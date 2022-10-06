ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

The Post and Courier

Home Team BBQ opens 6th SC restaurant in Mount Pleasant

Smoked chicken wings, pulled pork nachos, Gamechangers and daily chef-driven barbecue specials have landed in Mount Pleasant. Home Team BBQ is now open at 3563 Highway 17 in the former home of the Rusty Rudder. The new restaurant joins Home Team BBQ's other locations in downtown Charleston, West Ashley, Sullivan's...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
The Post and Courier

Charleston restaurant always backlogged with reservations to offer up a night's worth

A Charleston restaurant that keeps a reservation waitlist of thousands at any given time is offering a full night of tables to a certain sect of guests. American Express card-holders will get an exclusive chance to book reservations at FIG for one day only. The booking process starts at 10 a.m. Oct. 11, and the reservations can be cashed in on Nov. 1.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Your guide to Lowcountry pumpkin patches

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Pick the perfect pumpkin from the patch, visit a local farm or enjoy a pumpkin-themed festival — here’s a breakdown of Lowcountry pumpkin patches: Boone Hall The pumpkin patch at Boone Hall is celebrating its 26th season and is known to be one of the largest fall festivals in the state. […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
charlestondaily.net

The Black Food Truck Festival Returns to Exchange Park November 19-20, 2022

CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Black Food Truck Festival is back this fall celebrating Black businesses and culture with food, music, and family-friendly activities and entertainment. Tickets are on sale now for the two-day festival on Nov. 19-20 at the Exchange Park Fairgrounds in Ladson. The springtime festival drew 15,000...
LADSON, SC
holycitysinner.com

Ax Throwing Venue to Open on James Island

The Axe Hole, Charleston’s latest ax throwing venue, is planning to open on James Island before the end of the year. Alongside ax throwing, the venue will also offer food and drinks. The Axe Hole, which is planning to open in December, will be located at 915 Folly Road, Unit S.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Former Mount Pleasant Sticky Fingers restaurant site sells for $3.8M

A high-profile Mount Pleasant restaurant building where a taco eatery plans to open is now under new ownership. Laura Reuss, president of Asheville, N.C.-based White Duck Taco Shop, paid just over $3.8 million on Oct. 4 for the 5,800-square-foot building at 341 Johnnie Dodds Blvd., where Sticky Fingers Ribhouse operated for years.
ASHEVILLE, NC
charlestondaily.net

33rd Annual Georgetown, SC Wooden Boat Show – Saturday, October 15, 2022

The Georgetown Wooden Boat Show – always held on the third weekend in October – features one of the Southeast’s best wooden boat exhibits with more than 100 classic wooden boats displayed on land and water, boatbuilding, a corrugated boat race, children’s model boatbuilding, a youth sailing regatta, knot tying, maritime arts and crafts, and food.
GEORGETOWN, SC
holycitysinner.com

Charleston’s 2022 Halloween Events & Parties

For a place that has been dubbed the Holy City, there sure are a lot of sinister and ghoulish activities happening during the Halloween season. Check out what Charleston has to offer below. This list will be updated as more plans are announced, so be sure to check back often!
CHARLESTON, SC
holycitysinner.com

Charleston Nightclub Trio Expanding to the Queen City

Popular Charleston nightclub Trio is expanding to North Carolina. According to a report from Axios Charlotte, the Holy City business plans to open in the Queen City next year. Owner Eric Gussin told the outlet that Trio is hoping to open at 1513 South Mint St. in March 2023. You can learn more here.
CHARLESTON, SC
kiss951.com

2 South Carolina Restaurants Make List for Best Chicken Sandwich in the World

Are you a fan of a chicken sandwich? For the longest, I never understand the hype over a chicken sandwich honestly. Then I had a really good one and now I completely understand. I actually started learning different chicken sandwich recipes and cooking them at home for myself and when I have people over. From grilled chicken to fried chicken and more, the chicken sandwich is a go-to.
CHARLESTON, SC
visitsummerville.com

Visiting Summerville in the Fall

Happy Fall, Y'all! Summerville in the fall is just about as sweet as it is any other time of the year!. The historic downtown square features a sprawling display of scarecrows, the porches are decorated in a cozy fall fashion, and numerous festive events make this season in Summerville a treat. The coffee shops bring out the pumpkin spice and the bars are playing the latest college football game.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
The Post and Courier

Charleston home showings fall for 4 consecutive months

You’re seeing The Post and Courier's weekly real estate newsletter. Receive all the latest transactions and top development, building, and home and commercial sales news to your inbox each Saturday here. Charleston home showings slip from May through August along with home sales. Slowing home sales aren't the only...
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Magnolia developer to donate land near Charleston Rifle Club to city for affordable housing

The owner of the undeveloped Magnolia tract on Charleston's upper peninsula plans to give several small parcels to the city for the development of affordable housing. Houston-based Highland Resources is donating 1.1 acres on Heriot Street between Rutledge Avenue and Petty Street near Interstate 26. The property is across the street from the entrance to the private-membership Charleston Rifle Club.
CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

Lights out on the Ravenel Bridge

News 2's Megan Fee spoke to SCDOT officials about the power outage on the Ravenel Bridge. News 2's Megan Fee spoke to SCDOT officials about the power outage on the Ravenel Bridge. West Ashley High announces death of athletic director. NCPD assists with FBI underwater bomb analysis class. MPPD investigating...
RAVENEL, SC
The Post and Courier

Storm debris rolls into the Berkeley County landfill

While it wasn’t as much as previous storms, Hurricane Ian left its mark on the area in the form of debris at the Berkeley County Landfill. After the storm moved through the area on Sept. 30, the heavy wind and rain knocked down limbs and, in some cases, entire trees.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC

