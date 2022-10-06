ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

abccolumbia.com

COMET: Interim CEO and Executive Director passed away

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The COMET says its Interim CEO and Executive Director died unexpectedly Friday morning. The company praised Derrick Huggins as a multi-faceted transportation and community leader. In November 2021, he was appointed as the Interim CEO & Executive Director after serving as a transportation executive with...
COLUMBIA, SC
Soda City Biz WIRE

Jasmine Smith receives a 2023 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly Leadership in Law Award

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Attorney Jasmine D. Smith of Robinson Gray law firm is one of the recipients of the 2022 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly Leadership in Law Awards. These awards honor attorneys from across the state who have achieved success in their law practice, made contributions to society and had an impact on the legal profession. Each is nominated by a peer or peers, then selected as an honoree by an internal panel of judges. Bios of Jasmine and the other honorees have been published by South Carolina Lawyers Weekly.
COLUMBIA, SC
Radio Ink

New PD For Cumulus Columbia Stations

Ronnie Ramone is the new Program Director for Adult Contemporary radio station B106.7/WTCB-FM and Classic Hits station 98.5 WOMG-FM in Columbia, SC. He returns to Cumulus from Hall Communications stations in Lancaster/York PA. “I am excited to welcome Ronnie Ramone to our team at Cumulus Columbia,” said Tammy O’Dell, VP/MM....
COLUMBIA, SC
Columbia, SC
Business
Columbia, SC
Government
City
Columbia, SC
State
South Carolina State
abccolumbia.com

Richland County Detention Center holding Hiring Event

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Are you looking for a career in corrections? The Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center is looking for applicants. The Detention Center’s Hiring Event will be Saturday, October 29 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at its location at 201 John Mark Dial Drive. Our...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
manninglive.com

CCSD announces teacher and staff features

In Clarendon County School District, we recognize that it takes a village to educate and empower our children and build a culture of learning in our schools. Our teachers and staff play an important role in ensuring that our students have a safe environment to excel and that change happens in the lives of our young adults, families, and the community. Each month, we will recognize outstanding teachers and staff members who are making a positive impact in Clarendon County School District.
CLARENDON COUNTY, SC
coladaily.com

Tombo Grille celebrates 20 years in business

Tombo Grille is celebrating its 20-year anniversary this week under the ownership of Gini Mason and Len Henderson. Customers are invited to join the owners and staff to wine and dine with a special anniversary cocktail, food, and festive restaurant décor. “We are proud of what we have seen...
FOREST ACRES, SC
coladaily.com

Columbia Art Center to host one-day workshops

Parks and Recreation will host two one-day workshops at the Columbia Art Center. Participants will have the opportunity to take a paper lanterns workshop and a face jugs workshop. Those who sign up for the paper lanterns workshop will learn how to build their paper lanterns using paper, tree limbs, dowels, and glue. Once completed, participants will march with lanterns in the Winter Solstice Parade on Dec. 21.
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

UofSC homecoming adds new celebration with Paint the Town Garnet & Black

The University of South Carolina is inviting Gamecocks of past, present and future to experience a new addition to the homecoming celebrations this year. Paint the Town Garnet & Black joins the list of homecoming activities, consisting of a block party and pep rally. Festivities for the new homecoming event...
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

Gervais Street Bridge Dinner brings residents together for a good cause

The Gervais Street Bridge Dinner welcomed many individuals to a circus-themed extravaganza. More than 1,400 guests socialized and put on their best outfits to attend the special event Sunday evening. Attendees began to arrive around 3 p.m. and enjoyed drinks and hors d'oeuvres. Circus acts put on a show at...
COLUMBIA, SC
iheart.com

Soldier Dies After Being Found Unresponsive At Fort Jackson

(Columbia, SC)-- An investigation is underway after an 18-year-old basic combat training soldier was found unresponsive at Fort Jackson. The soldier from the 2nd Battalion, 13th Infantry Regiment was discovered in her barracks Friday night. She was taken to a nearby hospital, but did not survive. A 48-hour training stand...
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

Blythewood High 911 hoax phone call released by sheriff's department

The Richland County Sheriff's Department released the hoax phone call audio recording claiming an active shooter was at Blythewood High School. Your browser does not support the audio element. Deputies responded to the school the morning of Oct. 5 after receiving a report that a gunshot was fired. RCSD determined...
BLYTHEWOOD, SC
coladaily.com

Gervais Street Bridge Dinner set for Sunday, Oct. 9

It doesn’t take a stretch of the imagination to see the Gervais Street Bridge Dinner is a big deal — or at least, a really long one. The annual fundraising dinner spans nearly the length of the bridge’s 1,415 feet. That’s longer than the height of the Eiffel Tower at a mere 1,083 feet.
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
FOX Carolina

Man accused of killing 3 family members, including Atlantic Beach town councilman, chief says

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A 25-year-old man is accused of shooting and killing three of his family members in Richland and Horry counties. Matthew Dewitt was taken into custody after a search warrant was executed in Atlantic Beach on Monday afternoon. It led to a heavy police presence and streets being closed off. The suspect was taken into custody at Dewitt Apartments.
ATLANTIC BEACH, SC
WIS-TV

Columbia High School student arrested, gun found in book bag

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Columbia High School student is facing charges Monday after a gun was found in their book bag. A 14-year-old student is charged with possession of a firearm on school property, possession of a firearm under 18, and unlawful carry. Investigators said they are not releasing his identity because of his age.
COLUMBIA, SC

