ABC30 Fresno
Draymond Green taking time away from Warriors after punch
SAN FRANCISCO -- Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green offered a public apology and announced he will step away from the team indefinitely after an altercation on Wednesday between him and Jordan Poole. "I'm going to continue to stay away, as I've been away, and continue to do work on...
Paul George 'totally fine' being Clippers' No. 2 behind Kawhi Leonard
LOS ANGELES --Paul George set aside any ego and made it clear that Kawhi Leonard is theLA Clippers' No. 1 option and that he is the second star in the All-Star duo's pecking order. As they enter their fourth season together with championship expectations, George was asked if there are...
2022-23 NBA betting preview: The case for the Lakers under 44.5 wins
The 2022-23 season is quickly approaching and our betting experts have got you covered. Over the next two weeks we are taking a look at how to approach some of the top teams in league and giving out some futures best bets before the season tips off. Sports Betting Insider...
Sources: Lakers GM Rob Pelinka gets extension through 2026
EL SEGUNDO, Calif. -- As the Los Angeles Lakers attempt to integrate a new coach, rebound from one of the most disappointing seasons in franchise history and maximize what's left inLeBron James' brilliant career, they have reaffirmed their faith in Rob Pelinka to lead the franchise through it. Pelinka, the...
49ers CB Emmanuel Moseley feared to have torn left ACL
CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The San Francisco 49ers have become all too accustomed to the oddly specific situation they found themselves in as they departed Charlotte on Sunday night. The Niners had just dispatched the Panthers 37-15 to get to 3-2 but headed to the Greenbrier Resort in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia, for a week of practice with mixed emotions. That's because they had just watched four key players limp away from the Bank of America Stadium artificial turf with myriad injuries.
Raiders' Davante Adams, Giants outfielder Joc Pederson were high school wide receiver teammates
LAS VEGAS -- It truly is, with apologies to Charles Dickens, a tale of two locker rooms. Or a baseball clubhouse and a football locker room. Because in the San Francisco Giants' inner sanctum, the story of All-Star outfielder Joc Pederson being ahead of Las Vegas Raiders All-Pro receiver Davante Adams on their high school football team's depth chart at wideout is well known. With a good-intentioned eye roll. Or three.
Josh McDaniels, Raiders 'all-in' on aggressive playcall late
KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Las Vegas Raiders coach Josh McDaniels defended his decision to attempt a 2-point conversion rather than kick a game-tying extra point late in the fourth quarter Monday night, a call that his players supported, as well. And they did so even as the attempt failed, with...
49ers' Emmanuel Moseley returns interception from Panthers QB Baker Mayfield for a TD
CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The San Francisco 49ers defense is making a habit of scoring points. For the second week in a row, the Niners defense came up with a pick-six with cornerback Emmanuel Moseley doing the honors this time. With 43 seconds left in the first half, Carolina Panthers quarterback...
49ers CB Moseley has torn ACL in left knee, done for season
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. -- The San Francisco 49ers got the news they expected but didn't want Monday afternoon when coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed that cornerback Emmanuel Moseley suffered a torn ACL in his left knee. Moseley's injury will require surgery that ends his season, which isn't a surprise to...
Panthers fire Matt Rhule after 1-4 start; Wilks takes over
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper said he ran out of patience with Matt Rhule’s inability to get the franchis
