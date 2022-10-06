ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Dr. Wendy Osefo ‘heard whisperings’ of Gizelle’s rumored Peter Thomas romance

By Evan Real
Page Six
Page Six
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2o70tm_0iP2J8Kj00

Dr. Wendy Osefo never expected any drama to result from her working relationship with Peter Thomas.

But after the “Real Housewives of Potomac” star, 38, began planning a Nigerian lounge with the restaurateur, 58, he was romantically linked to her castmate and noted frenemy Gizelle Bryant.

“You know what’s so interesting, I had heard whisperings of it. And so I was just like, ‘What is happening?’” Osefo tells Page Six exclusively, detailing her initial reaction to the gossip.

“But let the record reflect it didn’t come from me,” she asserts. “It wasn’t a me thing.”

In the trailer for “RHOP” Season 7, Candiace Dillard tells Bryant, 52, during a group dinner, “So everybody’s asking me if you’re sleeping with Peter Thomas.”

Osefo then asks in the preview, “Are you f–king him?!”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EA8Ua_0iP2J8Kj00
Dr. Wendy Osefo shares her take on Gizelle Bryant’s rumored romance with Peter Thomas in an exclusive Page Six interview.
Page Six

Thomas, who was present for the explosive scene, seemingly departs, telling the women, “I’m gonna exit on that one.”

Bryant, for her part, has denied any involvement with Thomas. “I would never date Peter Thomas, no, never,” she recently told Page Six.

She also expressed allegiance to her good pal and Thomas’ ex-wife, “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum Cynthia Bailey, adding, “When that all came up, I called her immediately to shut it down.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HoUym_0iP2J8Kj00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pWtbT_0iP2J8Kj00

However, Bryant said that Bailey, 55, now married to sportscaster Mike Hill, was unbothered by the rumors and even encouraged her to explore a relationship with Thomas — a sentiment echoed by Osefo.

“If they want to date,” the professor and political commentator tells Page Six, “they can have at it!”

Meanwhile, Osefo is thrilled for fans to get a glimpse inside her Maryland business venture with Thomas, who has found success opening eateries and nighttime establishments in Georgia, North Carolina and Florida.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fkDAG_0iP2J8Kj00
Thomas was previously married to “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum Cynthia Bailey.
WireImage

“I am so knee-deep — and when I say that, I really mean it — in my Nigerian culture and heritage. I want to do a Nigerian lounge because so many [of my favorite Nigerian] restaurants were closed due to the pandemic,” she explains.

“I want to bring it back. So this season you guys are going to watch that and see where it goes. It’s an interesting story.”

The new author shares more of her Nigerian upbringing in her recently released memoir, “Tears of My Mother.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fTJQS_0iP2J8Kj00
“RHOP” Season 7 sees Osefo working on a Nigerian lounge with Thomas.
Getty Images for Strength Of A W

“Just to think how telling my story of being a first-generation Nigerian immigrant can resonate with people from across the globe, shows how much we are all really alike, more so than we are different,” Osefo says of the tome that delves into the relationship she shares with her beloved mom, Iyom Susan Okuzu.

“I’ve just really been humbled by so much of the feedback.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31vmvw_0iP2J8Kj00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c6hQ2_0iP2J8Kj00

“The Real Housewives of Potomac” Season 7 premieres Sunday, Oct. 9, at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Comments / 1

Related
urbanbellemag.com

Sheree Whitfield Claps Back at Kandi Burruss for Shading Her Romance with Martell Holt

Kandi Burruss and Sheree Whitfield have been shading each other. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Sheree Whitfield is in an interesting place with Kandi Burruss. Kandi thought they were on great terms until she started watching the current season. She paid close attention to a certain conversation Sheree had with Marlo Hampton. They were discussing Sanya Richards-Ross’ choice to only invite Kandi and Kenya Moore to her blog photo shoot. Marlo felt like Sanya was just “clout chasing” for more social media followers. She felt like Sanya invited Kenya and Kandi only because they have the most followers out of the cast. This bothered Marlo. So she began to rip into Kandi and Kenya.
CELEBRITIES
urbanbellemag.com

Candiace Dillard Bassett Says Gizelle Bryant & Chris Bassett Have Been Flirty in Front of Her

Candiace Dillard Bassett had a nasty fallout with Gizelle Bryant. “Real Housewives of Potomac” star Candiace Dillard Bassett is expected to have another messy season. This is due to her fallout with Gizelle Bryant. As we reported, Gizelle and Candiace clashed while filming Season 7 because of accusations about Chris Bassett. Gizelle has accused Chris of acting inappropriately with her. And she thinks he crossed the line with her while Candiace was not around. Interestingly enough, Ashley Darby also had some questions about Chris in the trailer. She wondered why he sent her a DM saying she should have hung out at a hotel he was at during the wee hours of the morning.
CELEBRITIES
Black Enterprise

Candace Owens Calls Chrissy Teigen a ‘Sick, Mentally Ill Individual’ After Admitting Miscarriage Was An Abortion

Last week, model and author, Chrissy Teigen said that a miscarriage that took place two years ago while she was pregnant was actually an abortion. She revealed that information while she was speaking at a summit named “A Day of Unreasonable Conversation” on September 15 according to The Hollywood Reporter. Critics immediately went for her neck after she made that revelation. One of the loudest ones was frequent Teigen antagonist, Candace Owens, who attacked her once again on her podcast earlier this week.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
Georgia State
State
Maryland State
State
Florida State
Vibe

‘Basketball Wives’ Star Brooke Bailey’s Daughter Dead at 25

Basketball Wives star Brooke Bailey is mourning the loss of her 25-year-old daughter, Kayla, who died Sunday, Sept. 25, according to her grieving mother. “Forever my baby, Pretty Black aka Kayla Nicole Bailey ???,” Bailey, 45, captioned an Instagram carousel of snaps of her late daughter, which included gorgeous selfies, family photos and pics of Kayla as a child. “This is not a goodbye. Mommy will see you soon ??.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cynthia Bailey
Person
Wendy Osefo
Popculture

Bethenny Frankel Calls Kim Kardashian, Scott Disick 'F—ing Clowns' for Their Controversial Posts

Bethenny Frankel has no problem speaking her mind about the Kardashian Klan and their negative influence on today's culture. This time, she's giving her take on the Kim Kardashian and Scott Disick lawsuit in which they have been sued for $40 million for allegedly carrying out a fake lottery scam. The Real Housewives of New York alum commented under Page Six's Instagram post regarding the suit, announcing the "prettyyyy big lawsuit." She added: "It was also a crime to post about a luxury giveaway on the day war broke out in Ukraine," seemingly referring to when Russia invaded Ukraine in this winter. "I gotta be honest with you. You look like f–king clowns," she concluded.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Nigerian
urbanbellemag.com

Mendeecees Harris’ Baby Mama Samantha Wallace Shows Yandy Smith Some Love

Yandy Smith has clashed with Mendeecees Harris’ baby mommas. “Love And Hip Hop Atlanta” star Yandy Smith has been approached with the possibility of healing co-parenting relationships. In fact, this was discussed on the current season. However, longtime fans remember how much drama unfolded on the New York show. And for years, Yandy just couldn’t get along with Mendeecees Harris’ exes. Samantha Wallace and Erika DeShazo accused Yandy of being disrespectful. And they felt like Yandy preferred to throw her relationship with Mendeecees in their faces than get along. As for Yandy, she thought Erika and Samantha were the disrespectful ones. And she wanted them to respect her position in order to co-parent peacefully.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Kandi Burruss Cousin Has Been Shot By Co-Worker At Kandi’s Restaurant

Kandi Burruss’ cousin, Chef Melvin Jones, has been allegedly shot during a run-in at Blaze Steak and Seafood restaurant in Atlanta. According to People, there was an argument that went down at the popular hang-out that quickly turned life-threatening. Due to Kandi’s notoriety gained through years of being a powerhouse in the music industry, and […] The post Kandi Burruss Cousin Has Been Shot By Co-Worker At Kandi’s Restaurant appeared first on Reality Tea.
ATLANTA, GA
OK! Magazine

Jennifer Garner Flashes Diamond Eternity Band As John Miller Engagement Rumors Run Rampant

Jennifer Garner is putting the rumor mill into overdrive after she was spotted with her diamond eternity ring on her hand while running errands. The 13 Going on 30 star was seen in Los Angeles on Tuesday, September 20, with the flashy bling. And while the stunning jewel was on Garner's right hand, many believe the band may be from her longtime boyfriend, 44-year-old businessman John Miller.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Gossip
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Page Six

Heather and Terry Dubrow cozy up in public amid cheating rumors

Heather and Terry Dubrow are proving they’re the happiest couple on Earth. The “Real Housewives of Orange County” twosome spent Saturday at Disneyland, where they put on a united front just one day after shutting down cheating rumors. Paparazzi captured the pair smiling, hugging and holding each other throughout the Anaheim, Calif., theme park, where they were seen walking around with family and friends. At one point, Heather and Terry decided to skip out on a water ride, instead opting to stay back, converse and cuddle. Both were dressed in all-black athleisure ensembles, which Heather completed with a white windbreaker. On Friday, “Fancy Pants” quieted...
ANAHEIM, CA
bravotv.com

Tom Schwartz Makes a Jaw-Dropping Reveal About Katie Maloney in Winter House Season 2

The Vanderpump Rules cast member will stop by the Vermont house to hang with the crew this October, and he’s packed plenty of his own drama. Amid the many relationship bombshells and dramas set to go down in Season 2 of Winter House, Vanderpump Rules’ Tom Schwartz is also stopping by, and he packed up some of his own relationship baggage for the trip.
TV SERIES
TMZ.com

Lamar Odom Cheers on Daughter at First Fashion Show

There's no doubt Lamar Odom is his daughter's biggest fan ... because he pulled up to her first-ever fashion show to support her in a big way. Lamar was at 24-year-old Destiny's show at MainRo in Hollywood Saturday -- cheering her on from the audience. We're told Destiny opened the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Page Six

Page Six

147K+
Followers
17K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy