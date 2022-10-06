“It is an act of patriotism to understand our collective history." Can you share a little bit about yourself and some of the experiences that led you to Columbia?. Dylan: My name is Dylan Baca, and I use he/him pronouns. I am a sophomore at Columbia College studying political science and American history and a citizen of the White Mountain Apache Tribe and Navajo Nation. At an early age, I knew I always wanted to help people. With the influence of my mother, I joined the Governor’s Youth Commission and was then later appointed to serve as the Co-chair of the Arizona Human Trafficking Prevention Committee for the Governor’s Office of Faith, Youth, and Family. Later on, I served as a youth advisor to the State Superintendent of Public Instruction. Eventually I co-founded the IPI with Arizona State Senator Jamescita Peshlakai. I think all these experiences have collectively drawn me to Columbia. I saw coming to the City as an opportunity to learn more about the world, but also my place in it.

