Dodgers News: Team Makes Interesting Roster Move as Postseason Nears

The Dodgers made an interesting roster move on the final day of the regular season.

They recalled SS Jacob Amaya and immediately placed him on the 60-day IL, allowing them to open a roster spot on the 40-man roster.

They used that spot to select the contract of Beau Burrows.

The move could very well mean nothing, but it definitely is interesting that they did it right before the regular season ended.

The team signed Burrows to a minor-league contract last November, and he's pitched exclusively for Triple-A Oklahoma City this season.

He went 8-6 with a 7.18 ERA and 95 strikeouts across 100.1 innings. Burrows was a first-round pick by the Tigers in the 2015 MLB Draft.

Amaya has yet to make his big league debut but figures to play into the team's future. The shortstop prospect hit a combined .261 with 17 home runs and a .795 OPS over 133 games between Double-A Tulsa and Triple-A Oklahoma City in 2022.