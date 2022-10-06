ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'I don't do it for the accolades.' Diana Pachis to be honored with One Tiger Heritage award

By Amy L. Knapp, The Independent
 4 days ago
MASSILLON – Diana Pachis will be honored Saturday with the One Tiger Heritage Award.

Pachis, a lifelong Massillon resident and 1969 graduate of Washington High School, has taken her community and its youngest residents under her wing working tirelessly to make the City of Champions and specifically the Walnut Hills neighborhood a great place to live.

One Tiger, a group aimed at supporting Massillon youth, awards the lifetime achievement honor to individuals who contribute decades of time and effort toward bettering their community and helping kids.

Pachis will receive the award during a luncheon. Mayor Kathy Catazaro-Perry has also proclaimed Oct. 8 as Diana Pachis Day.

Diana Pachis: 'I'm very humbled.'

The 71-year-old was shocked to learn of the honor.

"I'm very humbled," she said. "I don't do it for the accolades. I do it for whatever the cause is."

Her passion has always been to work with kids.

In the late 1970s, Pachis worked at Franklin Elementary School in many capacities from volunteering to a room mom to a paid employee.

"In the early '80s, there were over 600 kids at Franklin. We had to enact a lot of programs," she recalled. "We had softball games and basketball games. We took the kids skating and fishing. We had a lot of fundraisers."

After a decade at the school, Pachis began working with the city's parking enforcement. She later transferred to the city's sewer and waste department and remained there until her retirement in 2012.

She helped create the Walnut Hills Residents Association.

Over the years, she has dedicated her time and efforts to various organizations, boards and events.

In 1989, Pachis and Michele Radtke created the Walnut Hills Residents Association. The group targeted the revival of neighborhood parks and addressed the safety and welfare of its residents.

"Crime was on the rise," Pachis said. "Mayor Frank Cichinnelli helped get the community policing starting with the bicycle patrols and helped us to get grant money."

Her efforts helped to improve the parks by adding a pavilion, a walking trail and new playground equipment.

She also helped spearhead a variety of popular events for the Walnut Hills community, including a free basketball camp, book bag giveaways, fall festivals, Thanksgiving dinner baskets for those in need and Christmas parties.

The basketball camp will return this summer after a two-year hiatus because of COVID.

"The basketball camp is our biggest response from the neighborhood," she explained. "It's for the kids that can't afford to attend or aren't able to participate in other camps."

Massillon coaches and players help out during the weeklong camp that helps build a child's confidence, she said.

"It's just a great week," Pachis said. We feed the kids and there are prizes and awards. We are just building the whole sports mentality to help them get over their fears of participating and it's a good mentoring program. We really enjoy doing it."

Everyone was welcome at her home.

While raising her three children ― Kevin, Brian and Kimberly ― with her high-school sweetheart Aaron Pachis, she had an open-door policy at her Walnut Hills home. Everyone was welcome.

She always made sure that everyone was fed and had what they needed, including winter boots and coats.

"I wanted to teach them what they might not be getting at home. Manners, respect, love, self-caring, hugs ― that's all kids really want and need," she said. "There are people that don't have a voice or feel they can't because of their social status. I want to become a voice for them. I am passionate about how people treat each other. Everyone should be treated the same no matter how much money you have or where you live."

She served on the Massillon Housing Board and as a Massillon Neighborhood Association liaison.

"She always sought to represent those who don't always have a voice to resolve issues that impact their daily lives," the mayor wrote in her proclamation.

Most recently she partnered with One Tiger to identify the best places in Walnut Hills to place One Tiger's Obie Book Boxes.

One Tiger:Organization aims to reach more kids, Spanish-speaking readers, with new Obie Book Boxes

John Lieberman, treasurer of One Tiger, praised Pachis for her activism.

"She's helped a lot of disadvantaged people, especially at Franklin Elementary School and that area," he said. "A lot of people have really been able to benefit from her efforts. She's just a person that is involved, never says no and when she accepts an assignment it is completed in a quality fashion."

Reach Amy at 330-775-1135 or amy.knapp@indeonline.com.

On Twitter: @aknappINDE

