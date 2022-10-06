WATCH: Jaime Jaquez Jr. on Recovery, Becoming UCLA's Veteran Leader

The senior is one of several players left from the 2021 Final Four team, and he said he is ready to welcome the young Bruins into the rotation.

UCLA men's basketball guard/forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. spoke with reporters before the Bruins' practice at the Mo Ostin Basketball Center on Thursday. Jaquez talked about how he's managed to bounce back from his ankle injuries, his first impressions of the freshmen, how his role on the team has changed as an experienced veteran and what it's been like going to school with his sister.

