Football: Five takeaways from then-No. 3 Ohio State’s 49-20 win over Michigan StateThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
4 Great Pizza Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State defeats No. 13 Penn State, Northwestern in weekend matchesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: ‘Hopefully more touchdowns come’: Harrison catches 3 TDs, rewrites Buckeyes’ record books in 49-20 win at Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Swimming and Diving: Holty hopes to inspire students to be themselves, speaks on queer student-athlete experienceThe LanternBeavercreek, OH
What to expect from Michigan Football and Penn State
Looking ahead to Michigan football and Penn State on Saturday, here are four thoughts on the Wolverines and the Nittany Lions. This Saturday on October 15th the Wolverines of Michigan football will get their first real test of the season, as 10th-ranked Penn State comes into town. Both teams are looking to keep their undefeated season alive and stay in the three-way race for first in the Big Ten East standings.
College Football World Reacts To Ohio State Cheerleader Video
Ohio State is dominant both in football and in cheerleading. The Buckeyes improved to 6-0 on the season with Saturday afternoon's blowout win over Michigan State. Ohio State is looking like arguably the favorite for the national championship through the season's first 1.5 months. Off the field, the Buckeyes' cheerleaders...
Urban Meyer Sends Clear Message After Ohio State's Blowout Win
Urban Meyer is out of the coaching game, but he clearly misses it. When Meyer was the head coach at Ohio State he would send out a weekly message after every Buckeyes' win. He isn't stopping now. Ohio State dominated Michigan State 49-20 on Saturday night in East Lansing. Meyer...
Ohio State Will Be Without 2 Key Offensive Pieces Today
The Ohio State Buckeyes will be missing two key playmakers this Saturday against the Michigan State Spartans. Wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba and running back Miyan Williams have been ruled out. Smith-Njigba has been out for a while due to a hamstring injury. He last played on Sept. 17 against Toledo.
Urban Meyer Reveals Team He Would Bet On Making College Football Playoff
On this Saturday's edition of Fox Sports' Big Noon Kickoff, each member revealed their lock to make the College Football Playoff. Brady Quinn kicked this discussion off by raving about Ohio State. He then passed the baton over to former Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer. Though it won't surprise anyone,...
College football rankings: Ohio State tightens grip on No. 1
The Ohio State Buckeyes are the best team in the country. Both Georgia and Alabama, previous No. 1s here, have displayed flaws against teams who just aren’t talented enough to exploit them. Georgia needed a big fourth quarter to make a 42-10 victory over Auburn look more impressive than...
Michigan vs. Indiana: Mark Cuban trolls Wolverines, buys GoBlue.com to use for Indiana NIL store
Indiana faces off with No. 4 Michigan in Bloomington today, and IU alum Mark Cuban wanted to do some trolling ahead of the matchup. Cuban joined Big Noon Kickoff and expressed his fandom for the Hoosiers, but also said he dove into a business venture. “You guys know I’m a...
Student gives up full-ride at Iowa State to become a Buckeye on a pinch of salt
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Getting a full-ride scholarship is something every college student dreams of, especially if it’s in your home state. Adam Baccam, a civil engineering major at Iowa State, gave it all up to come to Ohio State. Why? For a pinch of salt. Baccam visited Columbus after a friend at his church […]
Homecoming history at Ohio State: Two women crowned royalty
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As Ohio State University celebrated The ‘Shoe’s 100th birthday, the Buckeye community witnessed another milestone: Two women were crowned homecoming royalty. Both Shayna Kling, a fourth-year psychology student, and Kelsey Lowman, a fifth-year in political science and women’s gender and sexuality studies, accepted the student-nominated designation in awe while donning scarlet […]
New restaurant set to open in former bakery building
Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. Jason Cooper first became acquainted with Manchester about four or five years ago, when he purchased a rental property in the village. As he came and went, he began to enjoy the uniqueness and the small town feel of the community.
Comments / 0