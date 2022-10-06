Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This South Carolina Buffet Restaurant Has Some of the Best Soul Food in the Whole CountryTravel MavenWest Columbia, SC
DDSN Celebrates National Disability Employment Awareness Month: Cierra WalkerPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Spinal Injury Awareness Month: Cycling InjuriesPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
SC State Museum offers Accessibility Morning with Clifford the Big Red DogPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
DDSN Features Work of Blakely Martin for Spinal Cord Injury Awareness MonthPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
abccolumbia.com
COMET: Interim CEO and Executive Director passed away
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The COMET says its Interim CEO and Executive Director died unexpectedly Friday morning. The company praised Derrick Huggins as a multi-faceted transportation and community leader. In November 2021, he was appointed as the Interim CEO & Executive Director after serving as a transportation executive with...
Soda City Biz WIRE
Jasmine Smith receives a 2023 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly Leadership in Law Award
COLUMBIA, S.C. – Attorney Jasmine D. Smith of Robinson Gray law firm is one of the recipients of the 2022 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly Leadership in Law Awards. These awards honor attorneys from across the state who have achieved success in their law practice, made contributions to society and had an impact on the legal profession. Each is nominated by a peer or peers, then selected as an honoree by an internal panel of judges. Bios of Jasmine and the other honorees have been published by South Carolina Lawyers Weekly.
Young entrepreneur expands business after successful months
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Opening a business can be frightening even for an adult. But, for one local teen who took that leap of faith seven months ago, it's paid off. Lawson Taylor is the 14-year-old owner of LT Toys & Stuff which he opened earlier in 2022. Now it's expanding.
Radio Ink
New PD For Cumulus Columbia Stations
Ronnie Ramone is the new Program Director for Adult Contemporary radio station B106.7/WTCB-FM and Classic Hits station 98.5 WOMG-FM in Columbia, SC. He returns to Cumulus from Hall Communications stations in Lancaster/York PA. “I am excited to welcome Ronnie Ramone to our team at Cumulus Columbia,” said Tammy O’Dell, VP/MM....
abccolumbia.com
Richland County Detention Center holding Hiring Event
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Are you looking for a career in corrections? The Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center is looking for applicants. The Detention Center’s Hiring Event will be Saturday, October 29 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at its location at 201 John Mark Dial Drive. Our...
The Post and Courier
Richland Mall redevelopment could get $23 million in tax credits from Richland County
COLUMBIA — Richland County could provide up to $23 million in tax credits for the redevelopment of Richland Mall, which has been the focus of plans for the building of new apartments or condominiums. Redevelopment would be a source for major economic growth for Forest Acres, a small town...
manninglive.com
CCSD announces teacher and staff features
In Clarendon County School District, we recognize that it takes a village to educate and empower our children and build a culture of learning in our schools. Our teachers and staff play an important role in ensuring that our students have a safe environment to excel and that change happens in the lives of our young adults, families, and the community. Each month, we will recognize outstanding teachers and staff members who are making a positive impact in Clarendon County School District.
coladaily.com
Tombo Grille celebrates 20 years in business
Tombo Grille is celebrating its 20-year anniversary this week under the ownership of Gini Mason and Len Henderson. Customers are invited to join the owners and staff to wine and dine with a special anniversary cocktail, food, and festive restaurant décor. “We are proud of what we have seen...
coladaily.com
Columbia Art Center to host one-day workshops
Parks and Recreation will host two one-day workshops at the Columbia Art Center. Participants will have the opportunity to take a paper lanterns workshop and a face jugs workshop. Those who sign up for the paper lanterns workshop will learn how to build their paper lanterns using paper, tree limbs, dowels, and glue. Once completed, participants will march with lanterns in the Winter Solstice Parade on Dec. 21.
coladaily.com
UofSC homecoming adds new celebration with Paint the Town Garnet & Black
The University of South Carolina is inviting Gamecocks of past, present and future to experience a new addition to the homecoming celebrations this year. Paint the Town Garnet & Black joins the list of homecoming activities, consisting of a block party and pep rally. Festivities for the new homecoming event...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: SC native and fashion designer launches Fall collection with Target
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Sergio Hudson, a South Carolina native from Ridgeway has put the Palmetto State on the map in the world of fashion. He’s designed pieces and styled some of biggest names known around the globe, Vice President Kamala Harris, Former First Lady Michelle Obama, Beyoncé, Rihanna and J Lo.
Rain barrels, compost bins on sale for Columbia, Richland County residents
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Susan Carson Lambert was been an at-home gardener since was 20-years-old. She now lives in Columbia and has a beautiful backyard filled with vibrant flowers and a variety of plants. She credits a large part of her success to the use of a composter. According to...
This Is The Best Pizza Place In South Carolina
Mashed searched the country for the best pizza place in each state, including this spot in South Carolina.
coladaily.com
Gervais Street Bridge Dinner brings residents together for a good cause
The Gervais Street Bridge Dinner welcomed many individuals to a circus-themed extravaganza. More than 1,400 guests socialized and put on their best outfits to attend the special event Sunday evening. Attendees began to arrive around 3 p.m. and enjoyed drinks and hors d'oeuvres. Circus acts put on a show at...
iheart.com
Soldier Dies After Being Found Unresponsive At Fort Jackson
(Columbia, SC)-- An investigation is underway after an 18-year-old basic combat training soldier was found unresponsive at Fort Jackson. The soldier from the 2nd Battalion, 13th Infantry Regiment was discovered in her barracks Friday night. She was taken to a nearby hospital, but did not survive. A 48-hour training stand...
coladaily.com
Blythewood High 911 hoax phone call released by sheriff's department
The Richland County Sheriff's Department released the hoax phone call audio recording claiming an active shooter was at Blythewood High School. Your browser does not support the audio element. Deputies responded to the school the morning of Oct. 5 after receiving a report that a gunshot was fired. RCSD determined...
coladaily.com
Gervais Street Bridge Dinner set for Sunday, Oct. 9
It doesn’t take a stretch of the imagination to see the Gervais Street Bridge Dinner is a big deal — or at least, a really long one. The annual fundraising dinner spans nearly the length of the bridge’s 1,415 feet. That’s longer than the height of the Eiffel Tower at a mere 1,083 feet.
FOX Carolina
Man accused of killing 3 family members, including Atlantic Beach town councilman, chief says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A 25-year-old man is accused of shooting and killing three of his family members in Richland and Horry counties. Matthew Dewitt was taken into custody after a search warrant was executed in Atlantic Beach on Monday afternoon. It led to a heavy police presence and streets being closed off. The suspect was taken into custody at Dewitt Apartments.
Airmen at Shaw Air Force Base to see deployment schedule changes
SUMTER, S.C. — Airmen at Shaw Air Force Base will be seeing changes to their deployment schedule. On Friday morning, Col. Kristoffer Smith gave an update on happenings at the base during the annual Commander’s Breakfast in Sumter. "If you have a chunk of neighbors, they’re all gonna...
WIS-TV
Columbia High School student arrested, gun found in book bag
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Columbia High School student is facing charges Monday after a gun was found in their book bag. A 14-year-old student is charged with possession of a firearm on school property, possession of a firearm under 18, and unlawful carry. Investigators said they are not releasing his identity because of his age.
