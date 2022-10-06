'Pete the Cat' author Eric Litwin performs at Burlington schools, advocates for reading

Around 100 parents and children came to see Eric Litwin, the author the of "Pete the Cat" children's book series, perform music and read stories at the Grimes Elementary gymnasium Tuesday night.

The free performance was sponsored by the Burlington School District's "PiECES" After School Program.

Along with "Pete the Cat," Litwin, a storyteller and musician, is best known as the author of other educational children's book series, including "The Nuts," "Groovy Joe" and "The Poop Song." Litwin has sold more than 13 million books, has had his works translated into 17 languages, won 26 literacy awards (including the Theodor Geisel Seuss Honor Award), and has released eight musical albums. The native of Brooklyn, New York, was formerly a teacher.

The children and grownups in attendance were treated to more than 45 minutes of music from Litwin, which mostly consisted of him playing acoustic guitar, singing and having volunteer grownups read stories from his books.

Throughout the performance, parents and children sang, clapped and danced along, with songs ending with thunderous applause.

The theme throughout the night was the importance of children reading and learning.

"My message is really simple," Litwin told the audience. "We need to make reading as fun as we possibly can and do it as much as possible. And this includes songs and stories and just conversations."

"Reading will affect nearly every aspect of our child's development," Litwin said after the performance. "It will affect their language, their cognitive, their social-emotional development. Reading a lot is highly correlated with it being easier at school, which is connected to self-esteem, and connected to employment opportunities."

Between songs, Litwin highlighted examples of how to make reading to children extra fun and reiterated the importance of these efforts.

"One of the keys to optimize your reading experience is interactivity between the child and caregiver," Litwin said. "For whatever reason, as part of our nature, engagement and interactivity is key. My books are designed to facilitate that."

Perhaps the highlight of the performance was "The Poop Song," a sing-along story aimed at helping potty-train younger children.

In explaining the origins of "The Poop Song," Litwin told The Hawk Eye that his wife is a pediatric gastroenterologist who had expressed how important potty-training is for children and how challenging it can be for parents.

"There is a great deal of pressure right now because preschools and day cares often need the potty-training to occur by a certain time, and it just puts pressure on the families," Litwin explained. "So, (my wife) thought it would be great to have a book that helps make (potty-training seem) OK. Just make it fun. 'It's fun to use the potty.'"

Litwin's visit came about due to the efforts of Cassie Gerst, grant and outreach coordinator for the Burlington School District. It was paid for by a 21st Century Community Learning Center grant, which allows the district to bring authors to Burlington schools and promote literacy.

"A lot of our students read Eric Litwin's books, especially the 'Pete the Cat' books," Gerst explained. "He was so popular that, when it was time to choose an author, we knew it would be wonderful to have him come."

Litwin's visit to Burlington was a little more than two years in the making. He was originally scheduled to come in May 2020, but those plans came to a halt after the COVID-19 pandemic closed schools in March of that year.

Gerst said Litwin initially offered to return the money he had received from the district ahead of his planned 2020 visit, but said the district and Litwin were still eager to make the visit happen and agreed to wait until the pandemic winded down.

"I (told him) 'I'd love to wait until (the pandemic) is over and you're traveling again, because the love of your books never fades,'" Gerst explained.

In addition to Tuesday night's public performance, Litwin also performed for at Black Hawk and Sunnyside elementary schools on Monday, Grimes Elementary on Tuesday, and final performances at North Hill Elementary and Corse Early Childhood Development Center on Wednesday.

"With (the Burlington School District) having an early childhood center now, so that we're serving (children as young as infants), it made perfect sense to bring in an author that could really suit (younger students') needs," Gerst said.

Diana Wells, an employee of the Burlington School District and mother of two students at Sunnyside Elementary, was one of the parents in attendance Tuesday night. Wells commended Litwin's performance and the district's efforts to allow him to perform in all the elementary schools.

"I think he did a really great job interacting with the students and the parents, and made it a super fun program," Wells said. "The kids were super excited when he did the assemblies yesterday. ... Since he was able to do assemblies at all the buildings, all the kids got to experience him, which is super important."

Grimes principal Wesley White said he was impressed with Litwin's performance and grateful the district was able to bring him to the elementary schools.

"It was awesome," White said. "We have a big enough district that we get to provide these really great experiences for our kids. ... It gives us those things that (students) will never forget."

After the show, parents and students lined up for Litwin to sign autographs and chat with attendees.

But not all of the kids who came to see Litwin's performance were elementary students.

15-year-old Casanova Fiems, a student at the district's V.I.B.E. Virtual Learning Program, was also in attendance Tuesday night.

Fiems said he hopes to become an author himself and came to the performance to speak with Litwin about being a writer.

"I just wanted to ask him some questions and get some ideas," Fiems said.

Although he doesn't want to write children's educational books, Fiems said the performance demonstrated the same kind of success he hopes to someday achieve.

"(I want to write) books, stories, games, anything people can get together and enjoy," he said. "I'm a huge fan of 'Lord of the Rings,' 'Dungeons and Dragons,' a bunch of (books) like that. And it always helped me and my brothers and family get together and have fun times, and I hope I can do the same for people."

Litwin told The Hawk Eye that his visit to Burlington has been an overwhelmingly positive experience.

"It's all been amazing," Litwin said. "The kids have been receptive and enthusiastic. The teachers have been supportive and enthusiastic."

Despite the challenges that come along with parenting and time management, Litwin's message to parents is to continue to look for ways to fit reading with their children into their schedules.

"I understand that parents (may not) have any additional time, so the message is: build it into your day," Litwin suggested. "Try turning your dinner into a reading experience by adding some poems or something (else). We can optimize reading by engagement, interactivity between parent and child, and just fun."