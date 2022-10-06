Harry Styles' opening show in Chicago Thursday night is postponed

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Fans of Harry Styles will have to wait two nights or more to see their idol in concert in Chicago.

Thursday night’s concert, the first of six scheduled at the United Center between this weekend and next, is being rescheduled for Monday night “out of an abundance of caution” due to “band/crew illness,” according to a tweet from the United Center on Thursday afternoon.

A spokesperson for Sony Music, Styles’ record label, said the singer was not affected.

Saturday night’s show will go on as scheduled, followed by the remaining concerts Oct. 9, 10 (rescheduled from Thursday), 13, 14 and 15. All shows are sold out.

All tickets for Thursday’s postponed show will be honored on Monday night; Ticketmaster is notifying those affected by the date change.

By Wednesday, diehard fans had already staked out spots outside the arena — some who had arrived more than 48 hours in advance by that point — to obtain a coveted GA “pit” wristband for Thursday’s show.

The North American leg of Styles’ Love on Tour road trek kicked off Aug. 15 in Toronto.

