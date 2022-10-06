ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo, CO

Things to do in Pueblo: Tractor pull, fall fests, car show, live music and art

By The Pueblo Chieftain
The Pueblo Chieftain
The Pueblo Chieftain
 4 days ago

Friday, Oct. 7

Tractor Ride and Pull at Milberger Farms

28570 E. U.S. Highway 50 | 9 a.m., tractor ride around the mesa | 9 a.m. to noon Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 8-9, antique tractor pull | Event includes live power exhibits , the Future Farmers of America petting zoo , corn maze and pumpkin patch . The Tractor Ride and Pull is free, but the pumpkin patch costs $15 and includes a pumpkin.

Fall Fest at Pueblo West's Civic Center Park

61 E. Civic Center Plaza | 5 to 9 p.m. | The family fun event will feature local food trucks and live music .

Avondale, Boone and Pueblo County Veterans Gala at Pueblo Union Depot

132 W. B St. | 6 p.m. | Gala cost is $40 per person or $280 for a table of eight. The 20th annual parade will follow at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 on U.S. Highway 50 East in Avondale . More than 40 parade entries will take part. The event will include a 5K run/walk , the Richard Baca and Sierra Gold Band , Ballet Folklorico, Native American dance , vendors , face painting , speeches , a 21-gun salute and flyovers . For gala tickets, contact Barbara Aragon at 719-299-9602.

Sock Hop at The Big Eagles #145

1615 S. Prairie Ave. | 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. | Dance to the tunes of DJ Michael. Fifties themed dress encouraged. Cost is $3 for members or $6 for non-members.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JZ4zs_0iP2R94U00

Saturday, Oct. 8

Fishing Derby at Pueblo West Cattail Crossing

251 McCulloch Blvd. | 8:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m | Participants ages 4 to 15 will be divided into groups by age for the fishing contest. Tom Sawyer and Becky Thatcher lookalike awards will be presented . Participants should bring their own fishing pole and lunch tickets. Cost is $5 per person . Register online at pueblowestmetro.com .

Autumn Spooktacular Car Show at Colorado City's Greenhorn Meadows Park

Colorado Highway 165 and Cibola Drive | 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. | Join the Colorado City and Rye Lions Club for a family fun event including a car show, raffles, door prizes, an adult Halloween costume contest, chuckwagon lunch and more. Registering a car for the show is $30 , but the event is free to spectators . Proceeds provide scholarships for Rye High School students and other Lions Club charity projects.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44r1VT_0iP2R94U00

Multicultural Festival at Mineral Palace Park

1600 N. Santa Fe | 11 a.m. | The free event celebrating a wide range of cultures will showcase 14 dance groups performing Russian folk, Aztec, Native American, Chicano and Turkish dances, among others. There will be 10 food trucks and more than 70 vendor booths plus children's arts and crafts .

Piano Conversations at Ascension Episcopal Church

420 W. 18th St. | 7 p.m. | Armando Contreras, baritone, and Zahari Metchkov, piano , will present a recital. The program will include a complete performance of “A Poet’s Love” by Robert Schumann, art songs of Maria Grever, and favorites of Paolo Tosti and Stefano Donaudy. Tickets are $20 at the door .

Monday, Oct. 10

Colorado Bandmasters Association Regional Competition at Pueblo County High School

Hornet Stadium, 1050 35th Lane | 5:30 p.m. | The event will feature marching band presentations from a dozen visiting bands ranging from first-time competitive bands to state finalists. The Colorado State University Pueblo ThunderWolves Marching Band also will perform. Cost is $8 for adults, $5 for students, older adults or military . Concession stand treats also will be available.

Thursday, Oct. 13

Historic Arkansas Riverwalk plans unveiled at Ruby's

100 Broadway Ave. | 5 to 7 p.m. | The event will focus on what comes next for the Riverwalk and includes cocktails, nibbles and live music .

Nuclear Free Pueblo Town Hall at Pueblo Community College

Hoag Hall, 900 W. Orman Ave. | 6 to 8 p.m. | A panel of experts will lead a presentation detailing their beliefs that nuclear power is risky, expensive and environmentally unjust. The event is free .

Friday, Oct. 14

Steel Magnolias at Steel City Theater

241 S. Santa Fe | 7:30 p.m. | Shows also are set for 1:30 p.m. Oct 15-16 and Oct. 22-23, and 7:30 p.m. Oct. 15, 21-22 | Join the local theater company for a trip to Louisiana with a gossip-filled, heartfelt and funny venture inside Truly's Salon. Tickets range from $12 to $15 and are available at steelcitytheatre.org .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CtxaE_0iP2R94U00

Saturday, Oct. 15

Creations for Conservation Art Show at Pueblo Zoo

3455 Nuckolls Ave. | 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. | The Pueblo Zoo and Southern Colorado Chapter of the American Association of Zoo Keepers is teaming up to host the art show featuring the works of more than 20 local artists . Proceeds will benefit the Turtle Survival Alliance and help with animal care costs at the zoo . The event will include free make-and-take craft stations throughout the zoo and a light breakfast of bagels or lunch at the Safari Café. Guests also can purchase mimosas starting at 9 a.m. or beer and wine at 11 a.m. at the cash bar at the Party Place . The art show is included with zoo admission of $14 for adults, $10 for children or free for children 3 and younger .

Sunday, Oct. 16

Aaron Lewis Acoustic Tour at Pueblo Memorial Hall

1 City Hall Place | Doors open at 6 p.m., show at 7 p.m. | Lewis will bring his "Frayed at Both Ends" tour to Pueblo. The multi-platinum frontman and founder of Staind has returned to his origins, quietly making an impact on country music. Tickets range from $35 to $90 and are available at pueblomemorialhall.com .

Editor's note: An item in last week's Things to Do, the Steel'ebration at Steelworks Center for the West, has been canceled. The event planned to include bus tours of the EVRAZ Rocky Mountain Steel Mill, but mill officials expressed concerns about the safety of their workers as they continue construction at the new long rail mill.

Want us to include your event in this calendar? Send details by email, with "Things to Do" in the subject line, to tharmon@chieftain.com . The calendar is available online and is published in the paper on Fridays.

This article originally appeared on The Pueblo Chieftain: Things to do in Pueblo: Tractor pull, fall fests, car show, live music and art

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXRM

100-foot-long mural shows history of Pueblo’s oldest hospital

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The community is being invited to see a 100-foot-long mural completed along the Arkansas River Levee that details the 140-year history of Pueblo’s oldest medical institution, Saint Mary-Corwin Hospital. Pueblo-based muralist, Shannon Palmer, better known as ‘deadhand,’ finished her largest mural to date and is inviting the community to see the mural’s […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Southern Colorado marching bands to perform in celebration of one another

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo County High School will welcome 12 marching bands that will perform at Hornet Stadium to recognize each team’s hard work and dedication in preparation of one of the largest marching band competitions in the state. Marching bands throughout Southern Colorado will perform at the stadium on Monday, Oct. 10 at […]
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Controversy arises over mural of homicide victim in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A stretch of Platte Avenue between Circle Drive and Union Boulevard in the center of town is in an arts district where colorful and stylish murals are painted on building walls. However, some concerns have been expressed regarding a mural on a furniture wall store at the intersection of Platte The post Controversy arises over mural of homicide victim in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Avondale, CO
Pueblo County, CO
Government
City
Pueblo West, CO
City
Pueblo, CO
Pueblo, CO
Government
State
Louisiana State
County
Pueblo County, CO
Local
Colorado Government
KXRM

Over 125 attend 4th annual Runyon to the Res clean-up

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — More than 125 volunteers helped clean an eight-mile stretch of the Arkansas River for the fourth annual “Runyon to the Res,” organized by Colorado Lottery to support conservation early Saturday morning. The clean-up aimed to remove debris and trash from a heavily used stretch of trail that runs along the Arkansas River. […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Original design for Coffin Races t-shirt contest disqualified, runner-up wins

(MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo.) — The runner-up in the commemorative t-shirt design contest for the Manitou Springs Emma Crawford Coffin Races has been awarded first place, after an “unfortunate circumstance” disqualified the original winning design. In an email sent out on Wednesday, Oct. 5, the Manitou Springs Chamber of Commerce said the previously announced winning design […]
MANITOU SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Death investigation in Stratmoor Hills area of Colorado Springs

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) is conducting a death investigation in the Stratmoor Hills area of Colorado Springs. According to EPSO at around 6 a.m. Monday, Oct. 10 deputies responded to the 2100 block of B Street near I-25, on reports of a man with injuries. When deputies arrived, they […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Schumann
Person
Aaron Lewis
KKTV

Protests in Colorado over Columbus Day celebration in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - The controversial celebration of Christopher Columbus Day returns to Pueblo amid concern over rising tensions between supporters and protesters of the holiday. Observed annually at the Christopher Columbus Piazza on Abriendo Avenue, the event has become less a celebration of the Italian explorer that’s credited with...
PUEBLO, CO
95 Rock KKNN

You’ll Never Guess Which Town this Colorado Mansion is in

A home for sale in Colorado is nothing short of amazing. It's quite literally a mansion, is 12,000 square feet in area and currently carries a price tag of nearly $8 million. You'd probably expect to find a massive home like this in one of the ritzy Colorado ski towns like Aspen or Vail, or maybe nestled between Jerry Seinfeld and Oprah's mansions in Telluride, but it will likely surprise to you know that all 12,000 square feet of stone columns, extraordinary architecture, and elegance are located in the town of Pueblo, Colorado.
PUEBLO, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#What To Do#Things To Do#Localevent#Art Show#Live Music#Arts And Crafts#Tractor#Festival#Pueblo Union Depot#Sierra Gold Band#Native American
KKTV

WATCH: 'Morton' the moose spotted near Buena Vista, CO

Man suspected of murder after a body was found by hikers near Colorado Springs. 11 News spoke Local Prosecutor Stephen Fauver with the 18th Judicial District, on what you should look out for in Colorado when it comes to contractor theft. Updated: 10 hours ago. Police were investigating an incident...
BUENA VISTA, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Large homeless camp fire reported in Stratmoor Hills area of Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Crews with the Stratmoor Hills Fire Department responded to a large fire at a homeless camp northeast of Fort Carson Gate 3. KRDO Crews responded to the area of Fairway South and Greensboro South, just after 1:45 a.m. Monday. This is just east of Stratmoor Hills Elementary School on the The post Large homeless camp fire reported in Stratmoor Hills area of Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Colorado

What's your favorite thing to order when you go to a nice restaurant? If the answer is a delicious steak and some vegetables on the side, then this article is for you, so keep on reading to find out about four amazing steakhouses in Colorado that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients and have excellent online reviews, being praised by both local people and travellers. If you haven't tried their food yet, definitely pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
News Break
Politics
KKTV

Colorado dog finds forever home following 511 days in the care of the Humane Society of Fremont County

CANON CITY, Colo. (KKTV) - A pup has a new forever home after spending 511 days under the care of the Humane Society of Fremont County. KKTV 11 News first covered Cashew’s story in February when the humane society requested Valentine’s Day Cards for the dog to show him he was loved. On Friday, the Humane Society of Fremont County announced he was adopted!
FREMONT COUNTY, CO
KKTV

Truck driver ejected after crashing semi near southern Colorado ski resort

MINERAL COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A trucker was airlifted to Colorado Springs after crashing his 18-wheeler on a mountain road. Troopers say the driver was traveling on Highway 160 early Sunday morning when he missed a curve and ran off the roadway. The truck careened into the side of the mountain, then continued another 88 feet before finally coming to a stop. The driver wasn’t buckled up and was thrown from the semi.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
The Pueblo Chieftain

The Pueblo Chieftain

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
837K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Pueblo, CO from Pueblo Chieftain.

 http://chieftain.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy