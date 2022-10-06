Read full article on original website
Several fire departments assisted in Southeast brushfire
SAN ANTONIO – Several fire departments responded to a 40-acre brush fire on the Southeast side of town. The incident happened at the 12000 block of Donop Rd. around 4 p.m. According to fire officials, the brush fire is fully contained and there were no evacuations. They did however confirm that a trailer was burned.
Advocates push for more catalytic converter regulations amid sharp rise in thefts
Catalytic converter thefts are on the rise across Texas, and now, advocates are calling for more legislative action. It's an issue we've been on top of for years. Now, we're learning two laws that went into effect in 2021 aimed at slowing the trend may not be working. One law...
Dead person found inside drainage tunnel in Live Oak
SAN ANTONIO – The Live Oak Police found a deceased person in an underground drainage tunnel Saturday morning. The deceased individual was found on Judson Road towards the Northeast Side of town. Upon arrival, officers walked the tunnel and located the deceased person. The victim was a male and...
Woman tells police she's being chased, found minutes later shot in the head
SAN ANTONIO – Police say a woman was shot in the back of the head while driving on the city’s Northwest Side early Monday morning. At approximately 3:34 a.m. police received a call from a woman who said she was being chased by someone. A few minutes later, a call was made by a passerby about an accident near the intersection of Fredericksburg and Gardina Road.
Teen arrested after shooting sister's boyfriend, grandma turns him in
SAN ANTONIO – A teen was arrested after he shot his sister’s boyfriend while they were doing drugs. Police were dispatched to the 5400 block of W Military Drive at around 6 a.m. Upon arrival, police found the victim with a gunshot wound in the right thigh. According...
Man arrested after severely beating woman to death, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested after police say he severely beat a woman to death. Police were dispatched to the 300 block of Prestwick Blvd at around 11 p.m. for an assault in progress. Upon arrival, an officer found the suspect standing in the front yard next...
Two people are dead after altercation between neighbors led to fatal shooting
SAN ANTONIO – Authorities are investigating what led to a fatal shooting between neighbors that left two men dead and one hospitalized. The incident happened at the 2900 block of Rigsby Avenue at the Oak Meadows Apartments at around 1:27 a.m. Police say that residents in building 12 and...
Funeral service for Bexar County Judge Karen Crouch will be held at San Pedro Presbyterian
SAN ANTONIO - Funeral services for longtime Bexar County Court Judge Karen Crouch will be held Monday night at San Pedro Presbyterian Church. A viewing will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., followed by a worship service. Crouch served as a judge for more than two decades and...
Deputies arrest three more teens after deadly drive-by shooting that left one woman dead
SAN ANTONIO – Three more teens have been arrested in connection to the deadly shooting that left one woman dead and another woman hospitalized. The shooting took place after midnight on Tuesday at the 11000 block of Bald Mountain. According to officials, two teenage boys were arrested after they...
Firefighters made fast attack to heavy fire at a Northside apartment complex
SAN ANTONIO – Firefighters were quick to extinguish the flames at a Northside apartment complex. The incident happened at the 11700 block of Parliament Drive in the Distinction Apartment Homes at around 3:59 a.m. Upon arrival, fire crews found that the first floor of an apartment was in flames....
Officials commend citizens for helping victims get out of their vehicles after rollover
SAN ANTONIO – Officials commended citizens after they ran to the rescue to help victims get out of their vehicles after suffering a rollover. The incident happened at the 11000 block of Northwest Military Highway at around 10:49 a.m. Upon arrival, police said citizens assisted in getting people out...
Police Department mourning death of Captain who served the City of Seguin for 39 years
SEGUIN, Texas – The Seguin Police Department announced the sudden passing of Police Captain Miguel Rosas. Captain Miguel Rosas proudly served the City of Seguin for 39 years before retiring in 2008 at the rank of Captain with the Seguin Police Department. “He served the community selflessly and with...
REWARD: Police seeking suspect who ran over man riding a bicycle
SAN ANTONIO – The police are asking for public help in locating a suspect who ran over a man riding a bicycle. The incident happened Sept. 26, 2022, at around 1:32 a.m. on Enrique M. Barrera towards the West Side of town. According to officials, the victim, Henry Arizola,...
Three-year-old ejected out of vehicle after rollover crash
SAN ANTONIO – A three-year-old was ejected out of a vehicle after suffering injuries from a rollover. Police say that she was not restrained properly in a child safety seat. The incident happened at the 3100 block of SE Loop 410 at around 12:15 p.m. Police say that the...
Buildings across the city will light up purple for Domestic Violence Awareness month
SAN ANTONIO - October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and District 8 Councilman Manny Pelaez has requested buildings across the city to be lit up purple Monday night to acknowledge it. Buildings will include the City Hall, Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center, and the Tower of the Americas. UTSA will...
Two people dead, one in critical condition following horrific crash
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio officials say two people are dead following a horrific crash Sunday morning. The crash happened at approximately 3:20 a.m. at the 12500 block of Wurzbach Parkway. According to officials, the driver of a Mitsubishi Lancer was driving the wrong-way and collided head-on into a...
Girl Scouts of Southwest Texas celebrate Day of the Girl
SAN ANTONIO - Sunday is the Day of the Girl in San Antonio, a day aimed at empowering girls in our area. Nearly a thousand girls and their families joined the Girl Scouts of Southwest Texas and other girl-focused nonprofits and local businesses, at downtown's Yanaguana Garden for the celebration.
Our Lady of the Lake mourns student-athlete who died in car crash
SAN ANTONIO - The Our Lady of the Lake community is grieving the death of one of their student-athletes. Sadly, Angelina Martinez, 19 passed away Sunday from her injuries after a car crash on the city's Northside. She was a member of the Saints volleyball team for three seasons starting...
Three men hospitalized after two vehicles were involved in head-on collision
SAN ANTONIO – Three men are hospitalized after two vehicles were involved in a high-speed head-on collision on the Northwest side of town. The incident happened at the 2300 block of Northwest Military Highway at around 1:41 p.m. Police say that a high-speed accident caused a head-on collision between...
Harris throws for TD, runs for another; UTSA beats WKU 31-28
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Frank Harris completed 24 of 35 passes for 275 yards and touchdown and added 61 yards rushing — including a 12-yard TD — on 10 carries to help UTSA beat Western Kentucky 31-28 Saturday night. The Roadrunners scored 17 consecutive points to close...
