WLOS — Average gasoline prices in Asheville have risen 5.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.54 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 259 stations in Asheville. Prices in Asheville are 8.5 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 44.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has increased 18.0 cents in the last week and stands at $5.04 per gallon.

ASHEVILLE, NC ・ 22 HOURS AGO