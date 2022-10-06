When does Oregon deserve to be viewed as a playoff contender again? College Football Survivor Show

Read full article on original website
Oregon men’s basketball center Nate Bittle out 1-2 more weeks with sprained left foot
Oregon center Nate Bittle is still recovering from a left foot sprain he suffered during the team’s trip to Canada in late August. Bittle had a walking boot on his left foot and did not practice with the Ducks during their practice Monday afternoon at Matthew Knight Arena. “We...
Sports on TV, October 10-16: MLB postseason, NFL, NHL, NBA preseason, EPL, MLS Cup playoffs, college football and more
ESPN — Las Vegas at Kansas City, 750-AM CFL. TBS — ALDS Game 1: Cleveland at NY Yankees, 910-AM FS1 — NLDS Game 1: San Diego at LA Dodgers, 910-AM Root, Root Plus, NBA — Portland at Golden State, 620-AM NHL. 4:30 p.m. ESPN — Tampa...
College football Top 25: Georgia returns to No. 1, Alabama slips to 3 behind Ohio State in AP poll
Georgia took back the No. 1 spot in The Associated Press college football poll from Alabama on Sunday after being bumped out last week by the Crimson Tide, who slid to No. 3. The Bulldogs received 32 first-place votes and 1,535 points in the Top 25, presented by Regions Bank, to easily reclaim No. 1. They were just two points behind Alabama at No. 2 last week.
Pac-12 college football Week 6 game schedule, kickoff times, TV channels; how to watch USC, Oregon Ducks and more
Pac-12 games up and down the west coast will once again be kicking off as we arrive at Week 6 of the college football season. The Oregon Ducks and Oregon State Beavers will both be among those teams on the playing field today along with No. 6 USC in action against Washington State and a Top 25 clash between No. 18 UCLA and No. 11 Utah among other intriguing matchups.
Subscriber football pick ’em: Who will win the Week 7 matchups in Class 6A?
Week 7 of Oregon high school football includes a big split between Thursday and Friday games, due to a shortage of referees statewide. While there’s going to be fewer Friday night lights this week, the games are still going to be important. Vote below in The Oregonian/OregonLive’s football polls...
Kansas City holds on for wild win over rival Raiders
Kansas City headed off to the locker room facing a big hole against the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday night, everything from the big plays to the officiating calls going the way of their longtime AFC West rivals. One call in particular lit a fire under them. It was a...
Trail Blazers’ Damian Lillard reacts to practice altercation between Warriors’ Draymond Green and Jordan Poole
Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard has seen his share of player altercations during his 10 years in the NBA but nothing similar to what transpired Wednesday between Golden State Warriors teammates Draymond Green and Jordan Poole. TMZ obtained a video from the Warriors practice that showed Green getting into the...
What TV channel is Cardinals vs Eagles today? Free live stream, prediction, odds, time, how to watch Arizona vs Philadelphia online (10/9/2022)
Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles try to remain unbeaten when they visit Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals in NFL Week 5. Hurts leads QBs with four rushing touchdowns. Murray has a 4-0 record against fellow Oklahoma quarterbacks in the NFL. This NFC contest is set to kick off Sunday, October 9 at 1:25 p.m. PT/4:25 p.m. ET with a live national TV broadcast on Fox.
Sharks of Oregon: The 8 largest sharks found off Oregon’s coast
The Pacific Ocean off of Oregon is filled with marine species of all kinds, but there’s something particularly fascinating about sharks. Look no further than Discovery’s Shark Week to see what the hype is all about. They aren’t offering hours of programming on sea anemones after all.
Carolina Panthers fire coach Matt Rhule after 1-4 start
The Carolina Panthers fired coach Matt Rhule on Monday, ending the former Baylor coach’s tenure five games into his third losing season. Rhule, the first NFL coach to be fired this season, went 11-27 with Carolina. The Panthers fell to 1-4 with Sunday’s 37-15 home loss to San Francisco as 49ers fans made Bank of America Stadium their East Coast home.
Portland Timbers vs. Real Salt Lake, 3 Points to watch: Playoff scenario, off-field distractions, defensive lineup
The Portland Timbers’ playoff hopes rest in their final match of the regular season at Real Salt Lake on Sunday. After an eventful week in Soccer City, including plenty of off-field controversy, the Timbers aim to block out the noise and get the result they need to advance to the postseason.
Portland Trail Blazers repeating many poor statistical trends from last season
A disappointed Chauncey Billups was asked Sunday night after the Portland Trail Blazers’ 126-94 loss at Sacramento what he thought a perfect preseason game looks like. It certainly wasn’t what his team had put forth. But the opponent in purple had the right idea. “I think a perfect...
Bill Oram: Oregon Youth Soccer prepares effort to end relationship with Portland Timbers and Thorns
For nearly a decade the Portland Timbers and Thorns have played a major role in youth soccer around Oregon. The arrangement between Merritt Paulson’s soccer monolith and the Oregon Youth Soccer Association was initially intended to put the Timbers and Thorns in charge of youth soccer in the state and has provided kids across Oregon with a meaningful connection to the local clubs.
Portland Trail Blazers at Sacramento Kings: Game preview, time, no TV, how to listen on radio
The Portland Trail Blazers play their fourth preseason game, third against an NBA team, Sunday night at Sacramento. That means the six players who sat out Thursday against Maccabi Ra’anana, a professional team from Israel, will return to the lineup. Damian Lillard, Anfernee Simons, Josh Hart, Justise Winslow and...
Decision Day puts Real Salt Lake, Minnesota and Orlando in MLS playoffs
With a number of playoff spots still up for grabs on the final day of Major League Soccer’s regular season, bedlam reigned Sunday as teams scrambled to make the postseason. Known traditionally as Decision Day, all of the Eastern Conference teams kicked off simultaneously, followed by all of the Western Conference teams less than three hours later.
