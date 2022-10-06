ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

What to expect from Michigan Football and Penn State

Looking ahead to Michigan football and Penn State on Saturday, here are four thoughts on the Wolverines and the Nittany Lions. This Saturday on October 15th the Wolverines of Michigan football will get their first real test of the season, as 10th-ranked Penn State comes into town. Both teams are looking to keep their undefeated season alive and stay in the three-way race for first in the Big Ten East standings.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Ohio State Cheerleader Video

Ohio State is dominant both in football and in cheerleading. The Buckeyes improved to 6-0 on the season with Saturday afternoon's blowout win over Michigan State. Ohio State is looking like arguably the favorite for the national championship through the season's first 1.5 months. Off the field, the Buckeyes' cheerleaders...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Ohio State Will Be Without 2 Key Offensive Pieces Today

The Ohio State Buckeyes will be missing two key playmakers this Saturday against the Michigan State Spartans. Wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba and running back Miyan Williams have been ruled out. Smith-Njigba has been out for a while due to a hamstring injury. He last played on Sept. 17 against Toledo.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Columbus, OH
Football
East Lansing, MI
Football
Local
Michigan Football
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Columbus, OH
College Sports
Local
Ohio College Sports
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
City
East Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
East Lansing, MI
College Sports
Local
Michigan College Sports
East Lansing, MI
Sports
FOX Sports

College football rankings: Ohio State tightens grip on No. 1

The Ohio State Buckeyes are the best team in the country. Both Georgia and Alabama, previous No. 1s here, have displayed flaws against teams who just aren’t talented enough to exploit them. Georgia needed a big fourth quarter to make a 42-10 victory over Auburn look more impressive than...
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State Football#American Football#College Football#Spartans
NBC4 Columbus

Homecoming history at Ohio State: Two women crowned royalty

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As Ohio State University celebrated The ‘Shoe’s 100th birthday, the Buckeye community witnessed another milestone: Two women were crowned homecoming royalty. Both Shayna Kling, a fourth-year psychology student, and Kelsey Lowman, a fifth-year in political science and women’s gender and sexuality studies, accepted the student-nominated designation in awe while donning scarlet […]
COLUMBUS, OH
themanchestermirror.com

New restaurant set to open in former bakery building

Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. Jason Cooper first became acquainted with Manchester about four or five years ago, when he purchased a rental property in the village. As he came and went, he began to enjoy the uniqueness and the small town feel of the community.
MANCHESTER, MI
FanSided

FanSided

290K+
Followers
549K+
Post
145M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy