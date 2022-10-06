Read full article on original website
City leaders extend short-term rental moratorium in Rock Hill
ROCK HILL, S.C. — Renting out property through Airbnb or VRBO is now a popular way to make some money. But in Rock Hill, city leaders have put a pause on issuing new permits for short-term rentals, saying more rules are needed to protect neighborhoods. But a property owner...
Another large downtown development project announced for Kannapolis
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - From the City of Kannapolis: During the last decade, the Kannapolis City Council has been bold and visionary as it worked to position our City as a destination for economic prosperity. Investments have been made including the purchase of downtown, completion of the Atrium Health Ballpark, West Avenue Streetscape, a public parking deck, two new fire stations, utility extensions to support major new industrial development, a new greenway and more.
E. & J. Gallo Winery opens first piece of planned $1B complex in region
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — When E. & J. Gallo Winery announced its plans and began construction last June for a massive East Coast hub in Chester County, company leaders targeted October 2022 to open the first piece of the operation. The nation’s largest winemaker held a ceremony Friday to celebrate the fact it achieved that goal despite supply-chain challenges stemming from the Covid-19 outbreak.
E & J Gallo Winery Opens Regional Distribution Center
FORT LAWN, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – 15 months later, from an announcement to reality. We are talking about E and J Gallo Winery which is set to bring close to 500 jobs to Chester County officially opened part of its operations on this Friday. E and J Gallo Winery,...
Applications for food assistance in Mecklenburg are backlogged
North Carolina has seen a rise in applications for Food and Nutrition Services, formerly known as food stamps, in the past few months, and Mecklenburg County has had trouble keeping up with an increase locally. A county spokesperson said Friday that staff are still processing FNS applications from August despite...
Shuttered west Charlotte motel gets renovated to help families with affordable housing
CHARLOTTE — Four months after a west Charlotte motel shuttered its doors and forced people out is now transforming into a nonprofit with the same mission. Southern Comfort Inn along Tuckaseegee Road plans to give families an affordable place to live. Manager Traci Canterbury Jones said during the height...
Officials caution residents after sewage spill into part of Lake Norman in Denver
DENVER, N.C. — Officials are asking people not to swim or touch the water in one part of Lake Norman in Denver. In a news release, Lincoln County Health Director Lena Jones issued a Swimming Advisory at 11 p.m. Sunday for a sewage spill at Rivendell Lane. According to the director, about 900 gallons of untreated sewage may have leaked into Lake Norman behind Blue Dory Lane.
Residents concerned over possible housing development in Belmont
BELMONT, N.C. — Some residents in Belmont are upset about a plan that would bring hundreds of homes to the area. Neighbors on Timber Ridge Road are even putting up homemade signs to try to stop the multimillion dollar project. “The character of this neighborhood is about to be...
City of Charlotte announces delay in yard waste collection
CHARLOTTE – The City of Charlotte Solid Waste Services announced Oct. 7 a delay in yard waste collection due to excessive debris from Hurricane Ian. Delays are expected to continue for the next few weeks. Residents are advised to put their yard waste at the curb on their regular collection day and leave it there until collected.
Renaissance Festival fixes traffic issues after years of complaints
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – It’s the Renaissance Festival’s 29th year in business and fans were out in full force for the first full Saturday of the event. Last year, neighbors complained of massive traffic and long wait times. Producer Jeffery Siegel says that’s something that won’t happen this season.
Swimming Advisory issued after 900 gallons of sewage possibly spilled into part of Lake Norman
DENVER, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Health officials issued a Swimming Advisory Sunday for an area of Lake Norman in Lincoln County after around 900 gallons of untreated sewage may have leaked into the water. Officials said a wastewater spill happened Sunday due to a sewer forcemain break. The...
Baxter Attorney Runs Against Ex-Tega Cay Mayor in New State District 66 Race
In a race getting little attention, a Baxter Village attorney is running against the former Tega Cay mayor for a newly-redrawn state District 66. Carla Litrenta promotes herself as a moderate Democrat who would serve as a voice for the people and reach across the political aisle to serve her constituents. David O’Neal, the Republican candidate, retired as Tega Cay mayor and then volunteered to run for the state legislature when no one else stepped forward in the party. He aims to make public safety a top priority. The new district covers portions of Fort Mill west of I-77 into Tega Cay.
Will’s Place receives opioid settlement money despite questions from commissioner
A recovery resource center received opioid settlement funds at last week’s meeting of the Stanly County Board of Commissioners. However, one commissioner had questions for the facility’s founder before the resolution was approved. Commissioners unanimously agreed to contract with Will’s Place for $45,000 in opioid settlement funds for...
I-77 South Bound Bridge Over Dave Lyle Should Expect Delays
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – I-77 South Bound drivers should expect traffic delays and heavy traffic through Thursday, October 13th on the bridge crossing over Dave Lyle Blvd. South Carolina Department of Transportation says, “A single lane closure will be placed on I-77 Southbound at Mile Marker 68...
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $565,000
Sparkling pool and a level, fenced backyard sets this one apart! Take in spring thru fall poolside on travertine patio with pergola. Easement beyond fence line adds feel of a larger lot/more space between homes. Neutral rooms & moldings accent the 1st floor. Hard to find oversized guest BRs ~ 2 with walk-ins! Stay connected from the kitchen with GR activities in home's open floorplan, with large eat-in bar for gatherings when when entertaining & cozy fireplace as temps get cooler. White cabinetry & tile backsplash accent kitchen, w/gas cooktop & wall oven/microwave. Office down has privacy doors. WI pantry & deep under-stairs closet add more storage, with ample room for a Drop Zone by entry in from the tandem garage (with room for 3 cars). Huge Primary BR up w/lg walk-in overlooks pool/yard. Dual sinks are set into granite vanities in both the Primary & Guest bath. Oversized upper Loft adds Rec/Playroom/Media space by 3 guest BRs. Come see this perfect location on quiet street!
Learn about Fifth Street’s services in Iredell County
Fifth Street Ministries, while located in Statesville serves all of Iredell County, which is one message they want to share during a Meet and Greet No Ask Event to be held from 6-8 p.m. Nov. 3 at Par Blu, 152 N. Main St., Mooresville. This event, noted Amy Freeze, director...
24×8.5 Dual Loft THOW in Cozy Farmhouse Style
Here’s a beautiful 24 foot tiny home that’s for sale in North Carolina. This model features two lofts — one over a lovely u-shaped eating/lounge area and another over the 3/4 bathroom complete with a tiled shower. The whole home has a classy farmhouse feel, with shiplap...
12 Haunted Houses and Trails in the Charlotte Area
Note: Most haunted houses and trails happen on the weekends, and, of course, Halloween, unless otherwise stated. Call or check websites to verify times. 278 Doolittle St., Blacksburg, S.C. 864-492-7246. Select nights through Oct. 31. Fri.-Sat., 7 p.m.-midnight; Sun.-Mon., 7-10:30 p.m. Cost: $25 for admission to all three attractions: Haunted...
Reed Gold Mine: Trick or Treat in an underground mine
For a unique Halloween experience, bring the kids to Reed Gold Mine, 9621 Reed Mine Road, Midland, NC. Reed Gold Mine is in Cabarrus County, about 26 miles to the east of the center of Charlotte. Fall is looking great around Charlotte, whether you’re looking for something spooky or totally...
Medical debt sunk her credit. New changes from the credit reporting agencies won’t help.
This story was originally published in Kaiser Health News. CHARLOTTE, N.C. — After a year of chemo and radiation, doctors told Penelope “Penny” Wingard in 2014 that her breast cancer was in remission. She’d been praying for this good news. But it also meant she no longer qualified for a program in her state that […] The post Medical debt sunk her credit. New changes from the credit reporting agencies won’t help. appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
