Read full article on original website
Related
power98fm.com
2 South Carolina Restaurants Make List for Best Chicken Sandwich in the World
Are you a fan of a chicken sandwich? For the longest, I never understand the hype over a chicken sandwich honestly. Then I had a really good one and now I completely understand. I actually started learning different chicken sandwich recipes and cooking them at home for myself and when I have people over. From grilled chicken to fried chicken and more, the chicken sandwich is a go-to.
WJCL
Tiny homes being built for 25 veterans in South Carolina
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Above video shows building progress. A $3 million dollar effort is underway to provide permanent shelter to homeless veterans. The first phase, a community of 25 tiny homes, is in its finishing stages in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. It is all thanks to a group...
Phys.org
Rare wolves headed to South Carolina from Ohio as fight to prevent extinction ramps up
By next spring, visitors to a South Carolina nature preserve may get a glimpse of one of the world's rarest animals. Brookgreen Gardens expects three red wolves to be shipped from a zoo in Ohio to the Georgetown County nature center as part of an effort to revive the critically imperiled species in South Carolina and other states.
live5news.com
Police search for Georgetown shooting suspect
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a man wanted for charges in connection to a shooting. Franklin Ezekiel Grant, Jr. is wanted in connection to an Oct. 1 shooting on Front Street, Georgetown Deputy Chief Nelson Brown said. Police say...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
live5news.com
West Ashley High athletic director loses cancer fight, school confirms
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - West Ashley High School is mourning its athletic director, whom school leaders called a special member of its Wildcat family. In a post on Twitter, the school announced Athletic Director Jeff Fipps died after a courageous battle with cancer. “Coach Fipps was a beloved member of...
Police investigate vandalism at a waterfront park in South Carolina
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — A monument dedicated to first responders was vandalized at the Mount Pleasant Memorial Waterfront Park, according to police. Officers responded to the park on Monday in reference to vandalism at the war memorial and first responder bell, both of which appeared to have red spray paint markings on them. One […]
live5news.com
S.C. man accused of killing 3 family members, including councilman, police say
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - A 25-year-old man is accused of shooting and killing three of his family members in two South Carolina counties. Officials say Matthew Dewitt was taken into custody after a search warrant was executed at an apartment complex in Horry County Monday. It led to a heavy police presence and streets being closed off.
WMBF
City of Myrtle Beach declares Oct. 10 ‘Indigenous Peoples’ Day’
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The city of Myrtle Beach officially celebrates “Indigenous Peoples’ Day” for the first time on October 10. According to a proclamation signed by Mayor Brenda Bethune, the declaration comes “in recognition of the historic sacrifices by Native Americans, both past and present, and their continued contributions to the rich fabric of our society.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Post and Courier
Where SC's homeless people went during Hurricane Ian: churches, shelters, parking garages
Ronny Frame rode out Hurricane Ian inside a parking garage in downtown Charleston. For the 61-year-old man who has experienced homelessness for the past year, the decision was a simple one. “I had to get out of the rain and the wind,” Frame explained matter-of-factly. Residents across South Carolina...
1 arrested, 4 rescued after South Carolina boat crash
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities charged one person with felony boating under the influence after four people were hurt Saturday night in a crash thatsent four people into the water near North Charleston. U.S. Coast Guard officials told News 2 that four people were pulled from the Cooper River after their 22-foot boat collided […]
live5news.com
Police search for persons of interest in downtown burglary
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two persons of interest in a September burglary. Police say unidentified individuals entered a home in the 200 block of Coming Street illegally on Sept. 19, stole several items and caused several hundred dollars in damage to the property.
The Post and Courier
Huge rent increases have Charleston-area residents questioning if they should move
Two years of huge rent increases in the already-expensive Charleston area have caused some tenants to take extra jobs, consider relocating to the rural edges of the suburbs or leave altogether for more affordable cities. Stress-inducing monthly rates have radiated out from the pricey Charleston peninsula and Mount Pleasant to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
PhillyBite
South Carolina's Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants
- There's no denying South Carolinians have a long-standing love affair with all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants. There are countless varieties of options available at South Carolina's many buffet restaurants, but there are some that stand out above the rest. Here are some recommendations for the best buffets in the state. Best...
wpde.com
Man charged in shooting deaths of 3 relatives in Horry, Richland Counties
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A Horry County man is in custody and charges are pending in the shooting deaths of three family members—two in Richland County and one in Horry County, according to officials. On Monday, around 2:25 p.m. 25-year-old Matthew Dewitt was taken into custody in...
New Publix in Carolina Forest to open in November
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A new Publix in Carolina Forest has an opening date, the grocery chain announced on Monday. Publix at Marketplace at the Mill on Sapwood Road will open at 7 a.m. on Nov. 2, according to a news release. Another new Publix location in the Market Common area of Myrtle Beach […]
Charleston City Paper
Stegelin wins major cartooning award for mocking the power
Charleston City Paper cartoonist Steve Stegelin on Saturday won a major national award for cartoon excellence for the style and snark that Charlestonians have come to love for the last 18 years. Stegelin received the “Rex Babin Memorial Award for Excellence in Local Cartooning” at the annual convention of the...
live5news.com
2 wounded in pair of downtown shootings
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department said a pair of separate shootings late Saturday night left an adult and a boy injured. Police responded to a shooting in the area of South Street and America Street at 10:54 p.m. Saturday. One adult was wounded and taken to an...
The Post and Courier
Tour de Plantersville returns Oct. 29 to Georgetown County
GEORGETOWN — Area bicyclists will take to the road Oct. 29 when the 4th Annual Tour de Plantersville returns to Georgetown County. The Tour runs from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and begins at Plantersville Elementary School, 1668 Exodus Drive, in Georgetown. Presented by South Carolina’s Hammock Coast, the...
wpde.com
1 injured after crash involving tree, traffic blocked in Conway
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A single-vehicle crash involving a tree is blocking traffic in Conway Monday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 10:55 a.m. to Highway 65 and Boggy Road. One person was taken to the hospital with injuries, officials said. Drivers are asked to...
live5news.com
House fire in Georgetown Co. leaves 3 displaces
ANDREWS, S.C. (WCSC) - Three people are without a home Saturday afternoon following a structure fire in Andrews. Georgetown County Fire responded to the 400 block of Parker Village Rd. The department first tweeted about the structure fire just after noon. Upon arrival, crews reported seeing a single-family home with...
Comments / 5