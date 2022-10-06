Read full article on original website
Related
Popculture
'House of the Dragon' Rotten Tomatoes Rating: Where It Currently Stands
House of the Dragon had a strong start with critics and fans, and it only seems to be getting stronger. At the time of this writing just before the premiere of Episode 8, the show has has an 86 percent positive score among critics on Rotten Tomatoes, and an 83 percent positive score among fans. With a few more weeks to go it seems all but certain that Season 1 will end on a high note.
Popculture
'SNL' Fan-Favorites Return After Not Appearing on Season Premiere
This week's new episode of Saturday Night Live featured the return of the digital shorts team "Please Don't Destroy" at last. Ben Marshall, John Higgins and Martin Herlihy were absent from the SNL Season 48 premiere last weekend, so some fans feared they would be sparse this season. They turned up for a pre-recorded sketch with this week's host Brendan Gleeson.
Popculture
'The Crown' Already Catching Heat for Upcoming Princess Diana Scene
The Crown producers have been heavily criticized for portraying Princess Diana's controversial Panorama interview against Prince William's wishes. Several critics are outraged about Netflix's plans to reenact Diana's 1995 interview, which drew more than 20 million viewers, with journalist Martin Bashir for the show's fifth season. There are claims that it is a low point for the drama, which has already been accused of fabricating scenes and distorting facts to discredit the Royal Family, reported Daily Mail.
Popculture
Major NBC Show Could Be Canceled, Report Says
NBC revived Who Do You Think You Are? over the summer, with the first episodes since 2018 airing in July and August. Fans of the show hoping it would return next year will have to face some bad news. The peacock network is not working on another season, Deadline reported on Monday.
RELATED PEOPLE
Popculture
Netflix Releases Second New Jeffrey Dahmer Show, and It Instantly Hits the Top 10
Netflix released a second Jeffrey Dahmer project, Conversations With a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes, on Oct. 7. The three-part documentary series instantly shot up to number two on Netflix's Top 10 shows in the U.S., behind only Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Ryan Murphy's dramatization of Dahmer's crimes. The new series is the latest in documentary filmmaker Joe Berlinger's Conversations series, which previously covered John Wayne Gacy and Ted Bundy.
Popculture
Lizzo Channeled Will Smith With Her Response to Kanye West's Weight Jabs
Lizzo is clapping back at Kanye West, aka Ye's message about her body image. The 34-year-old singer and flutist had a lot to say during her performance in Toronto, Canada on Oct.7. Ye called for attacks on Lizzo's weight, saying it's a "genocide of the Black race." The songstress snapped back on stage, saying: 'I feel like everybody in America got my motherf–king name in [their] motherf–king mouth for no motherf–-king reason." Lizzo continued during a pause in her set, adding, "I'm minding my fat, black, beautiful business." The crowd clapped and cheered as she spoke up for herself, though she didn't name Ye. Lizzo, borm Melissa Jefferson, then joked to the crowd, asking, "Can I stay here [in Canada? Who can I marry for that dual citizenship?"
Popculture
Rapper Reveals His Girlfriend Is Pregnant With Twins
N-Dubz star Fazer is in for double the amount of cute! The 35-year-old rapper, real name Richard Rawson, is about to be a dad of three, with Fazer recently sharing the exciting news that his girlfriend Ashley Havelin is pregnant with twins. The little ones on the way will be the couple's second and third children, Fazer and Havelin having welcomed daughter Ava Rose back in 2013.
Popculture
'America's Got Talent' Spinoff With Host Terry Crews Coming to NBC
Terry Crews' hosting gig on America's Got Talent will continue. NBC has announced a brand new spinoff of the popular reality competition series, with executive producers Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, and Howie Mandel tapped for the judging panel. America's Got Talent: All-Stars production will begin Oct. 2022, TV Line reports. Per an official description, the show is "a new extension of the powerhouse hit series featuring winners, finalists, fan favorites and viral sensations from previous seasons of America's Got Talent and Got Talent franchises around the world." The most popular and memorable contestants who are considered to be the best of the best "will return to the stage to showcase their talent in hopes of being crowned the first-ever winner of "AGT: All-Stars,"" a press release notes.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Popculture
Lisa Ling Shows Support for Meghan Markle After Headline-Grabbing 'Archetypes' Podcast Appearance
CNN host Lisa Ling was a guest on this week's new episode of the Archetypes podcast with Meghan Markle, and as their conversation caught the internet's eye, she posted some praise for Markle on Instagram. Ling shared a photo of herself and Markle together with a handful of compliments for the Duchess of Sussex. After they discussed racism and sexism against women of Asian descent, the podcast went somewhat viral.
Popculture
Amelia Hamlin Shaves Eyebrows in Wake of Scott Disick Breakup
Amelia Gray Hamlin, the daughter of actors Harry Hamlin and Lisa Rinna, shaved off her eyebrows for a new photoshoot. The 21-year-old model ditched her eyebrows over a year after her breakup with Scott Disick. She also followed the blonde eyebrow trend last fall. "[Hamlin] takes it to the next...
Popculture
Has '90 Day Fiance' Favorite Big Ed Already Scuttled His Latest Chance at Love?
Big Ed is one of the many standouts from the 90 Day Fiance franchise, but he likely thought he'd finally found love before agreeing to return in Happily Ever After? on TLC. His relationship with Liz seemed to be on easy street, with plenty of romance to spare. According to...
Popculture
'The Big Bang Theory' Star Johnny Galecki Reveals Kaley Cuoco's Cunning First Attempt at Flirting With Him
The Big Bang Theory co-stars Johnny Galecki and Kaley Cuoco opened up about their past relationship in a new book — The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series — and in one portion Galecki reveals Cuoco's cunning first attempt at flirting with him. In an excerpt published by the NY Post, author Jessica Radloff spills the beans, writing, "She tried to have him come over in the middle of the night to kill a bug."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Popculture
'Game of Thrones': Lena Headey Just Married an 'Ozark' Actor
Wedding bells were ringing for Lena Headey last week. The Game of Thrones alum reportedly tied the knot with Ozark star Marc Menchaca in a romantic private ceremony at a vineyard in Puglia, Italy on Thursday, Oct. 6. The couple has been romantically linked since 2020. For her special day,...
Popculture
Why Jimmy Kimmel's Audience Kept Booing Mila Kunis
Mila Kunis received a rousing unwelcome from Jimmy Kimmel Live!'s special Brooklyn audience during a recent appearance on the show. The Ukrainian-born actress was in the studio promoting her new Netflix thriller, Luckiest Girl Alive. She recounted a humorous story about an almost wardrobe mishap where she had to wear children's leggings modified into underwear because she did not have a bra or underwear to pair with a transparent dress. As Kimmel usually tapes his show in Los Angeles, he told Kunis, "You seem like you could be a New Yorker, but you're not a New Yorker, right?" A person in the crowd booed the 39-year-old as she began to answer, to which she responded, "What? Who booed?" She played it off with Kimmel, joking, "What's wrong with your audience? Very New York of you, very New York."
Popculture
Draco Malfoy Actor Tom Felton Recently Reunited With His 'Harry Potter' Dad Jason Isaacs
Harry Potter fans were treated to another cast reunion last month on Instagram. Former stars Tom Felton and Jason Isaacs met up in London, where Felton was starring in a play on the West End. When Isaacs came out to see the show, he raved about Felton and congratulated him on a great performance.
Popculture
Hailey Bieber's Apparent New Fashion Trend is Sparking Backlash for Familiar Reasons
Hailey Bieber is facing backlash for sharing a TikTok of her "new" "brownie glazed lips" look. After debuting her video, Bieber popularized the phrase, bringing her social media-famous "glazed donut" nail trend to the lips. The Rhode founder shared a mirror selfie TikTok video on Aug. 24, highlighting her glossy lips outlined in a shade of brown. She credited the look's execution to her L.A.-based makeup artist, Leah Darcy, who reposted the video on her Instagram account. The brownie glazed lips technique involves the supposedly novel method of lining the lips with brown eyeliner and then top-coating them with lip gloss.
Popculture
Another 'Bachelor' Baby Is on the Way
The Bachelor alum Caila Quinn is expecting her first child with her husband, Nick Burrello. Quinn spoke about the exciting news with Us Weekly and shared that she is a little over three months along. The former reality TV star wed her husband in May 2021 in Sarasota, Florida. Quinn...
Popculture
Tia Mowry Divorce: Cory Hardrict Responds to Cheating Rumors
As fans of Tia Mowry try to grapple with her filing paperwork to end her 14-year marriage from actor Cory Hardrict, the All American star is shooting down speculation that infidelity is the cause of their split. News broke that the Sister, Sister alum filed to divorce Hardrict on Oct. 4, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason behind the and requested joint physical and legal custody of the couple's two children – Cree, 11; and Cairo, 4. Hours after the news hit the net, the actres opened up about the couple's split that same day underneath a throwback photo of the duo on her Instagram account. While she hasn't noted the reason for the split, Hardrict says he didn't cheat.
Comments / 0