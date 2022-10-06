ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

WATCH: Jaime Jaquez Jr. on Recovery, Becoming UCLA's Veteran Leader

By Sam Connon
AllBruins
AllBruins
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y8i2p_0iP2O0NY00

The senior is one of several players left from the 2021 Final Four team, and he said he is ready to welcome the young Bruins into the rotation.

UCLA men's basketball guard/forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. spoke with reporters before the Bruins' practice at the Mo Ostin Basketball Center on Thursday. Jaquez talked about how he's managed to bounce back from his ankle injuries, his first impressions of the freshmen, how his role on the team has changed as an experienced veteran and what it's been like going to school with his sister.

The

Follow Connon on Twitter at @SamConnon
Follow All Bruins on Twitter at @FN_AllBruins
Like All Bruins on Facebook at @FN.AllBruins
Subscribe to All Bruins on YouTube

Read more UCLA stories : UCLA Bruins on Sports Illustrated
Read more UCLA men's basketball stories : UCLA Men's Basketball on Sports Illustrated

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Former USC Star Matt Leinart Has Blunt Message For Oklahoma Fans

The Oklahoma Sooners had an embarrassing performance against the Texas Longhorns on Saturday, falling 49-0 in the Red River Rivalry. Oklahoma football fans were understandably upset after today's blowout loss. Some pointed to the departure of Lincoln Riley and the after effects that breakup had on the program. Riley now...
NORMAN, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
College Basketball
Local
California College Basketball
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Basketball
Local
California College Sports
Local
California Basketball
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
The Spun

College Football Team Wore Worst Uniforms Of All-Time Yesterday

Things have been ugly at Arizona State for quite some time, but this weekend it even extended to the team's uniforms. During Saturday's game against Washington, the Sun Devils ditched their traditional maroon and gold for an all-khaki/highlighter yellow look that wasn't flattering at all. The new combo comes just...
TEMPE, AZ
Page Six

Nia Long on fiancé Ime Udoka’s ‘difficult’ alleged affair, Celtics suspension

Actress Nia Long has broken her silence on her fiancé Ime Udoka’s alleged affair. The Boston Celtics announced Thursday that Udoka would be suspended from his role as the NBA team’s head coach for “violations of team policies” that reportedly include an alleged romance with a woman on staff. Via her rep, Long told Page Six on Friday that although “recent events” have been “difficult” for her to “process,” she’s turning to her loved ones for strength. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” the statement read. “I ask that...
CELEBRITIES
Apartment Therapy

LeBron James’ Home Is His Castle

LeBron James is well known as an NBA player, father of three, husband — and apparently, he and his wife Savannah also have an excellent eye for home decor. In an exclusive interview with Vanity Fair, the beloved first family of basketball shared the first-ever peek into their Los Angeles home in a series of formal photos.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mo Ostin
Person
Jaime Jaquez Jr.
The Spun

College Football Coach Could Be Fired With Loss Today

A college football coach not named Bryan Harsin could be losing his job with a loss this Saturday. Per college football insider Bruce Feldman, Louisville's Scott Satterfield is on the hot seat. Feldman notes the Louisville athletic director has Satterfield's back. Major Louisville boosters do not, though. Satterfield could be...
LOUISVILLE, KY
The Spun

Look: Football World Reacts To Urban Meyer's Appearance

Former college football head coach turned TV analyst Urban Meyer went viral for his look on Saturday. Meyer was on hand for the Wolverines' game against Indiana, calling it for FOX's "Big Noon Kickoff." The former Ohio State head coach's sunglasses choice went viral on social media. It's a unique...
COLLEGE SPORTS
CBS Sports

Joe Maddon claims Angels GM ordered him to pull Mike Trout mid-game, leading to fight

Weeks prior to being fired as the Los Angeles Angels manager, Joe Maddon allegedly "blew up" at general manager Perry Minasian after Minasian called to the dugout during a game and demanded Mike Trout be removed from the field. Maddon, who details his account of things in a book he co-authored with Sports Illustrated's Tom Verducci, claims that Minasian made the call -- literally -- during an Angels blowout win on May 9.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#Sports Illustrated Read
The Spun

ESPN's Computer Releases Its New Top 25 Rankings

Week 6 of the 2022 college football regular season is officially in the books. The sixth week of the 2022 college football season was highlighted by Tennessee's dominant win at LSU, Ohio State's thrashing at Michigan State and Alabama's near-loss at Texas A&M. Following the Week 6 games, ESPN's computer...
FOOTBALL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sam Ponder's Outfit Sunday

FOX college football analyst Urban Meyer isn't the only notable football figure going viral for his outfit choices this weekend. ESPN "Sunday NFL Countdown" host Sam Ponder is trending on social media for her outfit this weekend. Unlike Meyer, though, Ponder is being praised for her choice. Ponder showed off...
NFL
FOX Sports

College football rankings: Ohio State tightens grip on No. 1

The Ohio State Buckeyes are the best team in the country. Both Georgia and Alabama, previous No. 1s here, have displayed flaws against teams who just aren’t talented enough to exploit them. Georgia needed a big fourth quarter to make a 42-10 victory over Auburn look more impressive than...
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Columbus Dispatch

Kirk Herbstreit seems less than thrilled about calling Ohio State vs. Michigan State

Kirk Herbstreit has already seen what Ohio State can do this season. The ESPN color commentator and former Ohio State quarterback was on the calls for both of the Buckeyes' wins against Notre Dame and Wisconsin. Herbstreit, along with Chris Fowler and Holly Rowe, will be in East Lansing Saturday for Ohio State's first road game against Michigan State at 4 p.m.
COLUMBUS, OH
AllBruins

AllBruins

Los Angeles, CA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
202K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of UCLA athletics from AllBruins.com

 https://www.si.com/college/ucla

Comments / 0

Community Policy