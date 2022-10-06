ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

The Hollywood Gossip

Kody Brown: My Family Sucks So Much! We're Setting a Horrible Example!

Kody Brown is not in a good place at the moment. At least not based on what we’re seeing via our television screens. On the latest episode of Sister Wives, the self-centered father of 18 threw himself a pity party, focusing on Christine’s decision to leave him and how it affects both his self-esteem and his view of his family at large.
The Hollywood Gossip

Kanye West Posts Shocking Twitter Rant, Threatens All Jewish People

Even after all this time, even after all the crazy, dangerous and asinine stuff he has said in recent years and months, the rapper has gone ahead and proven us wrong:. He still can take us by surprise. On Friday, West completed a week that included a stop by Tucker...
The Hollywood Gossip

King Charles: Royally Pissed About New Season of The Crown?

King Charles III is sure to face a number of challenges in his first year as monarch:. He’ll be tasked with demonstrating to the world that the royal family is still a necessary and functional institution; he’ll have to work with a new prime minister to address the fears of Britons who are struggling amid rampant cost of living increases …
The Hollywood Gossip

Anna Duggar Will Never Leave Josh, Former Friend Grimly Admits

In her own eyes, Anna Duggar is happily married these days. She has not said much to the public in recent years, but she said that much loud and clear. Her husband is a disgusting monster. Josh was all of that and more long before he downloaded CSAM, and the world knew it.
The Hollywood Gossip

Kim Kardashian: Why Was She Booed At An LA Rams Game?

On Sunday, the Los Angeles Rams suffered a defeat at the hands of the Dallas Cowboys on their own turf at Sofi Stadium. And Matt Stafford and company weren’t the only ones who drew boos from the hometown crowd. Kim Kardashian attended the game along with her six-year-old son...
The Hollywood Gossip

Clare Crawley: Engaged to Someone Named Ryan Dawkins!!!!!

Clare Crawley has traded in her final rose for a diamond ring. The former Bachelorette lead revealed on Monday that she’s engaged to boyfriend Ryan Dawkins, just about a year after she ended things with her season’s winner, Dale Moss. “He has held me in my darkness, loves...
