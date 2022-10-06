Live scoreboard: Updates from Friday's Week 7 high school football games in Northeast Florida

Follow Week 7 scores from across Jacksonville and Northeast Florida as the area's high school football teams take to the gridiron for midseason action in the 2022 FHSAA season.

The Times-Union will be tracking scores from more than 20 Week 7 games across the Northeast Florida area, plus the eighth week of the high school regular season for schools in Southeast Georgia.

And while you're checking back for the latest scores, don't forget to read the Times-Union's continuing end zone-to-end zone coverage with previews of the action on the field and an up-close look at the playoff races in the Florida High School Athletic Association season.

Halftime highlights: Northeast Florida high school football's highs, lows at 2022 halfway point

Thursday thriller: Creekside, Oakleaf battle in District 3-4S high school football classic

Monday night roundup: Bolles, Baker County, Middleburg among winners

Ribault-Raines coming Saturday: High school football preview for Jacksonville's 53rd Northwest Classic

First Coast Varsity Weekly: Bolles' Jillian Candelino races to region cross country record

Follow the Times-Union for more updates and full box scores through the evening.

Baldwin 20, Yulee 17

Yulee;3;0;14;0;--;17

Baldwin;0;7;13;0;--;20

Bartram Trail 17, Fleming Island 0

Fleming Island;0;0;0;0;--;0

Bartram Trail;0;3;7;7;--;17

Scoring summary

BT - Padron FG

BT - Cremen pass from Trujillo (Padron kick)

BT - Biddle 3 run (Padron kick)

Bolles 42, TRU Prep Academy 12

Cedar Creek Christian 34, Eagle's View 20

Christ's Church 35, Young Kids in Motion 0

Columbia 26, Orange Park 7

Crescent City 38, Keystone Heights 18

Episcopal 36, Englewood 29

Episcopal;7;0;7;22;--;36

Englewood;13;8;0;8;--;29

Fernandina Beach 39, Paxon 8

Fletcher 22, White 8

Fletcher;0;7;0;15;--;22

White;0;0;8;0;--;8

Scoring summary

F - Vaglienti 20 pass from Tate (Keller kick)

W - Patterson 3 run (Patterson run)

F - Tate 1 run (Taylor run)

F - Tate 35 run (Keller kick)

Fort White 23, Mayo Lafayette 21

Gainesville Eastside 35, Ridgeview 10

Gainesville Oak Hall 41, Harvest Community 3

Oak Hall;6;8;7;20;--;41

Harvest Community;0;3;0;0;--;3

Mandarin 28, Westside 0

Westside;0;0;0;0;--;0

Mandarin;9;0;16;3;--;28

Middleburg 41, Clay 12

Clay;0;6;0;6;--;12

Middleburg;19;10;6;6;--;41

Palatka 61, Space Coast 8

Space Coast;0;0;0;8;--;8

Palatka;20;27;7;7;--;61

Ponte Vedra 32, Bishop Kenny 31

Ponte Vedra;0;3;7;22;--;32

Bishop Kenny;3;0;21;7;--;31

Scoring summary

BK - Eddins 28 FG

PV - Romano 36 FG

BK - Kallivayilil recovered blocked punt in end zone (Eddins kick)

PV - Burk 8 run (Romano kick)

BK - Resar 14 run (Eddins kick)

BK - Resar 6 run (Eddins kick)

PV - Case 4 run (Romano kick)

BK - Resar 68 run (Eddins kick)

PV - Burk 3 run (Romano kick)

PV - Madson 5 pass from Burk (Rogers pass from Burk)

Individual leaders

RUSHING -- Ponte Vedra, Owen 16-116, Burk 21-106, Case 13-56. Bishop Kenny, Resar 14-106.

PASSING -- Ponte Vedra, Burk 16-22-2-178. Bishop Kenny, Resar 11-14-0-

RECEIVING -- Ponte Vedra, Rogers 7-76, Bunkosky 6-68, Okla 2-29.

Sandalwood 20, Parker 19

Spruce Creek 38, Atlantic Coast 7

St. Augustine 58, Nease 41

Nease;7;13;21;0;--;41

St. Augustine;10;20;21;7;--;58

Scoring summary

SA - Lyons 40 run (kick good)

N - C. Smith 4 run (kick good)

SA - Talha 23 FG

N - D. Patterson 83 run (kick good)

SA - Lyons 36 run (kick good)

N - C. Smith 3 run (kick failed)

SA - Jenkins 14 pass from Hewlett (kick failed)

SA - Collins 11 pass from Hewlett (kick good)

SA - Jenkins 25 pass from Hewlett (kick good)

N - Stokes 33 run (kick good)

SA - Jones 65 pass from Hewlett (kick good)

N - Spencer 76 pass from Stokes (kick good)

N - Gmeiner 36 pass from Stokes (kick good)

SA - Lyons 35 run (kick good)

SA - Hewlett 6 pass (kick good)

Suwannee 40, Alachua Santa Fe 0

Tocoi Creek 20, Menendez 6

Tocoi Creek;7;0;13;0;--;20

Menendez;0;6;0;0;--;6

Trinity Christian 30, Riverside 14

Trinity;0;7;7;16;--;30

Riverside;0;0;6;8;--;14

Scoring summary

TC - L. Smith 42 pass from Hurley (Bialek kick)

R - Herring 6 run (kick blocked)

TC - Rogers 80 kickoff return (Bialek kick)

R - White 26 pass from Herring (Herring run)

TC - Bialek 44 FG

TC - Webb 5 run (kick failed)

TC - Webb 66 run (Bialek kick)

Union County 42, Dixie County 6

University Christian 42, North Florida Educational 7

Westminster Academy 35, Bishop Snyder 6

Westminster;6;14;15;0;--;35

Bishop Snyder;0;0;0;6;--;6

Scoring summary:

WM - Paul 13 pass from Barbar (kick failed)

WM - Paul 6 pass from Barbar (kick failed)

WM - Collins 5 run (Tempro pass from Barbar)

WM - Tempro 40 pass from Barbar (Reese pass from Barbar)

WM - Grant 3 pass from Barbar (Cartagena kick)

BS - Morales 1 run (no attempt)

Team statistics

;WM;Snyder

First downs;12;5

Rushes-yards;22-112;29-69

Passing;207;36

Comp-Att-Int;15-19-1;4-10-0

Fumbles-Lost;1-0;3-1

Individual leaders

RUSHING - Westminster, Collins 16-103. Bishop Snyder, Morales 10-29.

PASSING - Westminster, Barbar 15-19-1-207. Bishop Snyder, Foreman 4-10-0-36.

RECEIVING - Westminster, Paul 5-57, Tempro 2-80. Bishop Snyder, Mi. Bishop 2-18, Lowe 1-19.

Wolfson 35, Stanton 7

Zarephath Academy 33, TDH Academy 6

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Live scoreboard: Updates from Friday's Week 7 high school football games in Northeast Florida