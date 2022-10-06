ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Harry Styles' opening show in Chicago Thursday night is postponed

By Sun Times Media Wire
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16VhRN_0iP2TChq00

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Fans of Harry Styles will have to wait two nights or more to see their idol in concert in Chicago.

Thursday night’s concert, the first of six scheduled at the United Center between this weekend and next, is being rescheduled for Monday night “out of an abundance of caution” due to “band/crew illness,” according to a tweet from the United Center on Thursday afternoon.

A spokesperson for Sony Music, Styles’ record label, said the singer was not affected.

Saturday night’s show will go on as scheduled, followed by the remaining concerts Oct. 9, 10 (rescheduled from Thursday), 13, 14 and 15. All shows are sold out.

All tickets for Thursday’s postponed show will be honored on Monday night; Ticketmaster is notifying those affected by the date change.

By Wednesday, diehard fans had already staked out spots outside the arena — some who had arrived more than 48 hours in advance by that point — to obtain a coveted GA “pit” wristband for Thursday’s show.

The North American leg of Styles’ Love on Tour road trek kicked off Aug. 15 in Toronto.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire & Chicago Sun-Times 2022. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!
Sign up and follow WBBM Newsradio
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Entertainment
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harry Styles
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Popular Celebrities#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Sony Music#Ticketmaster#Ga#North American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
WBBM News Radio

WBBM News Radio

Chicago, IL
25K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local news from Chicago.

 https://www.audacy.com/wbbm780

Comments / 0

Community Policy