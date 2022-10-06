ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

Comments / 1

Related
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Murder suspect makes first appearance for Sunday shooting in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) —On Monday, a man accused in a deadly shooting that happened over in Wilmington on Sunday, October 10, made his first appearance at the New Hanover County Courthouse. 29-year-old Rony Julian Sanchez-Rivera is charged with murder, and assault on a government official. Sanchez-Rivera was appointed an...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing person

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office has announced that it is currently searching for Matthew Cody Mason. The sheriff’s office describes Mason, 29, as having green eyes and brown hair. Mason, who is 6 feet tall and weighs about 210 pounds, was last seen driving a U-Haul.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wilmington, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Wilmington, NC
Wilmington, NC
Cars
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Man sentenced to prison for New Hanover County McDonald’s robbery

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Pennsylvania man has been found guilty by a New Hanover County jury for a 2015 armed robbery of a New Hanover County McDonald’s. 48-year-old Richard McLaughlin was found guilty on Friday to robbing the McDonald’s at Eastwood and Military Cutoff roads with two co-conspirators on October 17, 2015.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Man sentenced to 20 years in prison for shooting, killing Tabor City man at Myrtle Beach Cookout

CONWAY, SOUTH CAROLINA – A Murrells Inlet man who shot and killed a Tabor City man at a Myrtle Beach Cookout in 2020 has been sentenced to two decades in prison. 25-year-old Niko Williams pleaded guilty to charges of voluntary manslaughter and assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature before his trial was scheduled to begin Monday, according to Christopher D. Helms with the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.
CONWAY, SC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Columbus County man sentenced to life in prison for 2020 murder

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Daquon Rollo Corrothers has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the 2020 murder of Alex Moore. The ruling comes after more than two weeks of trial in the Criminal Session of Columbus County Superior Court. Back on January...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime#Wpd#Novant Health Nhrmc
WECT

Investigation begins into shooting that injured one in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - One man was hospitalized due to a shooting at the 600 block of Montclair Drive a little after noon on Thursday, October 6. Police first responded to reports of a “suspicious person” trying to break into cars. Per the Wilmington Police Department, that person was in some sort of altercation with someone else that eventually lead to the man being shot.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Neighbors fear for their safety as hunters take aim next door

BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - As dove season ends, hunters can still take aim at several other birds for the time being, though neighbors in one development say they’re worried the sport is threatening their safety. “The interest of these hunters who are being totally reckless and careless are being...
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Jacksonville police looking for fraud suspect

JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — Officials with the Jacksonville Police Department are looking for a female suspect involved in fraudulent cell phone buys in the area. Police describe the woman as 35-40 years old and 5'5" to 5'9" tall. She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, ripped blue jeans...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Former Tabor City Firefighter dies following 19 years as Chief

TABOR CITY, NC (WWAY) — A former Tabor City firefighter has died following more than four decades with the department. Jerry Hodges died on Sunday, according to the Tabor City Fire Department. Hodges was the Fire Chief for 19 years and retired in 2018 with 42 years of total...
TABOR CITY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Woman arrested following deadly hit and run in Bladen County

BLADENBORO, NC (WWAY) — A woman is dead after a hit and run in Bladen County. A minor accident involving two vehicles took place on NC 410 on October 1st, around 1.5 miles south of Bladenboro. Fire crews and police were called to the scene. An 18-year-old woman in...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington restaurant becomes set for new movie

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– Rx Chicken and Oysters, formally known as Rx Restaurant and Bar, has temporarily become “Earl’s”, for “The Supreme At Earl’s All You Can Eat”. The film is based on a book by Edward Kelsey Moore that tells the story of...
WILMINGTON, NC
Queen City News

NC judge suspends sheriff taped disparaging Black employees

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina judge has suspended a sheriff who was recorded calling Black employees by derogatory names and saying they should be fired. The suspension of Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene on Tuesday comes after District Attorney Jon David sought his removal alleging that Greene engaged in racial profiling of employees […]
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Bladen County cable ferry resuming operations

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Elwell Ferry, which shuttles vehicles over the Cape Fear River for free, has resumed service after a hiatus of more than two years. Elwell Ferry normally carries about 75 vehicles a day, usually one crossing at a time. It’s one of three remaining inland cable ferries operated by the NCDOT.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington Riverfest draws thousands to Port City

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – It’s a Festival that started more than 40-years ago. Despite the two-year hiatus, Riverfest President Roderick Bell said the event is good for business. Thousands took over Front Street in downtown Wilmington to enjoy the two-day festival. “They’re happy to be out here supporting...
WILMINGTON, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy