Los Angeles, CA

2urbangirls.com

Veteran LA County DA seeks depositions of Gascón, Chief of Staff

LOS ANGELES – A veteran prosecutor suing Los Angeles County, alleging she has been denied important positions in retaliation for complaining about directives set forth after the 2020 election of District Attorney George Gascón, should be denied depositions of Gascón and his chief of staff, lawyers for the county argue in new court papers.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Nury Martinez resigns as LA Council President following racist remarks

LOS ANGELES – Nury Martinez has stepped down as president of the Los Angeles City Council after audio leaked of her making vile racist comments about the son of her colleague, Oaxacan Latinos, and Koreans. Martinez did not resign from her Council District 6 seat despite growing calls from...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Letter to the Editor: Where Ya At Attorney General Rob Bonta?

I guess it flew under the media’s radar when CA Attorney General Rob Bonta stood alongside Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva Friday during a press conference on mail fraud. What’s more jarring is his silence on the investigation into Metro, Supervisor Sheila Kuehl, Peace over Violence and Patti Giggans.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

LA city council members under fire for racist remarks

Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez is facing calls to resign Sunday over racist slurs she directed at colleague Mike Bonin’s young son during a conversation in October 2021. Martinez and Councilman Kevin de León made racially charged remarks during a talk with Councilman Gil Cedillo and L.A....
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Former U.S. serviceman goes missing in Inglewood

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Inglewood Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a former U.S. serviceman who went missing in Inglewood and who may be a victim of foul play or abduction. Mickel Newton was last seen on Sept. 22, leaving his residence in a 2005 white...
INGLEWOOD, CA
2urbangirls.com

Los Angeles New Play Project announces 2nd annual grant recipients for LA Playwrights and area theatres

LOS ANGELE$S – Staging new plays just got sweeter for three Los Angeles playwrights and four local theater companies. The LOS ANGELES NEW PLAY PROJECT, founded to support original works presented on the Los Angeles stage, will award each of the selected playwrights $20,000, with an additional $20,000 going to each of the four producing entities that have agreed to produce the winning plays.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Gang intervention program lands transit ambassador detail

Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transit Authority (Metro) kicked off the opening of the Crenshaw/LAX rail line to much fanfare Friday, Oct. 7 after the opening was delayed multiple times. In the interim, the transit authority board members voted to expend $100 million on transit ambassadors designed to be unarmed responders...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Gang-related attack leaves three stabbed in Palmdale

PALMDALE, Calif. – A man, his son and a crime suspect were taken to hospitals for treatment of wounds suffered in a stabbing attack in Palmdale, authorities said Monday. The stabbing was reported about 11 p.m. Sunday at the Long Horn Pavillion apartment complex in the 36500 block of 25th Street East, according to Lt. Thomas Kim of the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station.
PALMDALE, CA
2urbangirls.com

LA Councilwoman Hutt calls for colleagues to resign, says she’s `not a pawn’

LOS ANGELES – Describing herself as “a Black woman, not a pawn” after a leaked recording involving three council members and a top county labor official last year indicated she was a preferred candidate to serve as a fill-in council member for the 10th District, Councilwoman Heather Hutt called Monday for colleagues Nury Martinez, Kevin de León and Gil Cedillo to resign.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man fatally wounded during fight in LA area

LOS ANGELES – A fight that escalated into a stabbing between two men in North Hills Sunday morning has left one man fatally injured and another one in stable condition at a hospital, authorities said. The fight and subsequent stabbing occurred around 6 a.m. in the 9400 block of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Teen reported missing after being last seen in Inglewood

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Inglewood police are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 16-year-old girl last seen in Inglewood. Esmeralda Mendoza was last seen about 10 p.m. Sunday in the 3300 block of 111th Street, near Morningside High School, according to the Inglewood Police Department. Esmeralda is...
INGLEWOOD, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID South Gate man as Lynwood shooting victim

LYNWOOD, Calif. – A man found shot to death Saturday in Lynwood has been identified by authorities. South Gate resident Eddie Cowie, 19, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the coroner’s office. The shooting was reported at about 4:15 a.m. in the 10000 block of Long...
LYNWOOD, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID woman run over by big rig in Echo Park

LOS ANGELES – A woman who was fatally run over by a big rig while sleeping in an Echo Park parking lot was publicly identified Monday. The coroner’s office said 33-year-old Natalie Schaffer died from traumatic injuries in an accident. The accident occurred about 1 a.m. Tuesday at...
LOS ANGELES, CA

