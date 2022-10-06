ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan City, IN

WNDU

2nd Chance Pet: Tiny Tina

(WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!. Sarah Myers from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to Tiny Tina!. Tiny Tina is around 2-2.5 years old, so she still...
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana

If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your friends and family from time to time, to try new restaurants, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are great for both a casual meal and celebrating a special occasion, and are also known for serving delicious food.
INDIANA STATE
22 WSBT

Goshen College reveals new mascot named Dash

Goshen College has revealed their new mascot. A black squirrel name Dash was unveiled during the Homecoming Weekend last Friday, when the full embodiment and name was revealed on Friday. Dash will regularly be present at athletic and community events. The black squirrel was selected with 75% support. Students, alumni...
GOSHEN, IN
22 WSBT

South Bend man sentenced for shooting death at Cheers Pub

A South Bend man will spend decades behind bars for murder. Michael Miles was sentenced to 55 years in prison on Monday. He pleaded guilty in the shooting death of 39-year-old Rolando Saenz Jr., admitting he shot Saenz outside of the Cheers Pub in Roseland last December. Court documents say...
SOUTH BEND, IN
CBS News

Found: Missing boy, 9, of Chicago Heights

CHICAGO (CBS) – A missing boy last seen in Chicago Heights Sunday morning has been found. Illinois State Police issued the alert at the request of the Chicago Heights Police after it was confirmed the child is missing based on suspicious circumstances. Samuel Williams, 9, was last seen in...
CHICAGO, IL
22 WSBT

Mishawaka Down Syndrome Festival and Walk returns for 20th year

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WSBT) — Mishawaka's Down Syndrome Festival and Walk was held to help promote awareness, research and advocacy here in Michiana. This walk has gone on for 20 years. There were informational tables with resources, and people were having a lot of fun with face painting, prizes and...
MISHAWAKA, IN
22 WSBT

Over the Edge fundraiser returns to fight youth homelessness

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — One of the area's most popular fundraisers returned to downtown South Bend. The 6th annual Over the Edge was a huge fundraiser for the Youth Service Bureau in its fight against youth homelessness. Participants raised money for a chance to rappel down the Robertson's...
SOUTH BEND, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Homes Destroyed in Minutes Apart Fires

(Michigan City, IN) - Fires destroying two houses in Michigan City over the weekend are under investigation. Officials say firefighters were called early Sunday to Ohio Street and then about 15 minutes later to East Homer Street. So far, the fire department has not released any further details. Reports indicate...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
abc57.com

Section of Johnston Street closed October 11-15

GOSHEN, Ind. - A section of Johnston Street will be closed starting on Tuesday, according to the City of Goshen. The road will be closed west of Woodridge Court while crews install a new sewer tap for a nearby assisted living site development. The area will be closed through Saturday.
GOSHEN, IN
WNDU

Multiple houses, vehicles damaged by gunfire in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Multiple houses and vehicles were damaged by gunfire early Saturday morning in South Bend. The South Bend Police Department says officers were called around 3:30 a.m. to the 200 block of Calvert Street in reference to a ShotSpotter notification. While responding to the first call, they responded another ShotSpotter notification for additional shots being fired.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Mullen Automotive eyes residency at old Mishawaka Hummer, ELMS plant

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Mishawaka plant where Hummers were once made is one step closer to having new ownership again. The current owner, Electric Last Mile Solutions, declared bankruptcy in June. Their assets were set to be sold at auction on Friday in federal bankruptcy court in Delaware. But...
MISHAWAKA, IN

