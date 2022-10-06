Ashland commissioner award three more contracts for dog shelter construction

Ashland County Board of Commissioners Thursday, Oct. 6 meeting

KEY ACTION Approved three more subcontractors for work at the Baney Road Homeward Bound Dog Shelter.

DISCUSSION Simonson Construction was awarded a $852,277 contract for carpentry work, J&B Acoustical for aluminum storefront and glazing in the amount of $42,120 and Stonhard won an $82,000 flooring contract.

Bridge repairs neededAshland County commissioners to seek state funding for bridge repairs

“The Simonson contract is a ‘not to exceed’ contract,” said Commissioner Denny Bittle. “They are going to track it both ways and check all of their expenses. If it is under this number, that is what we’ll pay. If it’s over that number, we will pay that price. It is T&M, time and material, not to exceed that dollar amount. And I truly believe it to be less than that.”

The company was doing prep work at the site on Thursday.

Other action at the Oct. 6 Ashland County commissioners meeting

Authorized an addendum to the master contract entered into with Superior Dental Care on Sept. 18, 2018 to provide continuation of employee benefits from Jan. 1, 2023 to Dec. 31, 2024.

Approved a Memorandum of Understanding with the Ohio Dept. of Rehabilitation and Correction-Adult Parole Authority for office space at the Department of Job and Family Services.

Accepted a quote in the amount of $5,689 from Wellington Implement for tow motor repairs.

Accepted a quote in the amount of $49,800 from Ashland Tractor for the purchase of a New Holland skid steer with a 72-inch snow blower.

Authorized a preconstruction amendment with Simonson, which will increase the new dog shelter preconstruction contract design fee by an additional $43,587.

Accepted a quote from BCU Electric in the amount of $8,100 for a data equipment server project in the Board of Elections office. Bittle said the project is state required.

Accepted donations for the Dog Shelter that included roughly $2,510 in checks and cash.

UP NEXT Meets at 9 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, in the conference room on the second floor of the County Office Building. The meetings are open to the public and livestreamed on the county's Facebook page.