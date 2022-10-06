Read full article on original website
Meeting set to get public input on Woodfin greenway plan
WOODFIN, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County is moving forward with plans to build a greenway in Woodfin. The project runs along Riverside Drive, from Broadway Street to Elk Mountain Road. It would add about 3 miles of greenway. The county is in the early design phase. Construction could begin...
NCDOT prepares crews and equipment for snow and ice of winter season
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Winter doesn’t officially begin until December 21, but that’s not stopping NCDOT crews from preparing their crews and equipment for the snow and ice of the season. On Monday, Buncombe County crews proactively began examining equipment, loading trucks and conducting dry runs...
Flying out of AVL? Better include time to find a parking spot in your plans
FLETCHER, N.C. (WLOS) — People looking to park their cars when they fly out of Asheville Regional Airport are struggling to find spaces and sometimes even missing flights because of how long the search took. “Oh, it’s very frustrating,” said Jim Allday, a flight nurse paramedic. “I try to...
'Overreach:' NC retail group questions Asheville's authority to ban plastic bags
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The North Carolina Retail Merchants Association is pushing back on the city of Asheville’s plans to explore an ordinance banning single-use plastic bags at the point of sale. The Asheville City Council will discuss a phased approach during a meeting Tuesday night. The first...
'Those...on the side streets are going to pay the price': Merrimon Ave. conversion begins
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Earlier this year, the city of Asheville approved a $2.5 million project known as the Merrimon Avenue Conversion. It's a "road diet" with the intention of improving mobility and increasing safety for all. On Monday, Oct. 10, the conversion that has been four years in...
Asheville school board members favor naming playground after murder victim Candace Pickens
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Asheville City Board of Education on Monday night put its support behind naming a planned park after a woman who was killed at the site in 2016. Jones Park Playground off Kimberly Avenue near Ira B. Jones Elementary School was demolished in September 2021 because of safety concerns.
Compromise needed to bring American Foundation Document display to Waynesville
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Hope remains for establishing a display of America’s foundation documents at the Haywood County Courthouse in Waynesville. But plans are at a standstill and may need amending to bring them to fruition. The display would include the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution and...
Celebratory groundbreaking held for Jackson Park Inclusive Playground Project
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Ground was broken Saturday, Oct. 8 for a brand new play park in Henderson County -- and this park is special. The Jackson Park Inclusive Playground Project will ensure children of all ability levels can play together. One county official shared with News 13...
Traffic Alert: Portion of Sweeten Creek Road closed off after gas line ruptured
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A portion of Sweeten Creek Road in south Asheville has been closed off after a gas line was ruptured and officials anticipate the road won't reopen until around 7 a.m. Tuesday morning. The Asheville Fire Department said it responded to the 2600 block of Sweeten...
Council on Aging 'day of older persons' event highlights need for resources for seniors
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — After postponing the event for a week due to weather-related concerns, the Council on Aging for Henderson County hosted its first annual International day of Older Persons event Saturday, Oct. 8. For five hours, senior citizens and other community members gathered at Guidon Brewery for...
First-ever Lovely Asheville Fall Festival celebrates preservation of nature, humanity
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A first-of-its-kind fall festival took place Sunday, Oct. 9 in downtown Asheville. The inaugural Lovely Asheville Fall Festival, or LAFF, aims to celebrate the preservation of nature, humanity and art. The event featured live music, art and poetry readings, among other activities. "We just wanted...
New restaurant offering up "comfort classics" set to take over space of former Happy Hill
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — There are new beginnings for the building that was once one of West Asheville's most beloved family-owned restaurants. The old Happy Hill Restaurant on Patton Avenue will soon become Regina's. Asheville Chef Elliott Moss, formerly with Buxton Hall BBQ, shared those details from his Instagram...
Drivers paying more as gas price average continues upward climb for the third week
WLOS — Average gasoline prices in Asheville have risen 5.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.54 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 259 stations in Asheville. Prices in Asheville are 8.5 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 44.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has increased 18.0 cents in the last week and stands at $5.04 per gallon.
'Bears will coexist if we will': Conservation a prime topic at Bears Bees & Brews Fest
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Talk of conservation filled Rabbit Rabbit Saturday, Oct. 8 as part of the second annual Bears Bees and Brews Festival in Asheville. About two dozen vendors and speakers highlighted the importance of protecting the wildlife in the mountains. Education on safely living alongside western North...
Police seek information on 3 separate reports of gunfire that took place in same area
FOREST CITY, N.C. (WLOS) — Forest City police are seeking the community's help with information related to multiple incidents of gunfire that took place in the same area in less than a month. The Forest City Police Department has responded to three reported incidents of gunfire in a span...
Metallic cat sculpture that spent time at Burning Man finds a forever home in Sylva
SYLVA, N.C. (WLOS) — A cat sculpture created across the country now has a forever home in Western North Carolina. The giant, metallic cat, made a journey to one of our mountain communities, and carries with it, an inspiring message. To say Paige Tashner loves cats is an understatement....
Henderson County schools to host multiple drive-thru flu shot clinics in October
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Henderson County Department of Public Health is partnering with Henderson County Public Schools over the next week to provide several opportunities for students, their families -- and the general public -- to easily receive the flu shot at drive-through clinics. The after-school flu...
Hundreds walk to raise awareness of Alzheimer's, critical money for research advancements
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Hundreds of people came together Saturday, Oct. 8 in Asheville to walk for a cause near and dear to so many families. The 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer's began in Pack Square Park this morning. The annual walk brings the community together to increase awareness...
Grab your spookiest costume and some sneakers for the annual Wicked Halloween 5K
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Halloween is just around the corner and one weekend event in Asheville is putting on a costumed 5K for a good cause!. The 5th Annual Wicked Halloween 5K & Fun Run, hosted by The Delaney Agency, is set to take off Oct. 22, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m., with all proceeds benefitting Asheville Humane Society.
Special Olympics NC Equestrian Tournament comes to Polk County for the first time
POLK COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — For the first time, the Tryon International Equestrian Center hosted the Special Olympics North Carolina Equestrian Tournament. From Oct. 7-9, Special Olympics athletes from across North Carolina competed in Polk County, showcasing both control and skill. Athletes took part in a variety of events, including showmanship, dressage, western riding, gymkhana races, equitation and working trails.
