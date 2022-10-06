Art walk set for Friday in downtown Pocatello

Please plan to join us in Historic Downtown Pocatello on Friday, from 5 to 8 p.m. for First Friday Art Walk. Come for a charming evening stroll through our shops and galleries featuring local and regional art, music, food, fashion, fall home decor and more. Plan to stay downtown for a delicious dinner, drinks, dancing and live music.

The Benton Connection Trail is now open to the public. Join us for the ribbon cutting by the Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber Chiefs on Friday during art walk. There will be music, food trucks and fun activities and events on the corner of East Benton Street and South Second Avenue.

Pocatello Art Center, 444 N. Main St., will be hosting the ISU Craft Shop, celebrating their 50th anniversary with an exceptional show including work from over 30 artists now on display. In addition, wood pieces created by members of the NKA Organization at ISU will be featured in the gallery cabinets. They will also be on location doing “hands-on work.”

The Downtown Pocatello Pavilion, 420 N. Main St., will host Pocatello’s Mystic Market from 5 to 9 p.m. Healers, energy and Tarot readers, artists, creators, food trucks, music and more!!

The Elwen Cottage, 334 N. Main St., will be showing Amazing Pens by Steve.

The Grecian Key Restaurant, 314 N. Main St., will host live music by Ray. Enjoy a delicious dinner and live music.

Enchantments, 233 N. Main St., will be featuring aura photos, Tarot readers and intuitive readers.

Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St., will be hosting Bunzow Glass and Stacy Barker of Barking House Studio.

Ty’s Tattoo’s, 201 N. Main St., will be opening for their first art walk with artwork on display.

Poky Dot Boutique, 141 N. Main St., will be showing handmade local items.

Main Street Mercantile & Antiques, 134 N. Main St., will host jeweler Olivia McKay. Stop by and celebrate their 11th anniversary.

Cottonwood Junction, 141 N. Main St., will be showing a variety of artwork and furniture.

Old Town Alley Outdoor Gallery, behind the 100 block of North Main Street, stroll through and experience the amazing talent in our community.

The Firehouse Gallery, 210 N. Arthur Ave. (across from the PHS gym), will be welcoming guests. Be sure to stop in.

Pocatello Flooring, 123 N. Main St., will be open. Be sure to check out their special on in-stock flooring.

Cherub Capers Creations, 308 W. Center St., will be featuring vintage and new autumn décor.

The Shady Lady, Too “ArtiQues” at 315 W. Center St. will be featuring various art. Ron Lewis will be presenting the 3rd series of paintings of “Local Iconic Characters of Pocatello.”

Gate City Coffee, 320 W. Center St., will be open selling hot and cold beverages and treats until 9 p.m.

Deckadence, 326 W. Center St., is hosting Ash Elliott and her mixed medium creations.

Brick 243, 243 W. Center St., will be open and serving delicious food and beverages during and after art walk.

Kanda’s & Company, 159 S. Main St., will be hosting singer Lynette Neifert performing throughout the evening. Stop by and see their vintage art and antiques.

Station Square, 200 S. Main St., is hosting a variety of local artisans and food makers. Stop by and experience the festive environment.

DNH Studios, Station Square Suite G, will be open and invites you to stop in.

Off the Rails Brewery, 228 S. Main St., will be open until 10:30 pm. Live music and art.

Mind Your Body, 234 S. Main St., will be hosting another Ukrainian fundraiser with crafts and foods by Lena Contor. Great evening of dance demos and mini massage times.

The Yellowstone Restaurant, 230 W. Bonneville St., is hosting Salty Sister by Jessica Sampson.

The Union Taproom and 313 Whiskey Bar, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel, hosts Open Mic starting at 7 p.m., and The Yellowstone/313/Union Taproom have Happy Hour specials 4 to 6 p.m.

Barricade, 308 E. Center St., is hosting Naomi S. Velasquez, a textile, book, and paper artist. She is a professor of art at Idaho State University.

Craftology Company, 525 E. Center St., will be hosting Free Craft Friday during Art Walk.

Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave., will be hosting artist and painter Alex Hartwig. Swing Dance Lesson from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. Music until midnight. Cost is $5 per person for lessons.

14th Annual Haunted History Walking Tours will begin Friday and continue every Friday and Saturday during October. Visit four haunted buildings in Historic Downtown Pocatello. Go inside and learn more about the history of the buildings, and experience for yourself the charm and haunts inside! Tickets must be purchased in advance and are available at www.historicdowntownpocatello.com. Click on Events to view available dates and times.

For more information about all the exciting events coming up in Historic Downtown Pocatello, please visit www.historicdowntownpocatello.com.