gisele Bundchen. Brady and Bundchen have been married since 2009. They have two children together. However, Brady and Bundchen could reportedly be ending their marriage. According to reports,...
What Is Gisele Bündchen’s Net Worth? Here’s How Much Money She Makes & How She Spends It
Gisele Bündchen is the textbook definition of a supermodel. Since starting her modeling career in the mid-’90s, the Brazilian-born international celebrity has been the face of countless luxury brands, commanding attention on runways and red carpets. Throughout her prolific career, she’s also starred in countless designer campaigns, dabbled in movies (yes, she’s in “The Devil Wears Prada“) and authored a book. Bündchen has even launched some significant entrepreneurial endeavors in fashion and beauty to fill her copious spare time. With this undeniable top-model status and empire-building behavior, you may wonder how much Bündchen is actually worth at the end of the...
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady, Adult Film Star News
Tom Brady has an offer from an adult film star in the wake of his divorce rumors with his wife, Gisele Bundchen. The legendary NFL quarterback and his supermodel wife have reportedly hired divorce lawyers. While the divorce has not been finalized yet, it's difficult to see Brady and Bundchen reconciling at this point.
Look: Adult Film Star Has An Offer For Tom Brady
An adult film star has an offer for Tom Brady in the wake of his divorce rumors. Brady, 45, and his longtime wife, Gisele Bundchen, have reportedly both hired divorce lawyers. They have reportedly been living separately and have been fighting for a couple of months. With Brady potentially being...
Antonio Brown Takes Another Shot At Tom Brady With Divorce Tweet
If you thought Antonio Brown’s recent social media dig at Tom Brady was bad, what the troubled pass-catcher tweeted Sunday morning at the expense of the star quarterback is flat-out off the rails. Brown, who was both a New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammate of Brady’s in...
Gisele Bündchen Steps Out with Her Kids as Sources Confirm She and Tom Brady Hired Divorce Lawyers
Gisele Bündchen is spending time with her kids as sources confirm that both she and Tom Brady have hired divorce attorneys. On Wednesday, the model was spotted in Miami going to the gym with 9-year-old daughter Vivian Lake and son Benjamin Rein, 12. In photos obtained by TMZ, Bündchen...
Gisele Bündchen Shares Daughter's Confused Reaction When Attending Fashion Shoot with Her Mom
The model recently brought her 9-year-old daughter along to a fashion shoot for the first time in years Gisele Bündchen is teaching her daughter about the world of fashion. In a cover interview for ELLE's October issue, the model, 42, shared that her 9-year-old daughter Vivian didn't quite understand all the behind-the-scene happenings when recently attending a fashion shoot with her mom. Bündchen, who shares Vivian plus son Benjamin, 12, with husband Tom Brady, told the outlet she took Vivian to a fashion shoot in Paris for the first...
Brad Pitt Reportedly Has His Eye on This Newly-Single Supermodel & We Never Saw This Couple Coming
After Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie split up back in 2019, both have been seen attached to some pretty unexpected celebrities. (Yes, we’re talking about those Jolie and The Weeknd rumors, and Pitt being linked to Arrested Development alum Alia Shawkat!) But this new match may be the most unexpected one yet. According to Page Six, Pitt has been out a few times with newly single model Emily Ratajkowski. We know; we didn’t expect that either. Per the new report, they “have been out a few times together,” but “are not officially dating.” Another source said, “People have been speculating about this...
Terry Bradshaw Has Brutally Honest Admission On His Divorce
A couple of fans won $1 million dollars of Terry Bradshaw's money in FOX's football sweepstakes. On Sunday's pregame show, the Hall of Famer kept it real when the crew discussed its picks. "I lost a million bucks last week [in picks]. The last time I lost a million bucks...
Ben Affleck & Ex Jennifer Garner Reunite To Visit Son Samuel, 10, At School: Rare Photos
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner reunited on Friday (October 7) as they both stopped by their 10-year-old son Samuel’s school in the tony Los Angeles neighborhood of Brentwood. The former power couple put on a solid show of co-parenting by arriving with smiles on their faces, as they both appeared to be in high spirits. Ben kept it cool and casual in a in a grey puffer jacket and matching pants, while Jen looked fitness-chic in her camouflage leggings, sweatshirt and baseball cap.
Tom Brady Enjoys "Perfect Night" With His and Bridget Moynahan's Son Amid Gisele Bündchen Rumors
Watch: Why Tom Brady & Gisele Bundchen Might Be Divorcing. Tom Brady had a great Sunday night on and off the field. After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, led his team to a 21-15 win over the Atlanta Falcons, he enjoyed some quality time with his oldest child Jack, 15, who he shares with his ex Bridget Moynahan.
Did Kelly Ripa Exclude Former Co-Host Michael Strahan From Her New Memoir?
In Kelly Ripa's new memoir, "Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories," there's no mention of her former co-host Michael Strahan. The book also excludes when she furiously walked out in 2016 after learning Strahan was leaving for “Good Morning America.” Ripa felt blindsided and refused to come to work for four days. TV personality Erin Andrews was booked to take her place. When she finally came back to work, she vented on the air about the situation.
Tom Brady Could Lose A Whopping $200 Million Divorcing Gisele
Yikes, that’s a big wad of cash right there. It’s no secret at this point that Tom Brady is in hot water with his wife, Gisele Bundchen, as she’s upset about his decision to unretire and stick it out as the quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for one more year, after promising he’d be done after last year.
Tom Brady 'feels very hurt' by Gisele Bündchen amid marital troubles: Reports
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's marital woes continue to make headlines as multiple reports claim the NFL star is "hurt" as the supermodel is the one spearheading their likely divorce. People and Entertainment Tonight posted similar articles with Brady sources alleging, "Tom isn't taking things well." "He wants to...
Gisele Bündchen ‘is done’ with Tom Brady; ‘the kids love him’
It’s all eyes on Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady since news broke that there was trouble in paradise. The couple has both hired divorce lawyers for what looks like an imminent split. Sources have been talking to various outlets, sharing insight into how they are feeling. While there...
Tom Brady’s Wedding Ring Missing In New Commercial Amid Gisele Bundchen Split Speculation
Tom Brady ditched his wedding ring to film a new Fox Sports Soccer commercial as speculation continues to grow that his marriage to Gisele Bundchen is over. Watch it here!
NFL World Reacts To Terry Bradshaw's Marriage Admission
Legendary NFL quarterback Terry Bradshaw is going viral for his marriage news on Sunday afternoon. Bradshaw, who had a tough gambling week last weekend, admitted that he last time he lost this much money, he had a bad prenup. The former Pittsburgh Steelers great has been married four times. "I...
