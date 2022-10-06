Read full article on original website
Longtime South Austin Bar Indian Roller to close
The Indian Roller will close Oct. 23. (Weston Warner/Community Impact Newspaper) The Indian Roller, a bar in South Austin, announced it will close at the end of the month. The bar will close on Oct. 23, following its Oct. 22 eighth anniversary party. The owners said they are closing the...
Starbucks now open at Barton Creek Square
A Starbucks in Lakeway is seen. Barton Creek Square recently reopened its Starbucks after closing it in 2020. (Taylor Cripe/Community Impact) Starbucks reopened at Barton Creek Square at 2901 S. Capital of Texas Hwy., Austin, in August. Starbucks closed the location in early 2020, according to a spokesperson for the company. Simon Malls and Starbucks reopened the location in August as a licensed store, meaning Simon Malls owns the store, but baristas still go through Starbucks training.
Georgetown to host several art events later this month
The city of Georgetown will host a luncheon, an art stroll, a ribbon-cutting and a festival to celebrate National Arts & Humanities Month. (Hunter Terrell/Community Impact) The city of Georgetown is celebrating National Arts & Humanities Month with several upcoming events for residents and visiting art lovers to enjoy. Lunch...
Nervous Charlie's, New York-style bagel shop, celebrates fifth anniversary
A bagel with lox is served at Nervous Charlie's. (Darcy Sprague/Community Impact) Chris Cunningham was not nervous when he and his wife, Ali White, opened Nervous Charlie’s despite his failed attempts to make bagels just days before the soft opening. “I tried to just kind of block that out...
Sharetea to open Oct. 29 in Round Rock
Sharetea will open inside a retail tenant space formerly home to Front Porch Frozen Desserts on Oct. 29. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Sharetea will open inside a retail tenant space formerly home to Front Porch Frozen Desserts on Oct. 29. Located at 3107 S. I-35, Ste. 770, Round Rock, Front Porch Frozen Desserts closed in September 2021 due to business constraints of the COVID-19 pandemic as well as health concerns of members of the family who owned and operated it. Sharetea is a Taiwan-based retailer of boba teas and offers a variety of brewed, milk and fruit teas. www.1992sharetea.com.
Four neighborhood convenience stores opening in Austin
Foxtrot will open four locations in Austin. (Rendering courtsey Magic Architecture) Foxtrot, a neighborhood convenience store, will open four locations in Austin in late 2022 and early 2023. The first location to open will be at 1804 S. First St., Austin. Co-founders Mike LaVitola and Taylor Bloom, who met in...
Austin-based dental office opening 13th location in Bee Cave
Swish Dental is opening its 13th location in Bee Cave this fall. (Grace Dickens/ Community Impact) Swish Dental was founded in 2017 and has 12 studios through the Greater Austin area. The first Bee Cave location is set to open in either late October or early November at 3944 RM 620, Bldg. 3, Ste. 140. Swish Dental offers a range of dental services, including general and family dentistry, Invisalign, teeth whitening and oral surgeries. The company was founded by Dr. Viraj Desai, who said she opened the practice to “change the way people feel about the dentist and empowerment of women in dentistry,” according to her mission statement.
Mr. Gatti's Pizza now open in Hutto
A new Mr. Gatti's Pizza offering delivery and carryout opened Oct. 3 on Ed Schmidt Boulevard. (Carson Ganong/Community Impact) A new Mr. Gatti's Pizza opened Oct. 3 at 326 Ed Schmidt Blvd., Ste. 110, Hutto. The location offers carryout and delivery services but does not have space for dining in. Mr. Gatti's is a Texas-based pizza chain with locations across the United States. 512-886-2222. www.mrgattispizza.com.
Becoming a super region: 6.7M people projected to live in the Austin-San Antonio corridor by 2030
From left, Mark Medici, San Antonio Business News publisher; Southwest Business Corporation Chair Charlie Amato; Roy Spence, chair and co-founder of the advertising agency GSD&M; and Community Impact CEO and founder John Garrett attend the ninth annual YTexas Summit. (Summer El-Shahawy/Community Impact) Nearly 1,000 business professionals and students gathered at...
Texas-inspired restaurant Industry opening second location in East Austin this fall
Industry is one of several concepts owners Cody Taylor and Harlan Scott have opened in the Austin area throughout their careers. (Courtesy Consumable Content) San Marcos restaurant Industry is opening a second location in Austin this fall. Industry is owned by Harlan Scott and Cody Taylor, who named their restaurant as an homage to those working in the service industry.
2 new Harbor Health clinics open in Round Rock, Central Austin
Harbor Health is bringing a new approach to health care by prioritizing the co-creation of care paths with patients. (Courtesy Harbor Health) Harbor Health opened two initial clinic locations in Round Rock and Central Austin in September. The Austin location, at 911 W 38th St., Ste. 101, Austin, opened Sept. 12, while the Round Rock location at 505 W. Louis Henna Blvd., Ste. 100, Round Rock, opened Sept. 1. The clinics are owned by Dr. Clay Johnston, former dean of the Dell Medical School at the University of Texas at Austin, and prioritize preventive care with longer visits as well as access to a high-quality path of care through collaborative co-creation with patients. 855-481-8375. www.harborhealth.com.
The Austin Steam Train Association puts history on wheels; local school district tangles with opioid overdoses.
The Austin Breakdown host Olivia Aldridge and Austin Steam Train Association board Chair Ben Sargent tour ASTA's rail yard in Cedar Park. (Morgan O'Neal/Community Impact) The Oct. 7 episode of the Austin Breakdown shines a light on the Austin Steam Train Association, which operates the only nonprofit railroad in Texas—the Austin & Texas Central Railroad. The railroad organization restores and preserves vintage train cars, and keeps historic steam and diesel engines running with excursions on the Hill Country Flyer, which runs from ASTA's main railyard in Cedar Park to Burnet.
Smokey Mo's to hold grand opening for new Round Rock location Oct. 11
A representative of Smokey Mo's BBQ confirmed a second Round Rock location at 17280 N. RM 620 is set to open Oct. 11. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) A representative of Smokey Mo's BBQ confirmed a second Round Rock location at 17280 N. RM 620 is set to open Oct. 11. The restaurant will occupy the second tenant space of the retail center The Pointe II at 620. A grand opening will be held on Oct. 11 starting at 11 a.m., with a block party planned for Oct. 25. www.smokeymosbbq.com.
10 latest commercial permits in Georgetown, including new ambulatory surgery center
The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Georgetown under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or currently underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial permit round-up helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Georgetown under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change.
Golden Hour Wine cafe bringing wines, specialty coffee to Austin
Golden Hour Wine Cafe will open in Austin. (Courtesy Golden Hour) A new wine cafe and bottle store is opening at 7731 Menchaca Road, Ste. 100, Austin. The Golden Hour Wine cafe will specialize in natural and low intervention wines, specialty coffee and seasonal European-influenced cooking. Owner and Chef Barclay Stratton will be serving menu items that focus on raw bar items like oysters and squid as well as serving pastries and pastas. The shop will be open Mon.-Sat. for breakfast and lunch from 7 a.m.-2 p.m. and Thu.-Sat. for dinner from 5 p.m.-10 p.m. 512-380-1660. www.goldenhouratx.com.
Nationwide cookie chain now open in Bee Cave
Crumbl Cookies opened in early September at 3944 S. RM 620, Ste.120, Bee Cave. It is the sixth location in the Greater Austin area. (Taylor Cripe/Community Impact) Crumbl Cookies, a cookie shop with over 264 locations in 36 states, opened a shop in Bee Cave at 3944 S. RM 620, Ste. 120, in early September.
At war with an invisible killer: Surge in fentanyl deaths prompt action from local, national agencies
Darren and Shannon McConville lost their son, Kevin, to fentanyl weeks before his senior year in Hays CISD. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) Sitting side by side and holding a framed photo of their son, Kevin, Shannon and Darren McConville shared the life and last moments of their 17-year-old son who they lost to a fentanyl overdose in July.
City of Austin soliciting feedback on Bergstrom Trail design
The 6.5-mile project will provide a connection for the pedestrian, bicycle and transit networks, according to city officials. (Courtesy Austin Public Works Department) Austin’s Public Works Department is asking the community to weigh in on plans for a 6.5-mile urban trail in South Austin. The Bergstrom Trail will be...
Volunteer-run organization Spirit of Sharing Food Bank built on faith and ran on love
Spirit of Sharing Food Bank Volunteers. (Sierra Martin/Community Impact Newspapers) The Spirit of Sharing Food Bank is a nonprofit organization that began in New Braunfels in 1988. Over 300 volunteers from 20 different churches in the area make up its staff, which is centered around providing care and support to the community.
Square Nails offers services, complimentary drinks and more Buda, Kyle local business news
Square Nails opened in September at 18840 I-35, Ste. 300, Kyle. (Courtesy Square Nails) Bannockburn Church launched a new campus called Bannockburn Buda-Kyle Sept. 25 at EVO Entertainment, 3200 Kyle Crossing, Kyle. The church follows the Word of God and the Bible. Bannockburn offers two worship services on Sunday mornings. Free child care is also offered. 512-892-2703. www.budakylechurch.com.
