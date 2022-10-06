Let's turn the tables here. How about "Wildlife in shock as fat men in garish plaid pants and funny little cars invade their territory.". See, it's all a matter of perspective.
The coyote was smart. it knew that the deer wouldn't come near the golfers. The coyote doesnt want a deer but it really wants a turkey.
That makes for an interesting golf game. Looks to me like the deer won that encounter. The turkeys cheered them on.
