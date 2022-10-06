ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Herschel Walker again denies abortion allegations

By Tom Palmer, Joe Khalil
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Kwf11_0iP2TAwO00

( NewsNation ) — Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker was back on the campaign trail Thursday following a report alleging the woman whose abortion he paid for also shares a child with him.

According to a new report from The Daily Beast , the woman who claimed Walker paid for her 2009 abortion also says she is the mother of one of his children.

The Daily Beast said it had agreed not to reveal details of the woman’s identity to protect her and her child’s privacy.

According to the report, the woman showed them “credible evidence” of a relationship with Walker and that she is the mother of one of his children.

The allegations undercut Walker’s claims that he didn’t know who the woman is. If true, the allegations also contradict the candidate’s campaign stance on abortion. Walker has expressed support for a national abortion ban without exceptions.

Walker has in the past publicly acknowledged the child as his own .

According to report , the woman continued a years-long relationship with Walker and conceived another child years after the abortion.

She decided to continue on with the later pregnancy, the outlet reported, though she noted that Walker, as he had during the earlier pregnancy, expressed that it wasn’t a convenient time for him.

Walker has denied the story, calling the abortion allegation a “flat-out lie” and threatening a lawsuit against the news outlet. He has yet to file a suit.

Walker did not directly address the allegations during a public appearance Thursday in Wadley, Georgia, but was asked about it by reporters following the event.

“This here abortion thing is false. It’s a lie,” Walker said when pressed by the media to address details in the report. “Democrats are desperate to hold on to their seat here. And they’re desperate to make this race about my family.”

Walker’s camp released a statement on his Senate campaign website on Wednesday saying, “As I have already said, there is no truth to this or any other Daily Beast report.”

Earlier this year, after a story by The Daily Beast, Walker acknowledged the existence of three children he had not previously talked about publicly.

Ohio fishing scandal investigation continues

Walker is currently in a tight race for the U.S. Senate against incumbent Senator Rev. Raphael Warnock . It remains to be seen how this latest scandal will affect Walker’s campaign — but since the original abortion story broke, the candidate has raised more than $50,000.

While Walker has faced intense criticism — including from his own son, Christian , who called him a “liar and critic” — others have doubled down on their support for Walker .

A number of interviews done in the last 24 hours have shown people expressing support for Walker, even on the issue of abortion.

“I don’t care if Herschel Walker paid to abort endangered baby eagles. I want control of the Senate,” conservative radio host Dana Loesch said .

Some of those attending Walker’s campaign on Thursday, however, were at least aware of the abortion allegation.

“I really support him, I believe Herschel is a man of God. He may have done some things in his past he would regret,” Joanna Johnson said. “But he’s a new man now and he’s pro-life and I’m pro-life.”

Craig Miller also attended the rally. “I think Hershel’s telling the truth,” he said. “If we want to see some lying we’ve got to look at the White House.”

Still, one poll from InsiderAdvantage and Fox 5 shows that Warnock regained his narrow lead of 47%, compared to Walker’s 44%, after the allegations came out.

Warnock and Walker are set to debate later this month on NewsNation .

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KLST/KSAN

Cassidy Hutchinson to cooperate with Atlanta-area probe of Trump: CNN

Former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson is reportedly cooperating with an Atlanta district attorney’s investigation into former President Trump, his allies and their efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. CNN, citing sources familiar with the matter, reported on Monday that Hutchinson — who served as a special assistant to former Trump White […]
FULTON COUNTY, GA
KLST/KSAN

Officer accused of theft resigns from SAPD

Correction: A previous version of this story contained a misspelling of Zapata’s first name. The article has been updated to reflect the correct spelling. SAN ANGELO, Texas — Former San Angelo Police Department officer Jayson Zapata, who was arrested and accused of theft at a Walmart, has resigned from the department. According to a statement […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

New life for Musk-Twitter deal raises the Trump question

Elon Musk’s renewed interest in purchasing Twitter is again raising the prospect that its most famously banned user could be allowed back. Former President Trump has been adamant that he will stick with Truth Social, the fledgling social media platform he helped found, regardless of whether he is welcomed back to Twitter. But experts and […]
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Elections
Local
Georgia Health
State
Ohio State
City
Wadley, GA
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joanna Johnson
Person
Raphael Warnock
Person
Dana Loesch
KLST/KSAN

Five key issues that could decide the midterms

MILFORD, N.H. — Democrats and Republicans agree the midterm elections will turn on just a few key issues — but they disagree on what those will be. Democrats believe they can win at least some of the fights in the final stretch over abortion rights and former President Trump. Republicans would rather battle it out on […]
ELECTIONS
KLST/KSAN

Abrams dismisses concerns about lack of support from Black voters

Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams (D) on Sunday dismissed concerns that she was lacking the support Black voters in her state, calling it a “manufactured crisis” that is “designed to suppress voter turnout.” Speaking to “Fox News Sunday” anchor Shannon Bream, Abrams insisted she is polling well with Black voters and that she was not […]
GEORGIA STATE
KLST/KSAN

Changes in abortion laws affecting midterm elections

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With midterm elections less than a month away, it’s still unclear whether Republicans will win control of even one chamber of Congress due to the changes in abortion laws around the country. Democrats like Michigan Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin say they never supported unlimited access to abortion without restrictions. “You have the […]
IMMIGRATION
KLST/KSAN

Trump attorney speaks with feds amid Mar-a-Lago docs probe: NBC

An attorney who signed statement asserting that former President Trump had returned all classified materials to the government months before the FBI’s Mar-a-Lago search spoke with federal investigators Friday, according to reporting from NBC News. Christina Bobb signed a June 3 letter as the custodian of records for Trump after his organization was served with a […]
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Election State#Republican#The Daily Beast
KLST/KSAN

As Mar-a-Lago case advances, Trump’s initial success could fade

Former President Trump’s battle against the Justice Department investigation into the mishandling of government records at Mar-a-Lago has now reached the highest court, but legal experts say he may not fare as well as his case is pushed before new judges.  Trump scored an initial victory before a federal district court judge in Florida, who […]
POTUS
KLST/KSAN

Trump slams McConnell over lack of funding for Masters in Arizona

Former President Trump criticized Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Monday for supporting funds for GOP Sen. Lisa Murkowski’s (Alaska) reelection bid against a fellow Republican rather than directing that money to Arizona Senate candidate Blake Masters’s (R) race against a Democrat. “The Old Broken Crow, Mitchell McConnell, is authorizing $9 Million Dollars to […]
ARIZONA STATE
KLST/KSAN

Tim Ryan says Biden shouldn’t run in 2024

Democratic Ohio Senate candidate Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio) reiterated at a televised debate on Monday that he does not believe that President Biden should run for reelection in 2024.  “No, I’ve been very clear. I’d like to see a generational change,” Ryan said at a debate hosted by The Hill’s parent company Nexstar in Cleveland.  […]
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy