WSMV
Alabama woman charged with TennCare fraud
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Monday, an Alabama woman was charged with TennCare fraud and theft of property in Giles County, Tenn. The Office of Inspector General, in a joint effort with the sheriff’s office in Limestone County, Alabama, announced the arrest of 35-year-old Brittney Hensley of Athens, Alabama. Officials said Hensley allegedly failed to inform TennCare that she had moved out of state and continued to receive TennCare benefits for approximately four years and eight months.
fox17.com
Alabama woman accused of defrauding TennCare of $274,543
aldailynews.com
Alabama doctors warn of the fentanyl threat
MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Alabama doctors are warning about the grave risk that synthetic opioid fentanyl poses to the public. Expert physicians recently participated in a Facebook Lice webcast sponsored by the Medical Association of the State of Alabama to discuss the growing problem that has seen deaths rise the last few years especially. They explained that, while physicians sometimes medically prescribe fentanyl to treat severe pain, taking medication not prescribed by a physician and dispensed by someone other than a health care professional is a danger.
WSFA
Alabama Forestry Commission’s ‘Wildfire Map’ shows fires across state
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Forestry Commission’s Wildfire Map shows several fires are currently burning across the state. While most of those fires are considered “contained,” it’s a good reminder to pay close attention while doing any outdoor burning. If you must burn outside, the...
Alabama still has no builder for new prison year after plan approved
One year ago, Gov. Kay Ivey and the Legislature approved a $1.3 billion plan to build two 4,000-bed prisons, a project the governor and lawmakers said would begin to reverse decades of neglect of Alabama’s overcrowded, decaying system. But since the projects were approved, the Alabama Department of Corrections...
wvtm13.com
Alabamians slow to get updated COVID-19 booster shot
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are on the rise in parts of Europe. Experts in Alabama are concerned about a similar spike here in the weeks ahead. Watch the video above to learn why the state has some work to do to get ready for another potential surge.
WSFA
Dismembered body identified by DNA from foot found years later, officials say
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WVUE/Gray News) - A man whose body was found dismembered in Louisiana in 2016 has been identified after DNA samples linked him to a foot found years later in 2019. In July 2016, deputies found a badly decomposed body in St. Tammany Parish, WVUE reported. Officials...
Alabama Prison Strike Organizer: ‘They’re At War For Their Life And Freedom’
HuffPost spoke with Diyawn Caldwell about why people imprisoned in Alabama went on strike and how they organized incarcerated workers throughout the state.
Landing Headquarters in Birmingham, AL Announces 110 Layoffs, but 'Remaining Committed to Growing Alabama'
Apartment-rental startup Landing is cutting 110 jobs, with some of those jobs layoffs in Birmingham, AL. The CEO of Landing says they remain committed to growing Alabama. It’s always good to come home to where your roots are.
WSFA
Large fire burning in Lake Martin’s Midway Island
ALEX CITY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alexander City Fire Department says a fire is burning on Midway Island but poses no risk to the surrounding mainland. The island is located near the center of Lake Martin, just east of the Windemere neighborhood. While there’s no threat to the surrounding area,...
Six pounds of meth seized during series of drug arrests in Alabama
The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office (DCSO) arrested four people and seized over six pounds of methamphetamine during a series of operations Wednesday.
altoday.com
Greenetrack will reopen tonight
Greenetrack will hold a grand re-opening tonight of its Gaming Center. The casino closed in the aftermath of the Alabama Supreme Court decision finding for the state, stripping the “charity bingo” of its non-profit status and ordering Greenetrack to pay $76 million in disputed back taxes. Greenetrack is...
Fetus found in auctioned funeral home storage unit in south Alabama
Many of you have been following the story of cremated remains of 13 people discovered in a storage unit that was sold at auction in Mobile and the contents brought to Baldwin County, but the cremains were not the only thing inside that storage unit and now police are involved.
State-level marijuana pardons likely not happening in Alabama
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — President Joe Biden is calling on governors to follow his move in pardoning federal marijuana possession convictions, but it’s not likely to happen in Alabama. Gov. Kay Ivey’s Communications Director Gina Maiola says pardons are granted on an individual case-by-case basis by the Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles, and “even […]
Alabama’s Fort Rucker to be renamed ‘as soon as possible;’ Defense secretary signs off on new names
The name “Fort Rucker” is one step closer to being a thing of the past. Department of Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has signed off on an independent commission’s recommendations to rename Alabama’s Fort Rucker and other installations that were named for Confederate leaders. The 2021 National...
southeastagnet.com
Lauderdale County, Alabama, Designated as Primary Natural Disaster Area
This Secretarial natural disaster designation allows the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA) to extend much-needed emergency credit to producers recovering from natural disasters through emergency loans. Emergency loans can be used to meet various recovery needs including the replacement of essential items such as equipment or livestock, reorganization of a farming operation or the refinance of certain debts. FSA will review the loans based on the extent of losses, security available and repayment ability.
Tennessee starter arrested on felony assault charge heading into Alabama game
Tennessee’s Jaylen McCollough was arrested and charged with aggravated felony assault Sunday, according to a Knox County Sherriff’s Office arrest warrant obtained by Knox News. According to the report, around 3:28 p.m. Sunday, police responded to a call at an apartment. A man with a “bloody, swollen mouth...
WSFA
Alabama Broadcasters Association set to hold virtual job fair Oct. 17-21
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - If you think the only job at a broadcast station is in front of a camera, you’re missing some great opportunities! The broadcasting industry in Alabama is thriving and offers exciting career opportunities in many areas, including advertising sales, promotions, news, business administration, engineering and more.
Alabama’s major airports not among those hit by Russian cyberattacks
Alabama’s major airports were not among American airports cyber-attacked early Monday morning by hackers from within the Russian Federation, the airports report. The cyberattacks did not threaten safety or security systems such as air traffic control, internal airline communications or transportation security, reports said. Instead, the hacks were against public-facing websites that report airport wait times and congestion.
Comments / 2