WBTV

Another large downtown development project announced for Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - From the City of Kannapolis: During the last decade, the Kannapolis City Council has been bold and visionary as it worked to position our City as a destination for economic prosperity. Investments have been made including the purchase of downtown, completion of the Atrium Health Ballpark, West Avenue Streetscape, a public parking deck, two new fire stations, utility extensions to support major new industrial development, a new greenway and more.
KANNAPOLIS, NC
WSOC Charlotte

E. & J. Gallo Winery opens first piece of planned $1B complex in region

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — When E. & J. Gallo Winery announced its plans and began construction last June for a massive East Coast hub in Chester County, company leaders targeted October 2022 to open the first piece of the operation. The nation’s largest winemaker held a ceremony Friday to celebrate the fact it achieved that goal despite supply-chain challenges stemming from the Covid-19 outbreak.
CHESTER COUNTY, SC
cn2.com

E & J Gallo Winery Opens Regional Distribution Center

FORT LAWN, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – 15 months later, from an announcement to reality. We are talking about E and J Gallo Winery which is set to bring close to 500 jobs to Chester County officially opened part of its operations on this Friday. E and J Gallo Winery,...
FORT LAWN, SC
Indian Land, SC
WSOC Charlotte

Officials caution residents after sewage spill into part of Lake Norman in Denver

DENVER, N.C. — Officials are asking people not to swim or touch the water in one part of Lake Norman in Denver. In a news release, Lincoln County Health Director Lena Jones issued a Swimming Advisory at 11 p.m. Sunday for a sewage spill at Rivendell Lane. According to the director, about 900 gallons of untreated sewage may have leaked into Lake Norman behind Blue Dory Lane.
DENVER, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

City of Charlotte announces delay in yard waste collection

CHARLOTTE – The City of Charlotte Solid Waste Services announced Oct. 7 a delay in yard waste collection due to excessive debris from Hurricane Ian. Delays are expected to continue for the next few weeks. Residents are advised to put their yard waste at the curb on their regular collection day and leave it there until collected.
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Renaissance Festival fixes traffic issues after years of complaints

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – It’s the Renaissance Festival’s 29th year in business and fans were out in full force for the first full Saturday of the event. Last year, neighbors complained of massive traffic and long wait times. Producer Jeffery Siegel says that’s something that won’t happen this season.
fortmillsun.com

Baxter Attorney Runs Against Ex-Tega Cay Mayor in New State District 66 Race

In a race getting little attention, a Baxter Village attorney is running against the former Tega Cay mayor for a newly-redrawn state District 66. Carla Litrenta promotes herself as a moderate Democrat who would serve as a voice for the people and reach across the political aisle to serve her constituents. David O’Neal, the Republican candidate, retired as Tega Cay mayor and then volunteered to run for the state legislature when no one else stepped forward in the party. He aims to make public safety a top priority. The new district covers portions of Fort Mill west of I-77 into Tega Cay.
FORT MILL, SC
cn2.com

I-77 South Bound Bridge Over Dave Lyle Should Expect Delays

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – I-77 South Bound drivers should expect traffic delays and heavy traffic through Thursday, October 13th on the bridge crossing over Dave Lyle Blvd. South Carolina Department of Transportation says, “A single lane closure will be placed on I-77 Southbound at Mile Marker 68...
ROCK HILL, SC
Statesville Record & Landmark

4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $565,000

Sparkling pool and a level, fenced backyard sets this one apart! Take in spring thru fall poolside on travertine patio with pergola. Easement beyond fence line adds feel of a larger lot/more space between homes. Neutral rooms & moldings accent the 1st floor. Hard to find oversized guest BRs ~ 2 with walk-ins! Stay connected from the kitchen with GR activities in home's open floorplan, with large eat-in bar for gatherings when when entertaining & cozy fireplace as temps get cooler. White cabinetry & tile backsplash accent kitchen, w/gas cooktop & wall oven/microwave. Office down has privacy doors. WI pantry & deep under-stairs closet add more storage, with ample room for a Drop Zone by entry in from the tandem garage (with room for 3 cars). Huge Primary BR up w/lg walk-in overlooks pool/yard. Dual sinks are set into granite vanities in both the Primary & Guest bath. Oversized upper Loft adds Rec/Playroom/Media space by 3 guest BRs. Come see this perfect location on quiet street!
MOORESVILLE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Learn about Fifth Street’s services in Iredell County

Fifth Street Ministries, while located in Statesville serves all of Iredell County, which is one message they want to share during a Meet and Greet No Ask Event to be held from 6-8 p.m. Nov. 3 at Par Blu, 152 N. Main St., Mooresville. This event, noted Amy Freeze, director...
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
tinyhousetalk.com

24×8.5 Dual Loft THOW in Cozy Farmhouse Style

Here’s a beautiful 24 foot tiny home that’s for sale in North Carolina. This model features two lofts — one over a lovely u-shaped eating/lounge area and another over the 3/4 bathroom complete with a tiled shower. The whole home has a classy farmhouse feel, with shiplap...
MONROE, NC
charlottemagazine.com

12 Haunted Houses and Trails in the Charlotte Area

Note: Most haunted houses and trails happen on the weekends, and, of course, Halloween, unless otherwise stated. Call or check websites to verify times. 278 Doolittle St., Blacksburg, S.C. 864-492-7246. Select nights through Oct. 31. Fri.-Sat., 7 p.m.-midnight; Sun.-Mon., 7-10:30 p.m. Cost: $25 for admission to all three attractions: Haunted...
CHARLOTTE, NC
charlotteonthecheap.com

Reed Gold Mine: Trick or Treat in an underground mine

For a unique Halloween experience, bring the kids to Reed Gold Mine, 9621 Reed Mine Road, Midland, NC. Reed Gold Mine is in Cabarrus County, about 26 miles to the east of the center of Charlotte. Fall is looking great around Charlotte, whether you’re looking for something spooky or totally...
MIDLAND, NC
Ohio Capital Journal

Medical debt sunk her credit. New changes from the credit reporting agencies won’t help.

This story was originally published in Kaiser Health News. CHARLOTTE, N.C. — After a year of chemo and radiation, doctors told Penelope “Penny” Wingard in 2014 that her breast cancer was in remission. She’d been praying for this good news. But it also meant she no longer qualified for a program in her state that […] The post Medical debt sunk her credit. New changes from the credit reporting agencies won’t help. appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
CHARLOTTE, NC

