Here are the key 2022 general election dates Arizona voters need to know
PHOENIX – Fall isn’t just pumpkin spice season or spooky season, it’s voting season. The midterm general election takes place on Nov. 8. Arizona voters will elect a new governor, secretary of state and attorney general and decide whether the current superintendent of public instruction, treasurer and one U.S. senator and will stay in office or be replaced.
Arizona GOP secretary of state candidate Mark Finchem explains prior use of early voting
PHOENIX – State Rep. Mark Finchem, the Republican nominee for Arizona secretary of state, said Thursday his concerns about mail-in voting are recent, which is why he regularly cast early ballots until this year. Finchem was called out earlier this week for statements he made last month during a...
Shipping containers wait in Arizona community before going to border
SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (AP) — Some residents of Whetstone, just north of Sierra Vista, are not too keen that their community is being used as a staging area for shipping containers being used as barriers at the Mexico border. The Sierra Vista Herald/Review reports some locals find the containers...
Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Oct. 7-9
PHOENIX — Arizona candidates for governor appeared on “Face the Nation” Sunday morning to talk top topics, the Rage Against the Machine show was canceled and four people were arrested after migrants were found in a cattle trailer. Here are some of the biggest stories that headlined...
GOP Rep. Liz Cheney says election deniers are ‘dangerous’ for the state of Arizona
PHOENIX — Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, a Republican in Congress who opposes Donald Trump, said that any election deniers on Arizona’s election ballot are “dangerous” for the state. Cheney, the vice chair of the Jan. 6 committee, is in Arizona on Wednesday for the governor and...
Phoenix gas prices expected to fall and stay under June record highs
PHOENIX — Gas prices in metro Phoenix have creeped up to $5.02 per gallon as of Friday, per AAA, but are expected to see a decline over the coming weeks. The rise in prices was attributed to refinery issues in California, according to Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.
Watch: Arizona Attorney General candidates Kris Mayes, Abe Hamadeh debate
PHOENIX — Arizona Attorney General candidates Kris Mayes and Abe Hamadeh are faced off in a debate Wednesday night. Mayes, the Democratic candidate, was the Arizona Corporation Commissioner from 2003-10 before becoming a senior sustainability scientist and professor at Arizona State University’s School of Global Sustainability. Here’s her...
AG Mark Brnovich, Gov. Doug Ducey at odds over Arizona abortion restrictions
PHOENIX – Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich and Gov. Doug Ducey are at odds over how restrictive the state’s abortion laws should be. Brnovich’s office has been in court defending a near-total abortion ban that originated in 1864 (Section 13-3603 of the Arizona Revised Statues) and was successful in getting a judge to lift an injunction against the law last week.
Arizona GOP leaders push Hobbs to reject referendum blocking school voucher expansion
PHOENIX – Arizona Republican leaders are pushing Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs to quickly reject the ballot initiative effort that’s keeping their signature school voucher expansion law from going into effect. Arizona Senate President Karen Fann and Gov. Doug Ducey accused Hobbs, who is running for governor,...
Arizona woman accused of fatally shooting husband, young son
KAIBETO (AP) — A northern Arizona woman is facing federal charges in the shooting deaths of her husband and young son last week, according to authorities. The FBI said 28-year-old Lydia Carol King is being held on suspicion of two counts of first-degree murder. According to a federal indictment,...
Planned Parenthood seeks stay of ruling that bans most abortions in Arizona
PHOENIX (AP) — When an Arizona judge ruled last week that prosecutors can resume enforcing a near-total ban on abortion that dates to the Civil War, it fell to the staff at Camelback Family Planning to break the news to the women scheduled for appointments in the coming weeks.
Libertarian group sues to block student debt cancellation
A libertarian group in California filed a legal challenge to President Joe Biden’s plan for student debt cancellation on Tuesday, calling it an illegal overreach that would increase state tax burdens for some Americans who get their debt forgiven. The lawsuit, believed to be the first targeting Biden’s plan,...
DART asteroid deflection mission had all eyes on planetary defense
All eyes were on the skies Monday, as a tiny spacecraft launched from earth last November attempted to deflect an asteroid from its orbital position around a parent body. The asteroid is a small binary asteroid discovered here in Arizona back in 1996 at the Spacewatch telescope in southern Arizona.
Arizona officials react to enforcement of near-total abortion ban
PHOENIX — An Arizona judge ruled Friday the state can enforce a near-total ban on abortions that has been blocked for nearly 50 years. Politicians from both sides of the aisle as well as a healthcare clinic spoke out on the ground-shaking ruling. Senator Mark Kelly gave his thoughts...
Ian swamps southwest Florida, trapping people in homes
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S., swamped southwest Florida on Wednesday, turning streets into rivers, knocking out power to 2 million people and threatening catastrophic damage further inland. A coastal sheriff’s office reported that it was getting...
Drought in Western US heats up as a Senate campaign issue
RENO, Nev. (AP) — In a midterm campaign season dominated by inflation, abortion and crime, there’s another issue that is becoming more urgent in Western states: drought. The topic of water historically has played little to no role in campaign ads in much of the region, but funding to fight drought is coming up now in door-knocking campaigns and is on the long list of talking points that advocacy groups are using to rally voters in two states with vulnerable Democratic incumbents and looming water cuts: Nevada and Arizona.
These 3 metro Phoenix restaurants lauded by New York Times on 2022 list
PHOENIX – A diverse serving of four Arizona restaurants, including three in the Valley, had dining experts from The New York Times licking their chops this year. Bacanora and Kabob Grill N’ Go in Phoenix, Thaily’s in Chandler and Tito & Pep in Tucson landed on The Restaurant List 2022, which was published Monday.
Phoenix man accused of trying to ram into Border Patrol agent’s vehicle
PHOENIX – A Phoenix man was arrested for allegedly trying to drive into a Border Patrol agent’s vehicle in southern Arizona last week, authorities said. The agent wanted to conduct an immigration inspection on a vehicle driven by Jerome Wagner near Douglas on Wednesday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona said in a press release Tuesday.
Arizona Legislature won’t defend law limiting police filming
PHOENIX (AP) — The Republican leaders of the Arizona Legislature will not try to defend a new law limiting up-close filming of police that has been blocked by a federal judge, a decision that essentially ends the fight over the contentious proposal. Senate President Karen Fann and House Speaker...
Arizona GOP candidates appeal court ruling against hand counts
PHOENIX (AP) — The Republican candidates for Arizona governor and secretary of state on Wednesday appealed a federal judge’s ruling that threw out a lawsuit they filed seeking to require the hand-counting of ballots in November’s election. Lawyers representing governor candidate Kari Lake and secretary of state...
