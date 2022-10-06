ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
For coastal Georgia's un- and underinsured women, no- and low-cost mammography options available

By Enocha Edenfield
Savannah Morning News
 4 days ago
Breast cancer patients in the Coastal Georgia region have many resources available to help them navigate testing, treatment, research, and recovery, even with the closure in 2021 of the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation's Savannah office. This is good news, especially for women who are un- and under-insured in Chatham and surrounding counties, who may put off getting essential mammograms because of inability to pay.

The bottom line: Don't forego your annual mammogram. We've got you covered:

Telfair Mammography Fund

St. Joseph's/Candler Hospital offers the Telfair Mammography Fund that, according to Lora Reese, director of the Telfair Pavilion, offers more than just low-cost mammograms.

“In 2005, there was a local philanthropic group that had one of their members die of breast cancer. And apparently, they found out that there are people out there that obviously don't have insurance and can't afford to get mammograms.”

Reese said the group wanted to start a fund in that member’s honor to help other people get screenings. After consulting with St. Joseph's/Candler Hospital, the organization decided to make the fund more comprehensive.

“If we do a screening mammogram on a patient, and we find an issue, then it's the worst situation to be in to say, ‘Okay, we found that. Now we can't help you get further treatment or care.’ So, I talked to them at length about the importance of having funds available, if we did have a screening that was positive, to continue to get the patient at least to tissue diagnosis.”

The philanthropic group, Reese said, supported that idea, and that’s when the mammography fund was born.

Much of the early fundraising was done through grassroots efforts such as Scrabble tournaments and car washes. Reese said one of the more significant events that helps fill the mammography fund's coffers is the annual SmartWomen Luncheon and Expo (sjchs.org/foundations/events/smart-women).

The SmartWomen Luncheon and Expo, which is entering its twentieth year, will be held Oct. 12 at the Savannah Convention Center. Emmy Award-winning journalist Soledad O'Brien will deliver the keynote address to the sold-out event.

Anyone who needs the mammogram screener can call the hotline at 912-819-7055. Donations to the Telfair Mammography Fund are accepted by calling 912-819-8683 or visiting sjchs.org/foundations/donate/donate-to-the-telfair-mammography-fund.

Public health options

Reese said Georgia offers a federally funded program, Women's Health Medicaid, that allows breast cancer patients with a tissue diagnosis to obtain treatment. According to the Georgia Department of Human Services, eligible patients are under 65, have been diagnosed with breast or cervical cancer, and do not have health insurance that pays for treatment.

“If we can get the patient to tissue diagnosis, then they'll be allowed under certain qualifications, to be treated under that program. It's really important to get them all the way through to at least have a biopsy, so we know whether the patient is malignant or benign.”

The Georgia Coastal Health District Breast and Cervical Cancer Program (coatalhealthdistrict.org/programs-services/breast_cancer_and_cervical_ can/) provides breast examinations and mammograms to women who are uninsured Georgia residents between the ages of 40-64 years old and whose income is at or below 200% of the Federally designated poverty level (at or below $27,180 for a single person; $55,500 for a family of 4).

If results return abnormal, the district provides diagnostic evaluations and referrals through the Women's Health Medicaid program.

Support systems

St. Joseph’s/Candler also offers support groups for patients, survivors, caregivers and their families.

The cancer support group is open to anyone who has been diagnosed, receiving care, and who have completed treatment. That group meets at 1 p.m., on the fourth Tuesday of each month at the Lewis Cancer & Research Pavilion, 225 Candler Drive, in the second-floor conference room.

The caregiver support group meets at 10 a.m., on the fourth Tuesday of each month at the Lewis Cancer & Research Pavilion in the second-floor conference room.

A four-week workshop called Cancer Transitions teaches cancer survivors what to expect after leaving active treatment. Attendees hear from physicians, fitness experts, and nutritionists familiar with their needs and what life will be like moving forward.

For more information on any of the classes at St. Joseph's/Candler, call 912-819-5167.

The Greater Savannah Breast Cancer Support Group meets from 4 to 6 p.m., the second Sunday of every month, at the Curtis and Elizabeth Anderson Cancer Institute (at Memorial Health University Medical Center), 4700 Waters Ave.

This group is open to breast cancer patients and their caregivers in the greater Savannah, Hilton Head, and coastal Georgia area. The meetings often feature presentations from the local medical community, are informal, and are conducted in a discussion format to encourage participation.

For more information, call 912-897-3933.

Making Strides Savannah is an American Cancer Society-organized Facebook page dedicated to Savannah-area awareness and events. Patients, caregivers, friends and family members can find information on testing sites, support groups, research studies and more at facebook.com/MakingStridesSavannah/.

WSAV News 3

CAT to change fixed-route, paratransit at end of October

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — If you’ve been unsatisfied with the Chatham Area Transit (CAT) recently, apparently you’re not alone, according to CAT. CAT says it’s making changes to its fixed-route and paratransit. “CAT recognizes the inconsistent service many customers have experienced these last couple of months,” CAT said in a statement. Starting, Oct. 31, CAT […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSB Radio

Cold front on the move this week, rain in the forecast for Metro Atlanta

Rain has been missing from the forecast for the past 3+ weeks, but it finally returns on Wednesday as a cold front sweeps through the Southeast. Ahead of the cold front, scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will develop over North Georgia, including Metro Atlanta. These rain showers will potentially develop after 12pm Wednesday and continue through Midnight Thursday, with the heaviest rain likely Wednesday evening.
ATLANTA, GA
Savannah Morning News

Savannah Morning News

