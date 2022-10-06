Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng faces a grilling from MPs returning to the Commons after the Bank of England was forced to step up its emergency intervention to prevent a “fire sale” in UK government bonds and market dysfunction posing a “material risk to UK financial stability”.It came as experts warned that Liz Truss and Mr Kwarteng will be forced to impose a “savage” £60bn austerity hit unless they reverse more of their tax cuts.Britain is heading for recession until 2024 and the chancellor will be forced to either abandon his mini-Budget giveaways or cut public services by some 15 per...

