For the first time in 28 years, there will be a new head coach behind Boston College men’s hockey’s bench Friday night. After Jerry York, the winningest coach in NCAA hockey history, retired after last season, former BC player and assistant coach Greg Brown is set to lead the Eagles as head coach this year. Though a new era of hockey at BC will begin with Brown’s first game, he’ll look to the past and BC’s long hockey tradition to shape how he leads on the Heights.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO