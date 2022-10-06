ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Advocates cheer Biden marijuana decision, call for legalization

By Karl Evers-Hillstrom
WKBN
WKBN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00DY2N_0iP2Se7R00

Marijuana legalization advocates cheered President Biden’s decision on Thursday to pardon prior federal simple weed convictions and set the stage for decriminalizing the drug at the federal level.

The announcement is a breakthrough victory for activists who have persistently pushed Biden to drop his personal opposition to weed legalization and uphold his campaign pledge to move toward decriminalization.

Kassandra Frederique, executive director of the Drug Policy Alliance, said in a statement that she is “thrilled” with Thursday’s news, adding that Biden should fully deschedule marijuana rather than reschedule it to a lower drug classification.

“Keeping marijuana on the federal drug schedule will mean people will continue to face criminal charges for marijuana,” she said. “It also means that research will continue to be inhibited and state-level markets will be at odds with federal law.”

Biden said Thursday that he will order his administration to review how marijuana is scheduled under federal law. Marijuana is currently a Schedule 1 drug, a higher classification than highly addictive drugs such as fentanyl and methamphetamine.

Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, said Thursday that administration officials should “thoughtfully consider fully descheduling marijuana.”

Biden’s order will make it easier for those convicted of federal weed possession charges to get a job or access other services. He also encouraged governors to pardon low-level marijuana convictions, most of which occur at the state level.

“It’s already legal in many states, and criminal records for marijuana possession have led to needless barriers to employment, housing and educational opportunities,” Biden said Thursday. “And that’s before you address the racial discrepancies around who suffers the consequences.”

Erik Altieri, executive director of the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws, called the action “long overdue” and urged lawmakers to pass legislation to legalize marijuana nationwide.

“Congress should be inspired by the administration’s actions today to act quickly and send legislation to the President’s desk that would help close this dark chapter of our history,” he said in a statement.

A recent poll from Morning Consult and Politico found that 60 percent of voters support legalization, including 71 percent of Democrats and 47 percent of Republicans.

Khadijah Tribble, CEO of the U.S. Cannabis Council, which represents marijuana companies, said that Biden’s announcement “further reinforces the fact that it’s just a question of when — not if — cannabis is decriminalized altogether.”

“This is a particularly cathartic moment for Black and brown communities that have been disproportionately impacted by the criminalization of cannabis,” she said in a statement.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WKBN

House Democrat says party needs ‘new blood’

Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.) on Sunday said she will support President Biden if he runs for reelection in 2024 but argued the Democratic Party needs a “new generation” and “new blood” in power. “He’s the sitting president. If he decides to run again, I’m going to support him. The party’s going to support him. You […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
WKBN

Changes in abortion laws affecting midterm elections

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With midterm elections less than a month away, it’s still unclear whether Republicans will win control of even one chamber of Congress due to the changes in abortion laws around the country. Democrats like Michigan Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin say they never supported unlimited access to abortion without restrictions. “You have the […]
IMMIGRATION
WKBN

Harris presses Texas Democrats on reproductive, voting rights in Austin remarks

Vice President Harris urged Texas Democrats to “fight like we never have before” at a fundraiser on Saturday evening as she railed against Republican-led pushes to enact voting and abortion restrictions. Speaking in Austin, Harris condemned a sweeping overhaul of Texas’s voting procedures last year signed into law by Gov. Greg Abbott (R) that places […]
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pramila Jayapal
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana Laws#Marijuana Legalization#Cannabis Legalization#Legalize#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#The Drug Policy Alliance
WKBN

Biden finds himself tethered to Fed’s inflation fight

President Biden pledged to let the Federal Reserve do whatever it takes to bring inflation down.  The political implications could be dire. Fed officials have vowed not to let up in their fight against inflation, even if it means driving the economy toward a recession. The central bank has already boosted interest rates to a […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WKBN

Warren man pleads guilty to federal drug charges

Lynn Williams, 23, entered guilty pleas Thursday in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio to charges of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug crime, two counts of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and tramadol and distribution of fentanyl.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
WKBN

New life for Musk-Twitter deal raises the Trump question

Elon Musk’s renewed interest in purchasing Twitter is again raising the prospect that its most famously banned user could be allowed back. Former President Trump has been adamant that he will stick with Truth Social, the fledgling social media platform he helped found, regardless of whether he is welcomed back to Twitter. But experts and […]
POTUS
WKBN

Warren officer experiences possible drug overdose

According to Police Chief Benjamin Harrell, police were investigating a possible overdose Monday afternoon in the 900 block of Miller Street. That's when they believe Sgt. Daniel Peterson came in contact with an unknown substance.
WARREN, OH
WKBN

Pennsylvania Senate Race: GOP shows signs of coming home for Oz as Fetterman lead shrinks

It took a while, but Republicans are finally coming home for Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania, putting him squarely in striking distance of Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D) in the state’s Senate contest.   Over the last month, national and Pennsylvania Republicans alike have grown increasingly bullish over Oz’s chances as attacks on Fetterman’s campaign strategy amid his stroke […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WKBN

WKBN

50K+
Followers
27K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy