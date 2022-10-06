ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WISN

What to expect in Week 2 of the Waukesha Parade trial

WAUKESHA, Wis. — The first week of the Waukesha Parade Trial began on Monday, Oct. 4, and will continue on Oct. 10, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. The second week of this trial starts with Judge Jennifer Dorow deciding if she will strike from the record the police dashcam video that prosecutors played in court Friday.
First victim struck testifies in Waukesha parade tragedy trial

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Nicole White was walking with her Remax parade float on November 21, 2021 when she was struck from behind by an SUV. "I just remember being struck from behind, my back, I fell to my knees, to roll under vehicle," said White. White was the first...
