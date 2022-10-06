Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wkdzradio.com
Man And Woman Charged With Kidnapping In Hopkinsville
A Bowling Green man and woman were charged with kidnapping after an incident on East 7th Street in Hopkinsville Monday morning. Hopkinsville Police say 24-year-old Cody Snider and 24-year-old Brianna Bozman went to a home on East 7th Street and took a child they did not have custody of while assaulting two of the family members.
whvoradio.com
Man Injured In Hopkinsville Motorcycle Crash
A man was injured in a single-vehicle wreck on Pin Oak Drive in Hopkinsville Sunday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say just before 4 pm a motorcyclist swerved to miss a vehicle turning onto Pin Oak Drive from a parking lot causing the motorcycle to lay over on its side. The motorcyclist...
wkdzradio.com
Two Charged With Possession Of Drugs In Hopkinsville
A Hopkinsville man and woman were charged with possession of drugs after a traffic stop on South Fowler Avenue Saturday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say 51-year-old Frank Williams was stopped for his windshield being obstructed and during the stop, officers could smell the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. After...
whvoradio.com
Two Injured In Greenville Road Shooting
A shooting on Greenville Road in Christian County sent two people to Nashville hospitals with gunshot wounds Friday night. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say one woman was shot in the abdomen and a second woman was shot in her leg at Woodland Heights Apartments. Both women were taken by...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wnky.com
Railroad underpass near WKU to have nightly closures
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Western Kentucky University is temporarily closing the underpass near U.S. 68-X Russellville Road in Bowling Green. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the railroad underpass, located near WKU’s campus, will close from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12 through Friday, Oct. 14, pending weather. The closure is due to maintenance for painting on the railroad underpass.
wkdzradio.com
Man Charged After Kidnapping Investigation
A man was charged after claiming he had been kidnapped in messages to family members Friday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say 40-year-old James Evans claimed he had been kidnapped in chat messages to his family leading to a response by local police along with the FBI and Secret Service. Police say...
wevv.com
Owensboro shooting victim dies at hospital; man charged with murder
A shooting that happened in Owensboro, Kentucky on Thursday morning turned deadly. The Owensboro Police Department said that officers were called to the area of West 10th Street and Western Court around 11:30 a.m. Thursday, where they found a man with a gunshot wound. We were told that the man's...
wnky.com
3 arrested in Glasgow on drug charges
GLASGOW, Ky. – A shoplifting complaint led to drug charges Wednesday when police responded to a Walmart in Glasgow. Upon arrival, The Glasgow Police Department says officers made contact with Rosemary Fattaruso, 65, of Edmonton. Officials say Rosemary Fattaruso was eating items she had taken off the shelf. In addition, Dianna Fattaruso, 36, of Edmonton was taking tags off items before passing them to Rosemary Fattaruso, who allegedly passed through the checkout without paying for them.
IN THIS ARTICLE
whopam.com
Two shot Friday night outside Greenville Road apartments
Two women were injured in a shooting Friday night outside the Woodland Heights Apartments on Greenville Road. The Christian County Sheriff’s Office said detectives remained on scene early Saturday morning investigating after the call came in about 11 p.m. of one woman shot in the leg and another in the abdomen.
WLKY.com
Investigation of missing 9-year-old girl leads to body in Kentucky storage unit
OWENSBORO, Ky. — Kentucky deputies who were investigating a missing child found a body in a storage unit and have arrested a man and his girlfriend, authorities said. Jose Gomez-Alvarez, 32, and Cheyanne Porter, 27, were arrested by Kentucky State Police in Berea on Monday after warrants were issued for the two on charges of tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse, Daviess County Sheriff Barry Smith told the Messenger-Inquirer.
WBKO
Beaver Dam woman arrested after drug trafficking investigation
OHIO COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A Beaver Dam woman was charged after a investigation between the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office and the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force. Geneva Hicks was charged with first-degree trafficking a controlled substance, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, trafficking in marijuana and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.
whopam.com
Green River Correctional Complex officer charged with promoting contraband
A corrections officer for the Green River Correctional Complex in Central City has been charged in connection with illegal drugs entering the facility. According to a news release, 24-year-old Austin Jarvis of Central City was charged with first-degree promoting contraband by the Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Department and the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force in connection with an investigation between federal and state agencies. The investigation stemmed from illegal contraband being brought inside the prison—drugs and other contraband continue to be a issue for the safety of officers and inmates at jails and prisons.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
14news.com
Corrections Officer accused of bringing drugs into prison
MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A Correction Officer at Green River Correctional Complex in Central City is charged with promoting contraband. Deputies say 24-year-old Austin Jarvis was part of a long investigation concerning illegal drugs and other contraband being brought inside the prison. They say officers from federal and state...
Kentucky couple arrested after missing child’s remains were found in storage unit
DAVIESS CO., Ky. — A couple in Kentucky has been arrested after their missing child’s remains were found in a storage unit, officials say. According to a news release from the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a call about a possible missing person on September 30. A concerned caller said that a young girl was missing from a family and that they had not seen her for some time. The caller claimed that Jose Gomez-Alvarez and Cheyanne Porter took care of multiple children and kept making different excuses as to where the missing child was.
wkdzradio.com
Two Men Charged After Report of Shots Fired In Christian County
A report of shots fired in the area of Annie Mack Road in Christian County led to the arrest of two men Sunday night. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they were called to the area for a report of shots fired and found 30-year-old Demerriel Harris going inside a home and spent shell casings all over the roadway.
wevv.com
Mother injured, baby dead after being hit by truck in Henderson County
A woman was sent to the hospital with injuries and her young child was killed after both were hit by a truck in Henderson County, Kentucky on Tuesday morning, according to the sheriff's office. The Henderson County Sheriff's Office say deputies were called to the 5000 block of KY 416...
wnky.com
WKU’s Hammer In: Smashing success
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Over on the hill, WKU’s weekend metal working demonstration was a smash hit!. At the Hammer-In presentation, people got to enjoy the free community event celebrating the metal workers’ trade, sanctioned by the Appalachian Area Chapter of Blacksmiths. Sparks were flying as people...
wnky.com
BG WWII vet celebrates 102nd birthday alongside 100-year-old friend
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – “A living history.” Those are the words Elmo Martin’s family use to describe their 102-year-old birthday boy and patriarch. Friends poured into Bowling Green’s historical Garvin House Monday to celebrate 102-year-old Elmo Martin’s very happy birthday. “It’s beautiful,” Elmo said...
wnky.com
Lost River Cave Scarecrow Trail celebrates 11th anniversary
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Fall is in full swing, and October means Lost River Cave’s Scarecrow Trail drawing in eyes from near and far. Businesses, families and local organizations have once again crafted some awesome scarecrows to line Lost River’s 72 acres. This year, the cave saw...
wnky.com
BG’s Out of the Darkness Walk raises funds for suicide prevention
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Sunday, Bowling Green’s 10th annual Out of the Darkness Community Walk saw so many of you out there walking to stand up to suicide. The walk at Ephram White Park has already raised close to $13,000 to assist in suicide prevention. You can help...
Comments / 0