FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Spooky Fun For One Night Only! Rockland Announces Haunted "Terror on the Trails" EventDianna CarneyRockland, MA
You're Invited to Framingham's Halloween Farm Fest!Dianna CarneyFramingham, MA
You're Invited to Spooky Adult Fun at a Haunted Brewery!Dianna CarneyEverett, MA
Foxborough's Free Fall Harvest Celebration Announces Pumpkin Decorating, Face Painting & More Family Fun!Dianna CarneyFoxborough, MA
You're Invited to Cocktails For Critters! (Marshfield, MA)Camilo DíazMarshfield, MA
Report: Albert Pujols plans on fulfilling notable Angels contract clause
Albert Pujols’ legendary MLB career came to an end Saturday night when the St. Louis Cardinals were knocked out of the playoffs. We were given a hint about the future Hall of Famer’s future plans shortly afterward, though. The contract Pujols signed with the Los Angeles Angels in...
WCVB
After 'disappointing' season, Red Sox plan to put money into improving team
BOSTON — Last year at this time, the Boston Red Sox were playing in the postseason, where they wound up just two wins away from reaching the World Series. This season was a different story, and Chairman Tom Werner admits, it was "incredibly disappointing." Werner said they have a...
Phillies-Cardinals: Bryce Harper wants just 1 thing from Yadier Molina
ST. LOUIS — With the Philadelphia Phillies taking a 1-0 lead over the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday afternoon in their best-of-three National League Wild Card matchup, it’s possible that Saturday night will be the final game for Cardinals legends Yadier Molina and Albert Pujols. That potential moment...
Max Scherzer made it known to Mets that he wants Jacob deGrom re-signed: Report
According to SNY’s Andy Martino, Max Scherzer has expressed to Mets management that he wants Jacob deGrom back next year, while deGrom has warmed up to the idea of staying put.
Padres star Joe Musgrove gets brutally honest on Mets’ ear inspection mistake
After leading the San Diego Padres to a crucial Game 3 win against the New York Mets in the MLB playoffs, Joe Musgrove got brutally honest on the “desperate” move their opponents made that ended up being a huge mistake. To recall before the start of the sixth...
Yankees’ Aroldis Chapman: Stunning reason he’s off the ALDS roster
NEW YORK — Aroldis Chapman lost the strike zone and then his welcome at Yankee Stadium. Manager Aaron Boone told Chapman to stay home in Miami after Chapman no-showed Friday’s mandatory workout, ending any chance the 34-year-old reliever could be on the roster for the American League Division Series.
CBS Sports
Joe Maddon claims Angels GM ordered him to pull Mike Trout mid-game, leading to fight
Weeks prior to being fired as the Los Angeles Angels manager, Joe Maddon allegedly "blew up" at general manager Perry Minasian after Minasian called to the dugout during a game and demanded Mike Trout be removed from the field. Maddon, who details his account of things in a book he co-authored with Sports Illustrated's Tom Verducci, claims that Minasian made the call -- literally -- during an Angels blowout win on May 9.
3 Mets who won’t be back next season and where they’ll go
3 New York Mets players who won’t be back next season and where they’ll go. The New York Mets, owners of one of the best records in the majors this season at 101-61, had high expectations going into the 2022 postseason. While the Mets were able to push...
Dodgers: Radio Personality Doesn't Hold Back On Mets Sitting Jeff McNeil
Freddie Freeman and Jeff McNeil were neck and neck for the batting title
Dodgers: Dave Roberts Reveals Final Bench Spot Down to Two Players
As we wind down to the postseason, there are still many decisions Dodgers President Andrew Friedman, and Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts need to make to fill out roster spots. The guys at the top of the lineup are a must, and our arms, such as Julio Urias, Clayton Kershaw, and Evan Phillips, to name a few, are locks to be in the postseason.
Angels News: Mike Trout's Dominant Season Ended in Record Fashion
Trout went yard to close out a record-breaking season.
Dodgers News: Dodger Fans May Be Excluded From Petco Park Come NLDS Time
The Dodgers are still waiting on their NLDS opponent. Will it be the New York Mets or San Diego Padres? While the Dodgers are preparing for either one, our neighbors down south look to not be focused on the task at hand. Yikes. It looks like the Padres don’t want...
Mets Broadcaster Rips Call to Search Padres’ Joe Musgrove
New York’s broadcast voice said of manager Buck Showalter, “If you’re going to pull a stunt like that, you better be right.”
Dodgers: Padres Attempt to Limit the Dodgers From Taking Over Petco Park
The Padres recently announced that they will be limiting tickets to certain fans, AKA Dodgers fans, for the NLDS.
Brian Kenny went on MLB Network and accused Joe Musgrove of cheating
A day after Game 3 of the San Diego Padres-New York Mets Wild Card Series, Brian Kenny appeared on MLB Network and accused pitcher Joe Musgrove of cheating. Given that Game 3 of the Wild Card Series between the San Diego Padres and New York Mets was the only baseball game on on Sunday night, there was a lot of attention on it. On Twitter, there were fans who pointed out that Padres pitcher Joe Musgrove’s ears looked shiny, and pondered if it was a substance. Mets manager Buck Showalter asked the umpires to check Musgrove’s ears in the sixth inning, and after an inspection, they determined that there was no illegal substance on him.
Red Sox think Chris Sale can be ‘huge part of’ 2023 but he’s spent 340 games on IL since 2020
BOSTON — Chris Sale’s five-year, $145-million contract extension began at the start of the 2020 season. Since then, he has missed 340 out of 384 regular season games. He has been on the IL eight times since the start of the 2018 season. He dealt with left shoulder...
ESPN
Toronto Blue Jays center fielder George Springer 'doing OK' after collision during Game 2 loss
TORONTO -- Toronto Blue Jays center fielder George Springer was carted off the field after he collided with shortstop Bo Bichette in the eighth inning of their playoff game against the Seattle Mariners on Saturday. With two out and the bases loaded, J.P. Crawford hit a blooper into shallow center...
NBC Sports
Phillies' playoff celebration won't sit well with Red Sox fans
The Boston Red Sox need a new signature celebration song. During their 2021 postseason run, the Red Sox famously rallied around Calum Scott and Tiesto's "Dancing On My Own". They used it as their go-to song for clubhouse celebrations, and it quickly became an anthem for the entire Red Sox fanbase.
Yankees’ Brian Cashman makes admission that’s music to Aaron Judge’s wallet
NEW YORK — Yankees general manager Brian Cashman announced the contract extension terms Aaron Judge turned down on Opening Day: Seven years, $213.5 million. Cashman admitted Sunday that Judge will make more than that this offseason, saying, “There’s a pot of gold there” waiting for the star right fielder this offseason.
Timing of Atlanta Braves’ Spencer Strider extension calls Red Sox offseason into question
The Atlanta Braves open the NLDS against the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday, but clearly, that didn’t stop them from locking in a promising player for the future. On Monday morning, the Braves extended Spencer Strider. He’s now under contract through at least 2028; his $75M contract includes a $22M option or $5M buyout for 2029.
FanSided
