COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The state is looking for ways to recruit and retain teachers in public schools. Governor Henry McMaster met with the Teacher Recruitment Retention Task Force for its first planning session today. The committee consists of around sixteen educators from around the state who will be working together to find solutions and ideas to improve education. There was much discussion on teacher salary. Lawmakers in attendance say in the past 5 years starting pay for teachers has increased from $30,000 to 40,000 but more needs to be done.

EDUCATION ・ 13 HOURS AGO