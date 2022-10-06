Read full article on original website
Local Living: A look at some weekend festivals in the Midlands
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–In our look at Local Living, the ‘Best of SC Craft Beer Festival’ is Saturday October 15, 2022. The South Carolina Brewers Guild is hosting the event. It will take place at Junction 800 from 2 to 5 pm. Organizers say there will be tastings...
World’s oldest dog passes away
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The world’s oldest dog has died in South Carolina. Guinness World Records says Pebbles who was 22 years old died of natural causes at her home in Taylors. Guinness recognized her as the world’s oldest living dog earlier this year after her owners submitted her...
SC American Red Cross urges residents to have fire escape plan
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)– Now through October 15th is Fire Prevention week, and the South Carolina American Red Cross is urging residents to prepare, and have your two minute fire escape plan ready. Fire experts say two minutes is the amount of time you may have to safely escape a...
Gov. McMaster to address the Teacher Recruitment and Retention Task Force
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Governor Henry McMaster is set to address the Teacher Recruitment and Retention Task Force at the group’s first planning session at 2 pm on Oct. 10. S.C. House Speaker Murrell Smith and members of the 17-member task force will attend the meeting. Governor McMaster will hear from the task force on their recommendations for potential reforms to South Carolina’s efforts to recruit and retain public school teachers.
Teacher Recruitment Retention Task Force work to improve education in S.C.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The state is looking for ways to recruit and retain teachers in public schools. Governor Henry McMaster met with the Teacher Recruitment Retention Task Force for its first planning session today. The committee consists of around sixteen educators from around the state who will be working together to find solutions and ideas to improve education. There was much discussion on teacher salary. Lawmakers in attendance say in the past 5 years starting pay for teachers has increased from $30,000 to 40,000 but more needs to be done.
