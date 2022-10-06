Read full article on original website
Related
kjzz.com
Utah market president reveals why purchasing a new car isn't what it used to be in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Don't wait for end-of-year sales if you're looking to buy a new car; doing so in the current economy is not as easy as it once was. The days of manufacturers flooding dealerships with new cars are gone, pushing local dealerships to offer deals on current models to make way for the new year's inventory.
kjzz.com
Democrat faces uphill climb in unseating first-term northern Utah congressman
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Republican Congressman Blake Moore and Democratic challenger Rick Jones took the stage Monday in Utah’s first congressional district debate ahead of the general election next month. Moore, who was first elected in 2020, is asking voters for a second term in Washington, while...
Comments / 0