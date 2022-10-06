Sasse confirms he will resign from Senate to become University of Florida president

Two of the country’s top House Republicans were in Toledo on Monday to campaign for candidate J.R. Majewski, calling Ohio’s 9th District seat a key to taking back a GOP majority in Congress. Mr. Majewski was joined by U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan (R., Urbana) and National Republican Congressional Committee chairman and U.S. Rep. Tom Emmer (R., Minn.) for a fund-raiser at the Toledo Club. The private event was closed to the media, but all three spoke to The Blade before the event. Ohio’s 9th District seat, held for nearly 40 years by Toledo Democrat Marcy Kaptur, would be a major pickup for the GOP in the midterm elections. Mr. Emmer was confident in the party’s ability not only to take back the majority but also to do it with the help of Mr. Majewski. “I think a whole new group of Republicans is going to come in ... because we will win the majority back. The question is by how many seats,” Mr. Emmer said. “J.R. in this seat, I think, is key because you’ve got a seat that Democrats theoretically, even though it was different before the redistricting, have held for decades.”

TOLEDO, OH ・ 4 MINUTES AGO