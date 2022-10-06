ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Israel announces sea deal with Lebanon, but doubts remain

JERUSALEM — (AP) — Israel’s prime minister said Tuesday that the country has reached a “historic agreement” with neighboring Lebanon over their shared maritime border after months of U.S.-brokered negotiations. The agreement would mark a major breakthrough in relations with the two countries, which formally...
MIDDLE EAST
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
State
Washington State

Comments / 0

Community Policy