Georgetown County, SC

power98fm.com

2 South Carolina Restaurants Make List for Best Chicken Sandwich in the World

Are you a fan of a chicken sandwich? For the longest, I never understand the hype over a chicken sandwich honestly. Then I had a really good one and now I completely understand. I actually started learning different chicken sandwich recipes and cooking them at home for myself and when I have people over. From grilled chicken to fried chicken and more, the chicken sandwich is a go-to.
CHARLESTON, SC
WJCL

Tiny homes being built for 25 veterans in South Carolina

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Above video shows building progress. A $3 million dollar effort is underway to provide permanent shelter to homeless veterans. The first phase, a community of 25 tiny homes, is in its finishing stages in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. It is all thanks to a group...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
live5news.com

Police search for Georgetown shooting suspect

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a man wanted for charges in connection to a shooting. Franklin Ezekiel Grant, Jr. is wanted in connection to an Oct. 1 shooting on Front Street, Georgetown Deputy Chief Nelson Brown said. Police say...
GEORGETOWN, SC
live5news.com

West Ashley High athletic director loses cancer fight, school confirms

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - West Ashley High School is mourning its athletic director, whom school leaders called a special member of its Wildcat family. In a post on Twitter, the school announced Athletic Director Jeff Fipps died after a courageous battle with cancer. “Coach Fipps was a beloved member of...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

S.C. man accused of killing 3 family members, including councilman, police say

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - A 25-year-old man is accused of shooting and killing three of his family members in two South Carolina counties. Officials say Matthew Dewitt was taken into custody after a search warrant was executed at an apartment complex in Horry County Monday. It led to a heavy police presence and streets being closed off.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WMBF

City of Myrtle Beach declares Oct. 10 ‘Indigenous Peoples’ Day’

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The city of Myrtle Beach officially celebrates “Indigenous Peoples’ Day” for the first time on October 10. According to a proclamation signed by Mayor Brenda Bethune, the declaration comes “in recognition of the historic sacrifices by Native Americans, both past and present, and their continued contributions to the rich fabric of our society.”
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

1 arrested, 4 rescued after South Carolina boat crash

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities charged one person with felony boating under the influence after four people were hurt Saturday night in a crash thatsent four people into the water near North Charleston. U.S. Coast Guard officials told News 2 that four people were pulled from the Cooper River after their 22-foot boat collided […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Police search for persons of interest in downtown burglary

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two persons of interest in a September burglary. Police say unidentified individuals entered a home in the 200 block of Coming Street illegally on Sept. 19, stole several items and caused several hundred dollars in damage to the property.
CHARLESTON, SC
PhillyBite

South Carolina's Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants

- There's no denying South Carolinians have a long-standing love affair with all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants. There are countless varieties of options available at South Carolina's many buffet restaurants, but there are some that stand out above the rest. Here are some recommendations for the best buffets in the state. Best...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

New Publix in Carolina Forest to open in November

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A new Publix in Carolina Forest has an opening date, the grocery chain announced on Monday. Publix at Marketplace at the Mill on Sapwood Road will open at 7 a.m. on Nov. 2, according to a news release. Another new Publix location in the Market Common area of Myrtle Beach […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Charleston City Paper

Stegelin wins major cartooning award for mocking the power

Charleston City Paper cartoonist Steve Stegelin on Saturday won a major national award for cartoon excellence for the style and snark that Charlestonians have come to love for the last 18 years. Stegelin received the “Rex Babin Memorial Award for Excellence in Local Cartooning” at the annual convention of the...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

2 wounded in pair of downtown shootings

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department said a pair of separate shootings late Saturday night left an adult and a boy injured. Police responded to a shooting in the area of South Street and America Street at 10:54 p.m. Saturday. One adult was wounded and taken to an...
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Tour de Plantersville returns Oct. 29 to Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN — Area bicyclists will take to the road Oct. 29 when the 4th Annual Tour de Plantersville returns to Georgetown County. The Tour runs from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and begins at Plantersville Elementary School, 1668 Exodus Drive, in Georgetown. Presented by South Carolina’s Hammock Coast, the...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

1 injured after crash involving tree, traffic blocked in Conway

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A single-vehicle crash involving a tree is blocking traffic in Conway Monday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 10:55 a.m. to Highway 65 and Boggy Road. One person was taken to the hospital with injuries, officials said. Drivers are asked to...
CONWAY, SC
live5news.com

House fire in Georgetown Co. leaves 3 displaces

ANDREWS, S.C. (WCSC) - Three people are without a home Saturday afternoon following a structure fire in Andrews. Georgetown County Fire responded to the 400 block of Parker Village Rd. The department first tweeted about the structure fire just after noon. Upon arrival, crews reported seeing a single-family home with...
ANDREWS, SC

