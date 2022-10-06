Read full article on original website
22 WSBT
Local church partners with semi driver to ship donations to Hurricane Ian victims
GRANGER, Ind. (WSBT) — Some local help is on its way to Southwest Florida, more than a week after Hurricane Ian. Nfluence Church partnered with Scott Sriver, a semitruck driver who hoped to fill his 53 foot semi trailer with donations. Donations were being collected this week before Sriver...
WNDU
2nd Chance Pet: Tiny Tina
(WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!. Sarah Myers from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to Tiny Tina!. Tiny Tina is around 2-2.5 years old, so she still...
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your friends and family from time to time, to try new restaurants, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are great for both a casual meal and celebrating a special occasion, and are also known for serving delicious food.
Gary mayor presents $1.5M check to YWCA of Northwest Indiana at annual Circle of Friends gala
ABC7's Samantha Chatman and her father DJ Sam Chatman hosted the event at the Hard Rock Casino.
22 WSBT
Goshen College reveals new mascot named Dash
Goshen College has revealed their new mascot. A black squirrel name Dash was unveiled during the Homecoming Weekend last Friday, when the full embodiment and name was revealed on Friday. Dash will regularly be present at athletic and community events. The black squirrel was selected with 75% support. Students, alumni...
24-year-old Cass County man wins $500K on ticket bought during lunch break
LANSING, MI -- A Cass County man’s lunch break purchase led to the lottery win of a lifetime after he brought home a $500,000 jackpot playing the Michigan Lottery’s Cashword Time 10 instant game. “I stopped at the store on my lunch break and bought a Cashword ticket...
22 WSBT
South Bend man sentenced for shooting death at Cheers Pub
A South Bend man will spend decades behind bars for murder. Michael Miles was sentenced to 55 years in prison on Monday. He pleaded guilty in the shooting death of 39-year-old Rolando Saenz Jr., admitting he shot Saenz outside of the Cheers Pub in Roseland last December. Court documents say...
Man Arrested At Vet Clinic Accused Of Punching Puppy In Lincoln Park — And He Wanted To Euthanize Dog That Day, Witness Says
CHICAGO — A man was arrested for animal abuse after police said he battered a dog on a busy Lincoln Park street — and a witness who saw the arrest at a vet clinic said the man intended to euthanize the dog that day. Jose Orlando Cartegna, 28,...
CBS News
Found: Missing boy, 9, of Chicago Heights
CHICAGO (CBS) – A missing boy last seen in Chicago Heights Sunday morning has been found. Illinois State Police issued the alert at the request of the Chicago Heights Police after it was confirmed the child is missing based on suspicious circumstances. Samuel Williams, 9, was last seen in...
WNDU
Michigan City officials investigating pair of early Sunday house fires
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - Michigan City fire officials are investigating a pair of house fires that happened early Sunday morning. Firefighters were first called to a home on Ohio Street around 3:30a.m. About 45 minutes into fighting that fire, they were called to another house fire along E. Home Street.
22 WSBT
Mishawaka Down Syndrome Festival and Walk returns for 20th year
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WSBT) — Mishawaka's Down Syndrome Festival and Walk was held to help promote awareness, research and advocacy here in Michiana. This walk has gone on for 20 years. There were informational tables with resources, and people were having a lot of fun with face painting, prizes and...
WNDU
Survivors of gun violence, domestic abuse honored Saturday in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A celebration for survivors was held Saturday, as the day marked one year since St. Joseph High School student Tyler Brown was shot in the head and rushed to the hospital in critical condition. It happened on the northwest side of South Bend in front...
abc57.com
Elkhart River Restoration Association to release 3,000 walleye fish into the river
GOSHEN, Ind. -- The Elkhart River Restoration Association will launch boats from Shanklin Park and Violett Cemetery on Monday, with the intention of releasing approximately 3,000 walleye fish into the Elkhart River. The community is invited to watch when the boats launch around 12:30 p.m. According to officials with the...
22 WSBT
Over the Edge fundraiser returns to fight youth homelessness
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — One of the area's most popular fundraisers returned to downtown South Bend. The 6th annual Over the Edge was a huge fundraiser for the Youth Service Bureau in its fight against youth homelessness. Participants raised money for a chance to rappel down the Robertson's...
How Much Is Tom McDermott Worth?
Tom McDermott, 53 -- a former naval submariner and attorney who has been serving as the mayor of Hammond, Indiana, since 2004 -- has his sights set on being elected to the U.S. Senate in November. He...
Passengers flee train during 19-hour ride from Michigan to Chicago
Passengers stuck on an Amtrak train say there was no electricity, heat, bathrooms or food during a roughly 19-hour journey from Pontiac to Chicago. Many of them fled the train before it even reached its destination. Wolverine Train 351 first left Michigan around 6 a.m. Friday for the scheduled 5½...
hometownnewsnow.com
Homes Destroyed in Minutes Apart Fires
(Michigan City, IN) - Fires destroying two houses in Michigan City over the weekend are under investigation. Officials say firefighters were called early Sunday to Ohio Street and then about 15 minutes later to East Homer Street. So far, the fire department has not released any further details. Reports indicate...
abc57.com
Section of Johnston Street closed October 11-15
GOSHEN, Ind. - A section of Johnston Street will be closed starting on Tuesday, according to the City of Goshen. The road will be closed west of Woodridge Court while crews install a new sewer tap for a nearby assisted living site development. The area will be closed through Saturday.
WNDU
Multiple houses, vehicles damaged by gunfire in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Multiple houses and vehicles were damaged by gunfire early Saturday morning in South Bend. The South Bend Police Department says officers were called around 3:30 a.m. to the 200 block of Calvert Street in reference to a ShotSpotter notification. While responding to the first call, they responded another ShotSpotter notification for additional shots being fired.
WNDU
Mullen Automotive eyes residency at old Mishawaka Hummer, ELMS plant
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Mishawaka plant where Hummers were once made is one step closer to having new ownership again. The current owner, Electric Last Mile Solutions, declared bankruptcy in June. Their assets were set to be sold at auction on Friday in federal bankruptcy court in Delaware. But...
