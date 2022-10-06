Read full article on original website
KCBD
Protecting your home from fires: Lubbock Fire Rescue gives tips
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Firefighters say many fires are out of your control, but you can control how prepared you are should a fire start in your home. The first step is for anyone with gas appliances. “If you have natural a gas utility in your home, you need a...
KCBD
Lubbock Police Department ‘Special Response Group’ returns from Houston training
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A special unit within the Lubbock Police Department just returned home from Houston after a week-long training program. The ‘Special Response Group’, also known as SRG officers, trains multiple times every month. SRG is made up of 50 police officers and 16 firefighters. They...
KCBD
Good Samaritan robbed after stopping to help couple in disabled vehicle
HOCKLEY COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - A man was robbed and injured early Monday morning after stopping to help a couple with what appeared to be a disabled vehicle in Hockley County. The man told deputies he stopped to help a man and a woman who were standing next to a vehicle in the middle of the roadway. The vehicle had its emergency flashers on. It was between 6 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. near FM 300 and Drill Stem Road, which is southwest of Levelland.
KCBD
South Lubbock home owners face drainage flooding
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Residents of the Timber Ridge neighborhood, northeast from the intersection of Woodrow Road and Indiana Avenue say nearby construction along Indiana has sent stormwater their way. While some homeowners have tried raising elevation and digging ditches to head off the water, they say they need the...
KCBD
City of Lubbock sends residents flood questionnaire
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As the south plains see its full transition into the fall season, residents can expect more inclement weather, along with its implications. The City of Lubbock Engineering Department is asking residents to fill out a flood questionnaire to better understand the residents’ issues or concerns.
KCBD
UPDATE: Eastbound South Loop 289 blocked by overturned vehicle
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - TxDOT and City crews have been at work clearing the crash and any debris on South Loop 289 after a trash truck overturned just before 6 p.m. All eastbound traffic on the Loop was diverted due to the truck overturning and blocking nearly all lanes of travel between Quaker and Indiana Avenue..
KCBD
Code Enforcement deployment for Clapp Park neighborhood
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Residents of the Clapp Park neighborhood can look forward to the upcoming code Administration Department neighborhood deployment on Wednesday, October 12, active from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The purpose of the deployment is to identify violations such as nuisance weeds, substandard housing, and rubbish, advise...
KCBD
Police identify teen killed in South Lubbock shooting
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department has identified one teen killed in a South Lubbock shooting. Police responded to a shots fired call to the 2300 block of 143rd Street on Oct. 8 just after 4 a.m. Police found 17-year-old Dylan Montes who had suffered serious injuries, according...
KCBD
Family pushes for gun safety after 17-year-old dies in South Lubbock shooting
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock family is grieving the death of a teenage father, brother, and son after they say he was killed in an accidental shooting this weekend. Lubbock police say 17-year-old Dylan Montes was shot early Saturday morning near 143rd Street and Avenue W. He was taken to UMC, where he died after several emergency surgeries. Police have not released any details about the shooting, but Montes’ family says the shooting was accidental and that he was with his friends when it happened.
KCBD
American Heart Association hosting walking event at Lubbock-Cooper Middle School
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The American Heart Association, a voluntary health organization focused on heart and brain health, is holding a walking event to encourage healthy activity, help people stay socially active, and raise money for life-saving research, education, and initiatives to end heart disease and stroke. The event will...
KCBD
1 seriously injured in moped collision at 19th & Quaker
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A moped rider suffered serious injuries in a collision with a pickup on Sunday afternoon. First responders are still on scene. The call came in around 6 p.m. 19th Street remains open, but some lanes have been closed as officers investigate. We’ll continue to update this...
KCBD
Two injured in crash involving dump truck
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two people have been injured after a crash between a dump truck and a pick-up truck. The crash occurred at the intersection of 82nd Street and Frankford Avenue just before 1 p.m. One person sustained moderate injuries and another was minorly injured. Authorities are blocking traffic...
KCBD
Auction for Lubbock amusement park Joyland cancelled
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The auction for Joyland Amusement Park has been cancelled. The owners of the Lubbock staple told Amusement Today other opportunities presented themselves prior to the auction taking place. The auction was originally scheduled for Oct. 27. The owners of Joyland announced in September that after 5...
KCBD
1 injured in Sunday afternoon shooting near 66th & Ave. U
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are investigating a shooting that happened in the 1900 block of 66th on Sunday afternoon. The initial call of shots fired came from University and the South Loop around 3 p.m. The victim was taken to Covenant Hospital with moderate injuries from a gunshot...
KCBD
400 Lubbock children in need receive free shoes, socks
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Around 400 children in the Lubbock area will receive a pair of shoes and socks during a giveaway event on Saturday and Sunday. “This has been a staple on the Lubbock Association of REALTORS calendar every year for a long time,” Communications Director Brenda Fisher told KCBD. “It’s amazing what a new pair of shoes will do for a child!”
KCBD
Police identify teen moped driver in fatal crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police have identified the moped driver in a fatal Central Lubbock crash. Kaila Riojas, 18, suffered serious injuries in a collision with a pickup on Sunday around 6 p.m. Police stated a truck was traveling West in the 4200 block of 19th Street. Kaila was attempting...
KCBD
Monday morning top stories: Moped rider seriously injured in crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Russian missiles struck the Kyiv and other cities early this morning killing at least five and injuring dozens. The attacks come a day after Russia’s president accused Ukraine of terrorism for bombing the bridge to Crimea. Follow the latest here: Russia strikes...
KCBD
Saturday morning top stories: Escaped inmate from Mitchell County captured
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Saturday morning brief,. An inmate who escaped from the Mitchell County Jail in Colorado City on Tuesday has finally been found and taken back into custody. Authorities caught 44-year-old Pedro Martinez Friday evening in Oklahoma City. Martinez was in jail on drug trafficking charges and...
KCBD
Trial begins for man accused of killing Texas Tech police officer
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The capital murder trial has started for Hollis Daniels who is accused of shooting and killing a Texas Tech police officer in 2017. The trial begins five years and one day after the fatal shooting of Texas Tech Police Officer Floyd East, Jr. Daniels, 24, is...
KCBD
LPD investigating deadly shooting in South Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in the 2300 block of 143rd Street around 4 a.m. Saturday morning. The victim was taken to UMC and died from their injuries. Person crimes detectives are investigating.
