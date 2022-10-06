Read full article on original website
Related
whqr.org
WPD investigating two shootings, including fatal incident off Shipyard Boulevard
WPD units responded to the 600 block of Montclair Drive, off of Wilshire Boulevard, just after noon on Thursday, October 5 in reference to a suspicious person attempting to break into vehicles. Upon arrival, officers learned that this male and another individual were involved in an altercation which led to the suspicious person being shot.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Murder suspect makes first appearance for Sunday shooting in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) —On Monday, a man accused in a deadly shooting that happened over in Wilmington on Sunday, October 10, made his first appearance at the New Hanover County Courthouse. 29-year-old Rony Julian Sanchez-Rivera is charged with murder, and assault on a government official. Sanchez-Rivera was appointed an...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Man charged with murder, assault on a law enforcement officer after deadly shooting
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — One person is dead and another is in custody after an early morning shooting in Wilmington. Wilmington Police say officers responded to a shooting just after 1 am on Sunday in the 300 block of Williamson Drive. When officers arrived, they found a person laying...
WECT
Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing person
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office has announced that it is currently searching for Matthew Cody Mason. The sheriff’s office describes Mason, 29, as having green eyes and brown hair. Mason, who is 6 feet tall and weighs about 210 pounds, was last seen driving a U-Haul.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Man sentenced to prison for New Hanover County McDonald’s robbery
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Pennsylvania man has been found guilty by a New Hanover County jury for a 2015 armed robbery of a New Hanover County McDonald’s. 48-year-old Richard McLaughlin was found guilty on Friday to robbing the McDonald’s at Eastwood and Military Cutoff roads with two co-conspirators on October 17, 2015.
WECT
Bladen County Sheriff’s Office introduces new interview room with a focus on victims
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office announced the opening of a new, victim-centered interview room. Per the release, the new interview room is the first of its kind in the region. The sheriff’s office intends to utilize the new space for violent crime victim interviews.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Man sentenced to 20 years in prison for shooting, killing Tabor City man at Myrtle Beach Cookout
CONWAY, SOUTH CAROLINA – A Murrells Inlet man who shot and killed a Tabor City man at a Myrtle Beach Cookout in 2020 has been sentenced to two decades in prison. 25-year-old Niko Williams pleaded guilty to charges of voluntary manslaughter and assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature before his trial was scheduled to begin Monday, according to Christopher D. Helms with the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Columbus County man sentenced to life in prison for 2020 murder
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Daquon Rollo Corrothers has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the 2020 murder of Alex Moore. The ruling comes after more than two weeks of trial in the Criminal Session of Columbus County Superior Court. Back on January...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WECT
Investigation begins into shooting that injured one in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - One man was hospitalized due to a shooting at the 600 block of Montclair Drive a little after noon on Thursday, October 6. Police first responded to reports of a “suspicious person” trying to break into cars. Per the Wilmington Police Department, that person was in some sort of altercation with someone else that eventually lead to the man being shot.
WECT
Neighbors fear for their safety as hunters take aim next door
BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - As dove season ends, hunters can still take aim at several other birds for the time being, though neighbors in one development say they’re worried the sport is threatening their safety. “The interest of these hunters who are being totally reckless and careless are being...
wcti12.com
Jacksonville police looking for fraud suspect
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — Officials with the Jacksonville Police Department are looking for a female suspect involved in fraudulent cell phone buys in the area. Police describe the woman as 35-40 years old and 5'5" to 5'9" tall. She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, ripped blue jeans...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Former Tabor City Firefighter dies following 19 years as Chief
TABOR CITY, NC (WWAY) — A former Tabor City firefighter has died following more than four decades with the department. Jerry Hodges died on Sunday, according to the Tabor City Fire Department. Hodges was the Fire Chief for 19 years and retired in 2018 with 42 years of total...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Woman arrested following deadly hit and run in Bladen County
BLADENBORO, NC (WWAY) — A woman is dead after a hit and run in Bladen County. A minor accident involving two vehicles took place on NC 410 on October 1st, around 1.5 miles south of Bladenboro. Fire crews and police were called to the scene. An 18-year-old woman in...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington restaurant becomes set for new movie
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– Rx Chicken and Oysters, formally known as Rx Restaurant and Bar, has temporarily become “Earl’s”, for “The Supreme At Earl’s All You Can Eat”. The film is based on a book by Edward Kelsey Moore that tells the story of...
borderbelt.org
NC sheriff who made racist remarks has history of controversy. Can he outlast this one?
Sitting behind a mahogany desk, surrounded by certificates of achievement and piles of paperwork, Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene complained about the red tape he had to deal with every day. When Greene beat the incumbent by 37 votes in 2018 to become the first Republican sheriff of this southeastern...
NC judge suspends sheriff taped disparaging Black employees
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina judge has suspended a sheriff who was recorded calling Black employees by derogatory names and saying they should be fired. The suspension of Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene on Tuesday comes after District Attorney Jon David sought his removal alleging that Greene engaged in racial profiling of employees […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Bladen County cable ferry resuming operations
BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Elwell Ferry, which shuttles vehicles over the Cape Fear River for free, has resumed service after a hiatus of more than two years. Elwell Ferry normally carries about 75 vehicles a day, usually one crossing at a time. It’s one of three remaining inland cable ferries operated by the NCDOT.
whqr.org
Special episode: Hunger in the Cape Fear and Wilmington's new Food Bank facility
The Wilmington Branch of the North Carolina Food Bank has outgrown its old facility. But they still need about $100,000 in donations to close the funding gap for a new, expanded one. We take a deep dive into the problem of hunger in our region and what the Food Bank hopes to do about it.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
People gather in west Whiteville in reaction to Sheriff Jody Green’s racially charged comments
WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY)– A rally was held in west Whiteville this afternoon after what has been a dramatic week in Columbus County. People were out from 2pm-5pm in reaction to Sheriff Jody Green’s allegations of racially-charged comments made in 2019. The goal of the event was to make...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington Riverfest draws thousands to Port City
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – It’s a Festival that started more than 40-years ago. Despite the two-year hiatus, Riverfest President Roderick Bell said the event is good for business. Thousands took over Front Street in downtown Wilmington to enjoy the two-day festival. “They’re happy to be out here supporting...
Comments / 1