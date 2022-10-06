Mila Kunis received a rousing unwelcome from Jimmy Kimmel Live!'s special Brooklyn audience during a recent appearance on the show. The Ukrainian-born actress was in the studio promoting her new Netflix thriller, Luckiest Girl Alive. She recounted a humorous story about an almost wardrobe mishap where she had to wear children's leggings modified into underwear because she did not have a bra or underwear to pair with a transparent dress. As Kimmel usually tapes his show in Los Angeles, he told Kunis, "You seem like you could be a New Yorker, but you're not a New Yorker, right?" A person in the crowd booed the 39-year-old as she began to answer, to which she responded, "What? Who booed?" She played it off with Kimmel, joking, "What's wrong with your audience? Very New York of you, very New York."

