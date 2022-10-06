Read full article on original website
Daily Cardinal
Restoration of Willy Street ‘LOVE’ mural underway
The Willy Street “LOVE” Mural is getting a refresh, courtesy of its original painter Michael Owen. For the past four days, Owen, who painted the original mural in July 2014, has been working to restore and update the colorful love-themed mural, found at 924 Williamson Street. The “LOVE”...
Daily Cardinal
Together Pangea shows fans How to DYE at the High Noon Saloon
Together Pangea rocked the High Noon Saloon on Sunday, Sept. 25, as they concluded the Midwest leg of their 2022 How to DYE tour. They featured two openers: self-proclaimed indie surf rock band CAVVES and solo artist Baby Tyler. Together Pangea’s high-energy set list primarily featured songs off their newest...
Daily Cardinal
Bus Stop
“Son, Don’t forget to have some fun. You won’t get on these buses forever, please remember.”. All articles featured in The Beet are creative, satirical and/or entirely fictional pieces. They are fully intended as such and should not be taken seriously as news. Young man in a suit...
Daily Cardinal
Duckwrth, the sparkly-shoed enchanter
The unobservant may have seen a sleepy or even bored crowd at Duckwrth’s Oct. 1 show at the Majestic Theatre. However, that was far from the case.They were under his spell. All night the audience mouthed along with their eyes locked on the stage, hypnotized. “Everyone was on the...
Daily Cardinal
Recovering alcoholic priest just using cinnamon raisin bread now
Though Father Richard has remained sober, some churchgoers worry that the switch is sacrilegious. All articles featured in The Beet are creative, satirical and/or entirely fictional pieces. They are fully intended as such and should not be taken seriously as news. It’s one of the most iconic images in Catholicism...
Daily Cardinal
Madison Plan Commission proposes zoning code modification to increase equity
A definition change in a Madison zoning code enacted to discourage student renters in residential neighborhoods could increase housing equity and choice, according to the city’s Building Inspection Division. The modification would lift a discriminatory occupancy restriction from the 1960s that aimed to protect low-density single-family neighborhoods from higher-occupancy...
Daily Cardinal
Is Andy Brandt’s hiring the beginning of the end for Tony Granato?
The Wisconsin men’s hockey coaching staff welcomed Andy Brandt to their ranks this offseason. Brandt, a former Badger himself, joined the team with coaching experience at Saint Norbert College in Green Bay. While not head coaching the Green Knights, Brandt experienced success with the program – winning a Division III national championship in 2018 and returning to the NCAA tournament in 2019 and 2022. With this experience, could Brandt be slated as the next men’s hockey head coach in Madison?
Daily Cardinal
Leonhard, Badgers begin new era with decisive win over Northwestern
The Wisconsin Badgers (3-3, 1-2) got back in the win column with a 42-7 blowout of Northwestern (1-5, 1-2) on Saturday. With plenty of Wisconsin fans populating Ryan Field in Evanston, the Badgers collected their first conference win on the strength of Graham Mertz’s career-best performance, Braelon Allen’s return to form and a trio of takeaways.
Daily Cardinal
Wisconsin continues win streak, defeats pair of Big Ten adversaries
The Wisconsin volleyball team began their three-game away series by facing Indiana on Wednesday, Oct. 5. They swept the Hoosiers, winning 25-23, 25-18 and 25-19. Sarah Franklin had a match-high 13 kills, followed by Danielle Hart who totaled 10. Wisconsin out-blocked Indiana 13-4 and grabbed their 14th-straight match win against the Hoosiers.
Daily Cardinal
Badgers tally fifth straight win, mercilessly outplay St. Thomas
The Badgers (5-1-0) faced the St. Thomas Tommies (0-2-0) on Friday and Saturday for the first time since St. Thomas moved up to Division I last season. Wisconsin demonstrated ruthless offense and strong defense, allowing only one goal across the two-game series — marking the first-ever win at home against the Tommies. Badger goalies Cami Kronish and Jane Gervais saved a total of 28 shots, and Kronish earned her second career shutout.
