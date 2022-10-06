ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

WSMV

Alabama woman charged with TennCare fraud

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Monday, an Alabama woman was charged with TennCare fraud and theft of property in Giles County, Tenn. The Office of Inspector General, in a joint effort with the sheriff’s office in Limestone County, Alabama, announced the arrest of 35-year-old Brittney Hensley of Athens, Alabama. Officials said Hensley allegedly failed to inform TennCare that she had moved out of state and continued to receive TennCare benefits for approximately four years and eight months.
fox17.com

Alabama woman accused of defrauding TennCare of $274,543

aldailynews.com

Alabama doctors warn of the fentanyl threat

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Alabama doctors are warning about the grave risk that synthetic opioid fentanyl poses to the public. Expert physicians recently participated in a Facebook Lice webcast sponsored by the Medical Association of the State of Alabama to discuss the growing problem that has seen deaths rise the last few years especially. They explained that, while physicians sometimes medically prescribe fentanyl to treat severe pain, taking medication not prescribed by a physician and dispensed by someone other than a health care professional is a danger.
wvtm13.com

Alabamians slow to get updated COVID-19 booster shot

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are on the rise in parts of Europe. Experts in Alabama are concerned about a similar spike here in the weeks ahead. Watch the video above to learn why the state has some work to do to get ready for another potential surge.
WSFA

Large fire burning in Lake Martin’s Midway Island

ALEX CITY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alexander City Fire Department says a fire is burning on Midway Island but poses no risk to the surrounding mainland. The island is located near the center of Lake Martin, just east of the Windemere neighborhood. While there’s no threat to the surrounding area,...
altoday.com

Greenetrack will reopen tonight

Greenetrack will hold a grand re-opening tonight of its Gaming Center. The casino closed in the aftermath of the Alabama Supreme Court decision finding for the state, stripping the “charity bingo” of its non-profit status and ordering Greenetrack to pay $76 million in disputed back taxes. Greenetrack is...
WRBL News 3

State-level marijuana pardons likely not happening in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — President Joe Biden is calling on governors to follow his move in pardoning federal marijuana possession convictions, but it’s not likely to happen in Alabama. Gov. Kay Ivey’s Communications Director Gina Maiola says pardons are granted on an individual case-by-case basis by the Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles, and “even […]
southeastagnet.com

Lauderdale County, Alabama, Designated as Primary Natural Disaster Area

This Secretarial natural disaster designation allows the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA) to extend much-needed emergency credit to producers recovering from natural disasters through emergency loans. Emergency loans can be used to meet various recovery needs including the replacement of essential items such as equipment or livestock, reorganization of a farming operation or the refinance of certain debts. FSA will review the loans based on the extent of losses, security available and repayment ability.
WSFA

Alabama Broadcasters Association set to hold virtual job fair Oct. 17-21

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - If you think the only job at a broadcast station is in front of a camera, you’re missing some great opportunities! The broadcasting industry in Alabama is thriving and offers exciting career opportunities in many areas, including advertising sales, promotions, news, business administration, engineering and more.
AL.com

Alabama’s major airports not among those hit by Russian cyberattacks

Alabama’s major airports were not among American airports cyber-attacked early Monday morning by hackers from within the Russian Federation, the airports report. The cyberattacks did not threaten safety or security systems such as air traffic control, internal airline communications or transportation security, reports said. Instead, the hacks were against public-facing websites that report airport wait times and congestion.
