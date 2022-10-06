Looking ahead to Michigan football and Penn State on Saturday, here are four thoughts on the Wolverines and the Nittany Lions. This Saturday on October 15th the Wolverines of Michigan football will get their first real test of the season, as 10th-ranked Penn State comes into town. Both teams are looking to keep their undefeated season alive and stay in the three-way race for first in the Big Ten East standings.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 10 HOURS AGO