WESH
St. Johns River floods parts of Brevard County as FEMA assesses damage
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The swollen St. Johns River flows north past Camp Holly, traveling up to the worst-hit part of Brevard County. The camp has been around since the 1920s and right now, its boat dock is underwater. They’re hoping that the worst part of the flooding is behind them, but that’s far from certain.
WESH
Lake Monroe crests as Sanford extends state of emergency
SANFORD, Fla. — City commissioners in Sanford met Monday night, and they heard from someone who expressed worries about not getting enough help with things like cleanup and price gouging. So the State of Emergency is being extended to Sanford and not just the county. Sanford's Riverwalk is completely...
WESH
Mayor says 75-year-old man is Orange County's first hurricane-related fatality
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings provided a Hurricane Ian recovery update Monday afternoon. Speaking from the Orange County operations center, Demings said the state of emergency in the county had been extended for seven more days. The mayor said the first hurricane-related death has been...
WESH
FEMA disaster recovery center opens in Seminole County
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Hurricane Ian may have left Florida more than a week ago, but the damage done is still impacting local families and will continue to do so for some time. Monday in Seminole County, a disaster recovery center opened its doors, providing a location offering multiple...
click orlando
Volusia County supply drive going on for Hurricane Ian flood victims
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – The Deltona Professional Firefighters Association and Volusia County Sheriff’s Office held a supply drive for victims of Hurricane Ian’s historic flooding on Monday. With a goal of collecting enough supplies to physically fill a fire truck and two sheriff’s office vehicles, the drop-off...
mynews13.com
Mims restaurant still flooded after Ian
A Brevard County restaurant remains flooded nearly two weeks after Hurricane Ian dumped several feet of water on the area. Loughman Lakeside Restaurant and Bar in Mims is flooded under several feet of water. It's been a community staple for years. Owner Jason Reichman is worried about the future. The...
fox35orlando.com
Florida man, 94, found clever way to escape attic after Hurricane Ian floodwaters trapped him inside
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - A 94-year-old Florida man had to come up with a clever way to exit his attic after floodwaters during Hurricane Ian left him trapped inside, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office. LaVerne ‘Sunshine’ Gerber, a Korean War veteran, told deputies he knew about the evacuation...
WESH
Volusia County supply drive helping residents impacted by flooding
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — On Monday, Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood and Deltona firefighters are hosting a supply drive. Supplies donated are to help residents who lost belongings and experienced damage to their homes due to Hurricane Ian. The supply drive is scheduled to take place Monday, Oct. 10...
WESH
FEMA opens disaster recovery centers in Central Florida to help Hurricane Ian victims
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Two disaster recovery centers are officially open to Hurricane Ian victims in Central Florida. The Barnett Park site in Orange County saw a long line outside the building Sunday morning as soon as the doors opened at 7 a.m. A center also opened in Osceola...
click orlando
‘Very devastating,’ Sanford homeowners’ properties still underwater
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Nearly two weeks after Hurricane Ian unleashed heavy rain and powerful winds, several Seminole County families are still trying to recover. Some Sanford residents are finding new ways to do everyday tasks since their area is still surrounded by water. Tonya Crowley lives on Missouri Avenue. Many of her neighbors must park their vehicles on the side of the road because the water is too high to drive down the street.
click orlando
‘The hurricane came and destroyed it:’ Orlo Vista residents salvage what they can after Ian’s flooding
ORLANDO, Fla. – Saturday morning, Orange County Commissioner Victoria Siplin and other volunteers from community organizations — including Winter Park NJROTC — took part in a cleanup in a number of local neighborhoods, including the Orlo Vista community. This, after floodwaters invaded homes there as a result of Hurricane Ian.
flaglerlive.com
Palm Coast Fire Department and Flagler Sheriff’s Deputies Dispatched to Help Hurricane Victims
Members of the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office and the Palm Coast Fire Department have been sent to assist recovery efforts in southwest Florida, in the areas hardest hit by Hurricane Ian. The Palm Coast Fire Department has deployed four members to southwest Florida to assist with emergency operations. Advanced...
What’s that smell? Mount Dora residents search for source of mystery stench
MOUNT DORA, Fla. — People in communities on the Lake County-Orange County line are up in arms about a foul smell they say is becoming unbearable. Some of the complaints are coming from the area near Sullivan Ranch, but no one seems to be able to say for certain where the sewage smell is coming from.
WESH
Seminole County businesses impacted by record flooding from Hurricane Ian
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — There’s construction going on in the parking lot of Sanford’s hospital. "We're going to be putting up a dam across the parking lot to prevent any future water moving toward the hospital," Seminole County Emergency Manager Alan Harris said. From the Lake Monroe...
WESH
Drivers moving through floodwaters impact Deltona homeowners
DELTONA, Fla. — Residents have recorded videos of drivers speeding through Jessamine Court and Elkcam Boulevard which is a flooded area. They said large splashes have been creating waves on the lake, pushing the water closer to their homes. It got so bad they called the city and police,...
click orlando
Osceola County considers seizing senior community after flood from Ian
KISSIMMEE, Fla. – The Good Samaritan Society in Kissimmee Village was still taped off on Friday because of the amount of standing water after Hurricane Ian. Osceola County manager, Don Fisher, said the senior living community is in a floodway and that they’ve seen three major floods since 2006. The community was built on the banks of Shingle Creek.
volusia.org
Ian Update 52: Disaster Survivor Assistance and Disaster-SNAP
Staff from FEMA’s Disaster Survivor Assistance (DSA) program are now traveling throughout Volusia County to offer help in applying for FEMA assistance and answer questions about the process. Residents may receive support from DSA staff at their residence, work, shelter, hotel, or other places the household is residing. While not permitted to enter a home, staff may assist outside on the porch, sidewalk, driveway, or yard.
FEMA・
click orlando
