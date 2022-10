SHELBYVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Often, a song can capture a life better than a long story. Local songwriter Don Goodman knows this well. He helped to write the song “Mama’s Bible,” about local World War II veteran J.B. Stubblefield who passed on Sept. 8 and was honored at this year’s American Mule and Bluegrass Festival.

