ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Rafael, CA

Man arrested in San Rafael on suspicion of DUI, tossing pistol into Bay

By Bay City News
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28XfOt_0iP2L7WQ00

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (BCN) — A man suspected of driving under the influence of a narcotic and tossing a gun into the Bay was arrested in San Rafael on Wednesday, police said. San Rafael police received reports of a person driving erratically at 7:52 p.m. in the area of Point San Pedro Road and Riviera Drive.

Man dies after possible shooting, Hayward’s 10th homicide of 2022

The person’s vehicle struck a curb and witnesses said the driver abandoned the vehicle and was attempting to gain entrance to nearby residences and a school bus. Officers located and arrested Richard Harrison Hickey III, 28, previously of San Anselmo and Petaluma.

Witnesses told police that Hickey had allegedly tossed a handgun into the Bay. Divers from the Marin County Sheriff’s Office located a Glock pistol in the waters, police said.

KRON On is streaming live news now

Police allege that Hickey was found to have been driving under the influence of a drug and fentanyl was allegedly found in his vehicle along with an empty gun holster. Hickey allegedly admitted that the Glock was his, and investigators are seeing if the gun has been connected with any crimes or was stolen.

Hickey was booking into Marin County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs, carrying a loaded handgun in public, being a felon/addict in possession of a firearm, and possession of a narcotic and drug paraphernalia.

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTVU FOX 2

Failed Santa Rosa dispensary robbery leads to arrest of Oakland man

SANTA ROSA, Calif. - Santa Rosa police arrested a man from Oakland on Saturday for allegedly robbing a marijuana dispensary and ramming the car of an employee who tried stopping him. Authorities are looking for another suspect who may have been involved. Officers were dispatched at 7:30 a.m. to a...
SANTA ROSA, CA
crimevoice.com

Santa Rosa Man Arrested for Narcotics Trafficking & Unlawful Firearm Possession

Originally Published By: Santa Rosa Police Department Facebook Page. “In June of 2022, detectives from the Santa Rosa Police Department’s Narcotics Team initiated an investigation into narcotics trafficking by a male subject who resided in both Santa Rosa and Lake County. During the investigation, Narcotics Detective identified Andreas Guzman-Loya (a 25-year-old male), as selling large amounts of methamphetamine in the City of Santa Rosa and surrounding Sonoma County areas. Guzman-Loya resides in the 1400-block of S. Wright Rd in Santa Rosa and in the 3200-block of 12th St in Clearlake. Detectives identified a third residence that Guzman-Loya was utilizing to aid in his drug trafficking organization, 2700-block of Stony Point Rd in Santa Rosa.On Monday, September 26th, 2022, at 9:40 am, detectives and officers from SRPD contacted Guzman-Loya during a traffic stop on Mark West Springs and Old Redwood Highway, in Santa Rosa. Guzman-Loya was accompanied by his wife and small child and a second male subject inside the vehicle. All subjects were detained, and three subsequent search warrants were served at Guzman-Loya’s known residences.
SANTA ROSA, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Solano County Motorcyclist Fatality Third Death in Several Days

Motorcyclist Collides With Tractor-Trailer on Lake Herman Road. A motorcyclist fatality following a head-on crash with a tractor-trailer occurred on October 8, following two other Solano County deaths on October 5. The motorcyclist who died in the collision was identified by the Solano County Coroner’s Office as Blake Webber, a Benicia resident, age 23. Authorities with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported that the motorcyclist was speeding along Lake Herman Road, missed negotiating a curve, and passed into the lane going westbound where it collided with the tractor-trailer around 11:15 a.m.
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Petaluma, CA
City
San Pedro, CA
City
San Rafael, CA
City
Hayward, CA
San Rafael, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Anselmo, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
KRON4 News

Oakland PD seizes firearms, narcotics supply after house shooting

OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — Oakland police seized a cache of firearms and narcotics after responding to a shooting inside a residence on Martin Luther King Jr. Way. Shortly after 7:30 p.m. Sunday, officers arrived to the 3100 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Way where they located one victim with gunshot wounds. Officers provided medical […]
OAKLAND, CA
NBC Bay Area

Shots Fired at Oakland Sideshow: Police

Oakland police responded to a sideshow that turned violent early Sunday morning. The incident happened shortly before 3 a.m. on 42nd Avenue. The sideshow stretched a few blocks from Foothill to International Boulevard. Police said they arrived to find about 50 cars getting involved. But when officers tried to shut...
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

One man dead in San Jose hit-and-run

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — San Jose saw another traffic fatality early Saturday morning, according to a tweet from San Jose Police Department. At 12:40 a.m. on Saturday, police received calls about a collision that took place in the area of Senter and Story roads. Police say a man they believed to be homeless was […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Man on bicycle struck by two cars, dies in hit-and-run

SAN JOSE, Calif. (BCN) — A man riding a bicycle died after being struck by two vehicles in San Jose Sunday early morning, according to the San Jose police department. The collision was reported at 12:40 a.m. at Senter and Story Roads. One of the drivers fled in their vehicle. KRON On is streaming news […]
SAN JOSE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui#Shooting#Nexstar Media Inc
KRON4 News

Victim dies from gunshot wound in Antioch parking lot

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — A man has died after being shot in an Antioch parking lot, according to the Antioch Police Department. At around 11:55 p.m. on Friday, police responded to a report of multiple gunshots in the 2600 block of Belmont Lane. Officers located one male victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound, […]
ANTIOCH, CA
KRON4 News

Man arrested for narcotics, firearm during parole compliance check

MENLO PARK, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Menlo Park on Friday arrested a man in connection with narcotics and firearm crimes following a parole compliance check. Artemio Sepulveda, 25, of Menlo Park, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a large capacity magazine, carrying a loaded handgun […]
MENLO PARK, CA
CBS San Francisco

Video: Burglary suspects roam San Francisco's Marina District looking for victims

SAN FRANCISCO -- Marina District resident John Carter first noticed his motorcycle went missing as he was leaving for work. So he took matters into his own hands, seeking out surveillance video from neighboring homes.The first sign of trouble appeared on a camera just after midnight last Wednesday, October 5. It showed someone wearing a motorcycle helmet riding an electric scooter on Divisadero across the street from his home. That person re-appears about 10 minutes later riding his stolen motorcycle. Shortly after that, an SUV pulls up and picks up the scooter, which was dumped after the first person hot-wired the motorcycle.Carter...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRON4 News

Dump truck driver dies from possible medical emergency in Fremont

FREMONT, Calif. (BCN) — The driver of dump truck died Monday morning from a possible medical emergency just off northbound Interstate Highway 880 in Fremont, a California Highway Patrol spokesperson said. A passerby called 911 at 10:16 a.m. to report a dump truck on the right-hand shoulder of the Alvarado Boulevard on-ramp to northbound Highway […]
FREMONT, CA
SFist

Shooting Outside UC Berkeley Dorms Leaves One Dead, Four Injured

There was a shooting early Saturday, following a busy Friday night of frat parties and activity on and off the UC Berkeley campus, that left four people injured and one dead — none of whom were students or affiliated with the school. The shooting took place outside the Unit...
BERKELEY, CA
KRON4 News

Oakland sees several sideshows overnight

OAKLAND, Calif (KRON) — Oakland was rife with illegal sideshow activity on Saturday night, according to a statement from the Oakland Police Department. The first sideshow took place in the area of the Northbound Hegenberger offramp and northbound Interstate 80. This incident drew around 90 vehicles, and participants pointed lasers at officers while setting off […]
OAKLAND, CA
eastcountytoday.net

18-Year-Old Shot and Killed in Antioch

On October 8, at approximately 11:55 PM, Antioch police officers responded to the report of gunshots in the 2600 block of Belmont Lane off of Buchanan Road in the city of Antioch. Numerous officers responded to the scene. When officers arrived, they located one male victim in the parking lot...
ANTIOCH, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

46K+
Followers
15K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy