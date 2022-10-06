LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock family is grieving the death of a teenage father, brother, and son after they say he was killed in an accidental shooting this weekend. Lubbock police say 17-year-old Dylan Montes was shot early Saturday morning near 143rd Street and Avenue W. He was taken to UMC, where he died after several emergency surgeries. Police have not released any details about the shooting, but Montes’ family says the shooting was accidental and that he was with his friends when it happened.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 7 HOURS AGO