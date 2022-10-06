ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Etowah County, AL

weisradio.com

Fall Festivities Calendar

🎃City of Centre to host it’s annual fall festival along Main Street in downtown Centre on Saturday, October 1st. Enjoy a day of old-fashioned fun and festivities with arts and crafts, food vendors, vintage cars and tractors, horse and buggy rides, train rides, a petting zoo, and inflatables for the kids. See the creations of a balloon sculptor, and laugh out loud with ventriloquist David Turner & Friends. Have your camera ready for photos with beloved characters such as Mickey, Minnie, Donald, and Daisy, as well as Alvin and the Chipmunks. Live entertainment features What-a-Dance Studio at 8am with Logan Graves taking the main stage at 11am. The Kids Fun Run is set for 9:30am, followed by the annual fall fest parade at 10:30am with Boy Scout Troop 247 serving as grand marshal. For more information, contact the City of Centre by calling (256) 927-5222.
CENTRE, AL
wbrc.com

Wreck on I-459 NB causing major traffic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A crash has caused lane closures on part of I-459 NB through Hoover. Heavy traffic is reported in the area as several lanes are closed at this time. The wreck is past Exit 17 for Acton Road. The Alabama Department of Transportation urges drivers to use...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Cullman Tribune

TRAFFIC ALERT: CSX railroad crossing closures begin week of Oct. 10

CULLMAN, Ala. – CSX Transportation will be working on its railroad tracks beginning the week of Oct. 10. Work is planned for Tuesday-Friday evenings from 8 p.m.-6 a.m. Expect the following railroad crossings to be closed at some point during this project: CITY OF CULLMAN   • Mitchell Road Northeast   • Arnold Street Northeast   • King Edward Street Southwest CITY OF HANCEVILLE   • Edmondson Street CULLMAN COUNTY   • Phelan Road   • County Road 607   • Garden City Heights Street Northeast MORGAN COUNTY   • Wilhite Road According to CSX, improvements to railroad crossings will begin Tuesday at Mitchell Road and will continue with Arnold Street, King Edward Street, Phelan Road and County Road 607. Work crews will then head to Edmondson Street and Garden City Heights Street before completing work on Friday, Oct. 14, at County Road 9. This is an estimated work schedule that is subject to change based on weather and other factors. CSX will continue to keep city officials apprised as schedules change. Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
CULLMAN, AL
WAAY-TV

North Alabama drought fuels 60-acre fire

Parts of North Alabama are officially in a moderate drought, according to data released Thursday from the National Drought Mitigation Center. The same day the data was released, a 60-acre fire broke out in north Madison County. "This is probably the largest scale event of this type that we've had...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Rollover crash on I-59/20 in Birmingham leaves 1 dead

A Birmingham man was killed in a Friday-night rollover crash on Interstate 59/20. Ransom Martez Holloway, 34, was driving a Chevrolet Tahoe northbound on I-59/20 near the Interstate 65 exchange when he was involved in a collision with another vehicle, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. The Tahoe flipped.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Body of north Alabama man missing for 2 months found in Blount County

The body of a north Alabama man who disappeared for nearly a month was found Friday in Blount County following a tip, authorities said Wednesday. Human remains found near the Town of Susan Moore were positively identified by the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences as those of James Tracy Denson, who was last seen alive Aug. 6 in Guntersville and reported missing Sept. 2, the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office said.
BLOUNT COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

‘Nightmare in Vinemont’ returning

VINEMONT, Ala. – “Nightmare in Vinemont,” the popular haunted house attraction organized by the Vinemont-Providence Volunteer Fire Department is returning for its third year. It will run from 7 p.m.- midnight Oct. 14-15, 21-22 and 28-29 at the Cullman County Agricultural Trade Center at 17645 U.S. Highway 31, Cullman, AL 35058. Tickets are $20 for those 10 and older and $10 for those 9 and younger for a trip through the haunted house, followed by a haunted hayride that will wind around the wooded area around the Cullman County Association of Volunteer Departments’ training center. The attraction was created as a fundraiser...
VINEMONT, AL
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Alabama

What's you favourite comfort food? If the answer is a nice pizza, then keep on reading because you are in the right place. That's because below you will find a list of four amazing pizza spots in Alabama that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza, every day of the week. Here is what made it on the list.
ALABAMA STATE
weisradio.com

Cherokee County Arrest Files For October 10th

Angela Fields, 49 of Sand Rock, charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia by the Centre Police Department. Travon Wright, 27 of Centre, charged with Domestic Violence 3rd degree by the Centre Police Department. Mitchell Slayton, 31 of Leesburg, charged with 2 counts...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Greater Huntsville Humane Society fosters pets displaced by Hurricane Ian

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Floridians are embarking on their second weekend of recovery post-Hurricane Ian. Some victims in hard-hit areas are leaving for places unknown. That includes many homeless animals caught in the crosswinds in Southwest Florida Animal Shelters. On Friday the Greater Huntsville Humane Society served as a transport...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
southerntorch.com

Over 6 lbs. of Methamphetamine Seized

FORT PAYNE, Ala. — On October 5, 2022, Narcotics Agents with DeKalb County. Narcotics Unit along with Dekalb County Sheriff’s Office, Henagar Police Department,. Rainsville Police Department, ALEA Region F Task Force and the Jackson County. Sheriff’s Office conducted 3 search warrants which led to over 6 lbs....
HENAGAR, AL
AL.com

Female pedestrian hit, killed in east Jefferson County

A female pedestrian has died after she was struck by a vehicle Friday night in eastern Jefferson County. Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched at 9:07 p.m. to a service station at the intersection of Highway 79 and Sweeny Hollow Road in Pinson, said Lt. Joni Money. Authorities said the pedestrian,...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
gadsdenmessenger.com

Blue Devils, Titans, Conquerors clinch playoff berths

Photo: Etowah’s J’Shun Patrick (right) goes against Hanceville’s Nathan Henderson during the Blue Devils’ 48-7 victory in high school football on October 7 in Attalla. (Chris McCarthy/Messenger) Class 4A No. 10 Etowah clinched a playoff spot for the 12th year in a row with a 48-7...
ATTALLA, AL

