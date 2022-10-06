Lindsey Houle builds record-breaking tradition of Zeeland West setters

ZEELAND - Lindsey Houle had a front-row seat to elite setters growing up.

First she watched Aubrey Wilson, a family friend, become an all-conference setter at Zeeland West and set the career assists record before going on to play at Hope College.

Then it was Olivia Creevy, the sister of one or Houle's best friends, who also earned all-conference honors before going on to play at Alma College.

The past three years at Zeeland West, it has been Houle's turn - and she has made the most of it, passing the career assist totals of Creevy and then Wilson, breaking the Dux all time record with assist 2,013.

"It means a lot. It was a lot of time that the girls before me poured into me. They mentored me into that role. Olivia trained me and we would go to Helder Park during COVID and she helped me a lot. It is cool to see that come full circle with her being an assistant coach now. Aubrey is a good family friend. We grew up with them and I watched her play all the time. It is cool to follow that," Houle said. "They really set a high bar for me, but being able to watch them and learn from them, what areas of my game I needed to work on to be like them."

Houle had 25 sets during the sweep of Wyoming to break the record.

"It was an individual accomplishment for Lindsey, but it was really a group achievement. She has had a lot of great hitters and a lot of passers get her the ball, so it is a big achievement for the team, too," Zeeland West coach Brady Swanson said.

It was something Houle knew was possible, but she was still stunned when it was announced.

"At the beginning of the season, I knew it was in reach. The girls made it such a special moment. Coach called a timeout and the girls made posters and held them up. It was super special," she said.

It was also special for her team.

Outside hitter Lindy Gulker put down the kill that gave Houle the assists record.

"Lindsey has been my best friend for forever and to get the kill off her record-breaking assist was so cool. It meant a lot," Gulker said. "She is really good at communicating what we need and builds relationships with her hitters. That is a really big part of volleyball."

Subscribe:Get complete coverage of local sports

Fellow senior captain Ally Yonker took in the moment as well.

"Watching all of her hard work she has put in is amazing," Yonker said. "Her vision for the court is amazing. She talks to her teammates very well. She communicates well and does it in a positive way, which sometimes is hard. She keeps us in the game and keeps us focused."

It started when she moved from hitter to setter in the eighth grade.

"Back in middle school, I just wanted to be a hitter. Eighth grade year, coach (Chris) Mack and the varsity came in to practice and he told me I was going to set and I started setting from there. It has been a lot of time put into all the setting work," Houle said. "Each year, it has looked different and I have grown a little bit in that leadership role.At the end of every season, I sit back and reflect. At the beginning of each season, I write down goals and look back on them. I have a journal and have seen what areas I have grown in. I have tried to be more consistent and more detailed with things, trying to be more creative. It is the little details that make a big difference."

Those details she started to pick up from setters like Wilson and Creevy.

"We have seen a few good setters in the past. It has been really cool how those setters have pushed that next up-and-coming setter to take over the program when they leave each time," Swanson said. "Each of them has left it in a better place than we found it and we have improved. I appreciate all the time the alumni setters have put in, and it shows."

Houle also has made the most of being a three-year varsity starter, taking huge steps each year.

"Growing each year in her consistency and abilities has been fun to watch. She really takes the time to know her hitters and those connections really show. She is our floor general, commanding the offense, and she has that instinct," Swanson said.

The Dux got through the OK Green season with just one loss, to rival Zeeland East. They are looking forward to avenging that in the conference tournament, but they know it won't be easy.

But they are starting to click at the right time. It took a while with the injury of star middle hitter Hana Hescott and players like Yonker moving into different roles.

"It was all about shifting things to fill all the roles," Houle said. "We are all kind of clicking well right now, which is good, and we can start working out the details and building as a team."

Building with goals and with every set Houle dishes out (now at 2,042), which consequently adds to her career record.

We are gaining confidence at the right time," Swanson said. "We are looking forward to trying to win a conference championship."