Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount supermarket chain set to open another new location in South Carolina this monthKristen WaltersNorth Charleston, SC
Hurricane Ian Heading To Carolinas!Tyler Mc.Charleston, SC
3 Great Taco Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasCharleston, SC
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensMyrtle Beach, SC
This Town Between Savannah and Charleston is a Southern GemRene CizioBeaufort, SC
Related
The Post and Courier
Home Team BBQ opens 6th SC restaurant in Mount Pleasant
Smoked chicken wings, pulled pork nachos, Gamechangers and daily chef-driven barbecue specials have landed in Mount Pleasant. Home Team BBQ is now open at 3563 Highway 17 in the former home of the Rusty Rudder. The new restaurant joins Home Team BBQ's other locations in downtown Charleston, West Ashley, Sullivan's...
charlestondaily.net
Mushrooms, an Illuminated Site-Based on Display in Hampton Park November 5 to December 11
CHARLESTON, S.C. — More than 100 illuminated mushrooms will take over an area of Hampton Park from Nov. 5 through Dec. 11. This art display relaunches Art in the Park, a public art initiative organized by the nonprofit Charleston Parks Conservancy. North Carolina artist Meredith Connelly, who encases lighting...
The Post and Courier
Charleston restaurant always backlogged with reservations to offer up a night's worth
A Charleston restaurant that keeps a reservation waitlist of thousands at any given time is offering a full night of tables to a certain sect of guests. American Express card-holders will get an exclusive chance to book reservations at FIG for one day only. The booking process starts at 10 a.m. Oct. 11, and the reservations can be cashed in on Nov. 1.
Your guide to Lowcountry pumpkin patches
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Pick the perfect pumpkin from the patch, visit a local farm or enjoy a pumpkin-themed festival — here’s a breakdown of Lowcountry pumpkin patches: Boone Hall The pumpkin patch at Boone Hall is celebrating its 26th season and is known to be one of the largest fall festivals in the state. […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
charlestondaily.net
The Black Food Truck Festival Returns to Exchange Park November 19-20, 2022
CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Black Food Truck Festival is back this fall celebrating Black businesses and culture with food, music, and family-friendly activities and entertainment. Tickets are on sale now for the two-day festival on Nov. 19-20 at the Exchange Park Fairgrounds in Ladson. The springtime festival drew 15,000...
holycitysinner.com
Ax Throwing Venue to Open on James Island
The Axe Hole, Charleston’s latest ax throwing venue, is planning to open on James Island before the end of the year. Alongside ax throwing, the venue will also offer food and drinks. The Axe Hole, which is planning to open in December, will be located at 915 Folly Road, Unit S.
The Post and Courier
Former Mount Pleasant Sticky Fingers restaurant site sells for $3.8M
A high-profile Mount Pleasant restaurant building where a taco eatery plans to open is now under new ownership. Laura Reuss, president of Asheville, N.C.-based White Duck Taco Shop, paid just over $3.8 million on Oct. 4 for the 5,800-square-foot building at 341 Johnnie Dodds Blvd., where Sticky Fingers Ribhouse operated for years.
charlestondaily.net
33rd Annual Georgetown, SC Wooden Boat Show – Saturday, October 15, 2022
The Georgetown Wooden Boat Show – always held on the third weekend in October – features one of the Southeast’s best wooden boat exhibits with more than 100 classic wooden boats displayed on land and water, boatbuilding, a corrugated boat race, children’s model boatbuilding, a youth sailing regatta, knot tying, maritime arts and crafts, and food.
IN THIS ARTICLE
holycitysinner.com
Charleston’s 2022 Halloween Events & Parties
For a place that has been dubbed the Holy City, there sure are a lot of sinister and ghoulish activities happening during the Halloween season. Check out what Charleston has to offer below. This list will be updated as more plans are announced, so be sure to check back often!
holycitysinner.com
Charleston Nightclub Trio Expanding to the Queen City
Popular Charleston nightclub Trio is expanding to North Carolina. According to a report from Axios Charlotte, the Holy City business plans to open in the Queen City next year. Owner Eric Gussin told the outlet that Trio is hoping to open at 1513 South Mint St. in March 2023. You can learn more here.
The Post and Courier
Where SC's homeless people went during Hurricane Ian: churches, shelters, parking garages
Ronny Frame rode out Hurricane Ian inside a parking garage in downtown Charleston. For the 61-year-old man who has experienced homelessness for the past year, the decision was a simple one. “I had to get out of the rain and the wind,” Frame explained matter-of-factly. Residents across South Carolina...
The Post and Courier
Huge rent increases have Charleston-area residents questioning if they should move
Two years of huge rent increases in the already-expensive Charleston area have caused some tenants to take extra jobs, consider relocating to the rural edges of the suburbs or leave altogether for more affordable cities. Stress-inducing monthly rates have radiated out from the pricey Charleston peninsula and Mount Pleasant to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kiss951.com
2 South Carolina Restaurants Make List for Best Chicken Sandwich in the World
Are you a fan of a chicken sandwich? For the longest, I never understand the hype over a chicken sandwich honestly. Then I had a really good one and now I completely understand. I actually started learning different chicken sandwich recipes and cooking them at home for myself and when I have people over. From grilled chicken to fried chicken and more, the chicken sandwich is a go-to.
visitsummerville.com
Visiting Summerville in the Fall
Happy Fall, Y'all! Summerville in the fall is just about as sweet as it is any other time of the year!. The historic downtown square features a sprawling display of scarecrows, the porches are decorated in a cozy fall fashion, and numerous festive events make this season in Summerville a treat. The coffee shops bring out the pumpkin spice and the bars are playing the latest college football game.
The Post and Courier
Charleston home showings fall for 4 consecutive months
You’re seeing The Post and Courier's weekly real estate newsletter. Receive all the latest transactions and top development, building, and home and commercial sales news to your inbox each Saturday here. Charleston home showings slip from May through August along with home sales. Slowing home sales aren't the only...
The Post and Courier
Magnolia developer to donate land near Charleston Rifle Club to city for affordable housing
The owner of the undeveloped Magnolia tract on Charleston's upper peninsula plans to give several small parcels to the city for the development of affordable housing. Houston-based Highland Resources is donating 1.1 acres on Heriot Street between Rutledge Avenue and Petty Street near Interstate 26. The property is across the street from the entrance to the private-membership Charleston Rifle Club.
counton2.com
Lights out on the Ravenel Bridge
News 2's Megan Fee spoke to SCDOT officials about the power outage on the Ravenel Bridge. News 2's Megan Fee spoke to SCDOT officials about the power outage on the Ravenel Bridge. West Ashley High announces death of athletic director. NCPD assists with FBI underwater bomb analysis class. MPPD investigating...
abcnews4.com
Animal shelters across the Lowcountry asking for help; overcrowding reaches breaking point
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A dire situation as formed at the Charleston Animal Society as major capacity problems are risking dozens of dogs and cats to be left without even a temporary home. There's just no space to take in any more animals, partly due to Hurricane Ian. Officials...
charlestondaily.net
Grand Opening of Sovereign Strength Society in Moncks Corner – A unique spin on the traditional gym
Congratulations to Sovereign Strength Society! This gym is the FIRST of its kind and locally owned, located right next to UltraTan behind Starbucks. This gym offers no crowds, no waiting, and no long-term contracts. You have your own private gym for you and a partner every time you come. The...
The Post and Courier
Storm debris rolls into the Berkeley County landfill
While it wasn’t as much as previous storms, Hurricane Ian left its mark on the area in the form of debris at the Berkeley County Landfill. After the storm moved through the area on Sept. 30, the heavy wind and rain knocked down limbs and, in some cases, entire trees.
Comments / 0