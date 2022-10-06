Read full article on original website
Putin-Allied Belarus Deploys Army Against Ukraine To Thwart 'Planned' Attacks: 'If Necessary, We Will Respond'
Belarus deployed troops alongside Russian forces near Ukraine on Monday. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said this was in response to a clear threat Kyiv and its backers in the West pose to his country. What Happened: Lukashenko, a staunch ally of Vladimir Putin, has supported Russia's war in Ukraine for...
Putin’s blunder means Moscow is running out of weapons, says U.K. spy chief
Russia has committed strategic errors in its war that are imposing a staggering cost on the country, leading to dwindling supplies of men and equipment to fuel the war effort.
Russia-Ukraine war live: ‘desperation’ spreading inside Russian military and society, says UK spy agency
Head of GCHQ says Russian commanders are ‘worried about the state of their military machine’
Israel announces sea deal with Lebanon, but doubts remain
JERUSALEM — (AP) — Israel’s prime minister said Tuesday that the country has reached a “historic agreement” with neighboring Lebanon over their shared maritime border after months of U.S.-brokered negotiations. The agreement would mark a major breakthrough in relations with the two countries, which formally...
Trump Goes After Pelosi For Delay In Congressional Trading Ban Bill: 'Look At Her Stocks...She Did Better Than Warren Buffett'
Donald Trump recently took potshots at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) for the delay in bringing to the floor a bill seeking a ban on trading by lawmakers before the Nov. 4 midterms elections, the Hill reported. The former president was reportedly speaking at a rally in Mesa, Arizona, in...
