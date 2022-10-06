ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wkdzradio.com

Man And Woman Charged With Kidnapping In Hopkinsville

A Bowling Green man and woman were charged with kidnapping after an incident on East 7th Street in Hopkinsville Monday morning. Hopkinsville Police say 24-year-old Cody Snider and 24-year-old Brianna Bozman went to a home on East 7th Street and took a child they did not have custody of while assaulting two of the family members.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whvoradio.com

Man Injured In Hopkinsville Motorcycle Crash

A man was injured in a single-vehicle wreck on Pin Oak Drive in Hopkinsville Sunday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say just before 4 pm a motorcyclist swerved to miss a vehicle turning onto Pin Oak Drive from a parking lot causing the motorcycle to lay over on its side. The motorcyclist...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Two Charged With Possession Of Drugs In Hopkinsville

A Hopkinsville man and woman were charged with possession of drugs after a traffic stop on South Fowler Avenue Saturday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say 51-year-old Frank Williams was stopped for his windshield being obstructed and during the stop, officers could smell the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. After...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whvoradio.com

Two Injured In Greenville Road Shooting

A shooting on Greenville Road in Christian County sent two people to Nashville hospitals with gunshot wounds Friday night. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say one woman was shot in the abdomen and a second woman was shot in her leg at Woodland Heights Apartments. Both women were taken by...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Morgantown, KY
Crime & Safety
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
Morgantown, KY
wnky.com

Railroad underpass near WKU to have nightly closures

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Western Kentucky University is temporarily closing the underpass near U.S. 68-X Russellville Road in Bowling Green. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the railroad underpass, located near WKU’s campus, will close from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12 through Friday, Oct. 14, pending weather. The closure is due to maintenance for painting on the railroad underpass.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wkdzradio.com

Man Charged After Kidnapping Investigation

A man was charged after claiming he had been kidnapped in messages to family members Friday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say 40-year-old James Evans claimed he had been kidnapped in chat messages to his family leading to a response by local police along with the FBI and Secret Service. Police say...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wevv.com

Owensboro shooting victim dies at hospital; man charged with murder

A shooting that happened in Owensboro, Kentucky on Thursday morning turned deadly. The Owensboro Police Department said that officers were called to the area of West 10th Street and Western Court around 11:30 a.m. Thursday, where they found a man with a gunshot wound. We were told that the man's...
OWENSBORO, KY
wnky.com

3 arrested in Glasgow on drug charges

GLASGOW, Ky. – A shoplifting complaint led to drug charges Wednesday when police responded to a Walmart in Glasgow. Upon arrival, The Glasgow Police Department says officers made contact with Rosemary Fattaruso, 65, of Edmonton. Officials say Rosemary Fattaruso was eating items she had taken off the shelf. In addition, Dianna Fattaruso, 36, of Edmonton was taking tags off items before passing them to Rosemary Fattaruso, who allegedly passed through the checkout without paying for them.
GLASGOW, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui
whopam.com

Two shot Friday night outside Greenville Road apartments

Two women were injured in a shooting Friday night outside the Woodland Heights Apartments on Greenville Road. The Christian County Sheriff’s Office said detectives remained on scene early Saturday morning investigating after the call came in about 11 p.m. of one woman shot in the leg and another in the abdomen.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
WLKY.com

Investigation of missing 9-year-old girl leads to body in Kentucky storage unit

OWENSBORO, Ky. — Kentucky deputies who were investigating a missing child found a body in a storage unit and have arrested a man and his girlfriend, authorities said. Jose Gomez-Alvarez, 32, and Cheyanne Porter, 27, were arrested by Kentucky State Police in Berea on Monday after warrants were issued for the two on charges of tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse, Daviess County Sheriff Barry Smith told the Messenger-Inquirer.
WBKO

Beaver Dam woman arrested after drug trafficking investigation

OHIO COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A Beaver Dam woman was charged after a investigation between the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office and the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force. Geneva Hicks was charged with first-degree trafficking a controlled substance, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, trafficking in marijuana and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.
BEAVER DAM, KY
whopam.com

Green River Correctional Complex officer charged with promoting contraband

A corrections officer for the Green River Correctional Complex in Central City has been charged in connection with illegal drugs entering the facility. According to a news release, 24-year-old Austin Jarvis of Central City was charged with first-degree promoting contraband by the Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Department and the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force in connection with an investigation between federal and state agencies. The investigation stemmed from illegal contraband being brought inside the prison—drugs and other contraband continue to be a issue for the safety of officers and inmates at jails and prisons.
CENTRAL CITY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
14news.com

Corrections Officer accused of bringing drugs into prison

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A Correction Officer at Green River Correctional Complex in Central City is charged with promoting contraband. Deputies say 24-year-old Austin Jarvis was part of a long investigation concerning illegal drugs and other contraband being brought inside the prison. They say officers from federal and state...
CENTRAL CITY, KY
WHIO Dayton

Kentucky couple arrested after missing child’s remains were found in storage unit

DAVIESS CO., Ky. — A couple in Kentucky has been arrested after their missing child’s remains were found in a storage unit, officials say. According to a news release from the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a call about a possible missing person on September 30. A concerned caller said that a young girl was missing from a family and that they had not seen her for some time. The caller claimed that Jose Gomez-Alvarez and Cheyanne Porter took care of multiple children and kept making different excuses as to where the missing child was.
wkdzradio.com

Two Men Charged After Report of Shots Fired In Christian County

A report of shots fired in the area of Annie Mack Road in Christian County led to the arrest of two men Sunday night. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they were called to the area for a report of shots fired and found 30-year-old Demerriel Harris going inside a home and spent shell casings all over the roadway.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
wnky.com

WKU’s Hammer In: Smashing success

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Over on the hill, WKU’s weekend metal working demonstration was a smash hit!. At the Hammer-In presentation, people got to enjoy the free community event celebrating the metal workers’ trade, sanctioned by the Appalachian Area Chapter of Blacksmiths. Sparks were flying as people...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

BG WWII vet celebrates 102nd birthday alongside 100-year-old friend

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – “A living history.” Those are the words Elmo Martin’s family use to describe their 102-year-old birthday boy and patriarch. Friends poured into Bowling Green’s historical Garvin House Monday to celebrate 102-year-old Elmo Martin’s very happy birthday. “It’s beautiful,” Elmo said...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

Lost River Cave Scarecrow Trail celebrates 11th anniversary

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Fall is in full swing, and October means Lost River Cave’s Scarecrow Trail drawing in eyes from near and far. Businesses, families and local organizations have once again crafted some awesome scarecrows to line Lost River’s 72 acres. This year, the cave saw...
BOWLING GREEN, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy